The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams start the season tonight participating in tournaments and nonleague contests. The season is expected to look completely different than last year, which was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's is everything you need to know for the upcoming girls hoops campaign, including the schedule for the first weekend, previews for every team, five things to watch in the 2021-22 season, an interview with the Manheim Township girls and boys basketball coaches and a preview of future L-L League member Linden Hall.