The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball coaches have weighed in with their all-star selections from the 2022-23 season.

In each section, coaches selected an MVP, first-team and second-team all-stars, an all-defensive team, an academic all-star team, a coach of the year and a sportsmanship award.

Here are the honorees ...

SECTION 1

MVP: Kailah Correa, sophomore, Lebanon.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Kailah Correa, sophomore, Lebanon; Sophia Ott, senior, Hempfield; Ava Byrne, junior, Manheim Township; Liliana Harrison, sophomore, Lebanon; Kaila Francis, freshman, Cedar Crest; Aaliyah Ferrer, senior, Lebanon.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Sarah Kraus, junior, Manheim Township. Lauren Moffatt, senior, Hempfield; Allison Metzgar, junior, Cedar Crest; Anisha Sepulveda, senior, McCaskey, Autumn Cook, senior, Hempfield; Zariyah Whigham, junior, Lebanon.

DEFENSIVE ALL-STARS

Kaya Camasta, senior, Cedar Crest; Autumn Cook, senior, Hempfield; Paityn Smith, freshman, Penn Manor; Keymara Myers, senior, McCaskey; Zariyah Whigham, junior, Lebanon; Hailey Berk, junior, Manheim Township.

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Lizzie Lowe, junior, Cedar Crest; Lauren Moffatt, senior, Hempfield; Izzy Kligge, senior, Penn Manor; Samijah Myers, senior, McCaskey; Aaliyah Ferrer, senior, Lebanon; Lucy Brennan, sophomore, Manheim Township.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jamie Walborn, Lebanon.

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Penn Manor.

SECTION 2

MVP: Maddie Knier, senior, Manheim Central.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Maddie Knier, senior, Manheim Central; Jasmine Griffin, senior, Ephrata; Jenna Ehlers, senior, Solanco; Rhiannon Henry, senior, Conestoga Valley; Kaylie Kroll, senior, Manheim Central; Cara Tiesi, senior, Ephrata.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Abbie Reed, senior, Manheim Central; Leah Caldwell, freshman, Ephrata; Bella Smithson, junior, Warwick; Samantha Shaak, junior, Warwick; Morgan Pavelik, junior, Garden Spot; Nikki Zeiset, senior, Garden Spot; Taryn Hummer, senior, Elizabethtown.

DEFENSIVE ALL-STARS

Jasmine Griffin, senior, Ephrata; Rhiannon Henry, senior, Conestoga Valley; Nikki Zeiset, senior, Garden Spot; Taryn Hummer, senior, Elizabethtown; Olivia Fleurant, junior, Warwick; Kara Peace, senior, Solanco; Abbie Reed, senior, Manheim Central.

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Barbara Price, senior, Ephrata; Yazmeen Norris, senior, Conestoga Valley; Syanna Duval, senior, Garden Spot; Taryn Hummer, senior, Elizabethtown; Kayla Willis, senior, Warwick; Paige Althoff, senior, Solanco; Payton Snyder, junior, Manheim Central.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Chad McDowell, Solanco.

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Warwick.

SECTION 3

MVP: Mary Bolesky, junior, Lancaster Catholic.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Mary Bolesky, junior, Lancaster Catholic; Olivia Shutter, sophomore, Northern Lebanon; Katie Ranck, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg; Rylee Kraft, junior, Lancaster Catholic; Teagan Sahm, senior, Cocalico.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Sam Nelson, senior, Elco; Remy White, sophomore, Donegal; Hayley Sheroky, freshman, Northern Lebanon; Lily Lehman, junior, Lancaster Catholic; Anna Horner, sophomore, Lampeter-Strasburg; Mia Wissler, sophomore, Donegal.

DEFENSIVE ALL-STARS

Mackenzie Miller, freshman, Northern Lebanon; Katie Ranck, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg; Remy White, sophomore, Donegal; Lily Lehman, junior, Lancaster Catholic; Sam Nelson, senior, Elco; Addi Martin, junior, Cocalico.

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Kasey Weimer, freshman, Northern Lebanon; Katie Ranck, senior, Lampeter-Strasburg; Kathryn Fernald, sophomore, Donegal; Mariana DeJesus, senior, Lancaster Catholic; Sophie Irvin, senior, Elco; Abby Waas, senior, Cocalico.

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Ken Battistelli, Northern Lebanon; Karl Keath, Elco.

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Donegal.

SECTION 4

MVP: Brie Droege, junior, Columbia.

FIRST TEAM ALL-STARS

Brie Droege, junior, Columbia; Genesis Meadows, senior, Lancaster Country Day; Brooke Droege, junior, Columbia; Jayla Rivera, senior, Lancaster Mennonite; Janae Patterson, freshman, Pequea Valley.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STARS

Ava Hoover, sophomore, Annville-Cleona; Shania Stoltzfus, junior, Pequea Valley; Kailee Soto, junior, Columbia; Sophia Sanchez, sophomore, Lancaster Country Day; Katie Stoltzfus, sophomore, Pequea Valley.

DEFENSIVE ALL-STARS

Genesis Meadows, senior, Lancaster Country Day; Mya Trotty, sophomore, Octorara; Shania Stoltzfus, junior, Pequea Valley; Ainsley Sellers, junior, Annville-Cleona; Brie Droege, junior, Columbia; Jule Neumann, junior, Linden Hall.

ACADEMIC ALL-STARS

Alexa Thomas, junior, Lancaster Country Day; McKenzie Muldoon, senior, Octorara; Sarah Arment, senior, Pequea Valley; Claire Hoover, senior, Annville-Cleona; Brooke Droege, junior, Columbia; Laura Weinlader, senior, Linden Hall.

CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR: Karl Kreiser, Columbia; Jason McDonald, Pequea Valley.

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD: Octorara.

