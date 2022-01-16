Three cheers for Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball, which is celebrating its golden 50th anniversary this season.

The league was hatched at the start of the 1972-73 school year and has gone on to produce multiple PIAA championship teams, dominant District 3 programs, some of the winningest coaches in state history, and a laundry list of who’s-who players who went on to compete at the collegiate level.

Garden Spot and Lebanon dominated in the early years of play. The Spartans, featuring Sharon Howett, one of the first 1,000-point scorers in league history, won the first two league championships in 1973 and 1974; and in the first eight years of the league, the Cedars won seven section championships and three league titles.

Milestones of note

— The L-L League started out with a two-section format in 1972-73 and 1973-74. It went to three sections at the start of the 1974-75 season, and it remained unchanged all the way until 2005-06, when the league went to four sections and crossover games.

— The PIAA added the 3-point shot at the start of the 1987-88 season. The league’s all-time leading 3-point shooters are Lancaster Catholic grad Sommer Reeser, with 236 treys, and Columbia grad Stacie Aston, who had 205.

— The league went to a five-section format at the start of the 2018-2019 campaign, with 10 league playoff teams. This is the final season of that format, with the league slated to go back to a four-section look in 2022-23.

— Lancaster Country Day and Octorara joined the L-L League as full-time members at the start of the 2018-19 school year. The league will expand again next season, when Linden Hall, an all-girls school in Lititz, joins the L-L League as an associate member. The Lions have won the last three District 3 Class 2A titles in a row, and they’ll be a terrific addition to the league.

— Lebanon Catholic closed its doors at the end of the school year in 2020, which meant the end of an incredible era of Beavers’ basketball, with 20 district crowns and three state titles.

— The 2019-20 season was canceled during the PIAA playoffs because of COVID-19, and the 2020-21 season was truncated with fewer games and smaller playoff brackets because of the coronavirus.

Recognizing the standouts

When it comes to league play, no team has dominated more than Lancaster Catholic. The Crusaders own 24 section championships and 15 league titles. Manheim Township and McCaskey are at 12 section crowns apiece, while Cedar Crest (7), Manheim Township (7) and McCaskey (5) slot in behind Lancaster Catholic for most league titles.

The league boasts seven 2,000-point scorers and 214 total 1,000-point scorers. Former Columbia standout Marjorie Rhoads is the all-time leader with 2,573 points, and that total stood as a District 3 record for multiple years.

“There are some really, really good basketball players that have come through here in 50 years,” said longtime Columbia coach Karl Kreiser, whose name is synonymous with basketball in Lancaster County and especially on the hill in Crimson Tide country. “And we’ve had one of the best ones come through Columbia.”

Rhoads went on to play for La Salle University, and her prep point total was threatened by Lancaster Catholic grad Kiki Jefferson, who came up 64 points shy of passing the former Columbia great. Jefferson helped the Crusaders win a state title in 2018, and she’s currently playing at James Madison University.

Every discussion about the top players in league history pretty much has to include Rhoads and Jefferson, who were once in a generational players. The short list should also include Cedar Crest grads Carla Munnion and Alyse Hoover, Lebanon Catholic grad Becky Hower, Warwick grad Meg Abele and Elco grad Ashli Schwab, who are all in the league’s coveted 2,000-point club.

Schwab, now Ashli Shay, is back coaching her alma mater, and Rhoads’ twin daughters — Brooke and Brie Droege — are already among the league’s top talents as sophomores at Columbia.

Best bosses

Five L-L League girls coaches amassed 300 or more victories during their time on the sidelines, spearheaded by one of the winningest skippers in state history: Lamar Kauffman, who took Lancaster Catholic to great heights in his 32 unforgettable years on the Crusaders’ bench, piled up 764 career victories.

Up next on the list is Patti Hower, who guided Lebanon Catholic to 756 wins during her time on Assumption Hill. She very likely would have passed Kauffman, but Lebanon Catholic shuttered its doors in 2020.

Four other L-L League coaches amassed 300-plus victories: Elco’s Dave Meyer (346), Hempfield’s Lenny Groft (310) and longtime Manheim Township and Manheim Central skipper Fran Duncheskie; his scrappy Blue Streaks’ teams won 344 games before he moved on to pilot the Barons.

Postseason parade

When it comes to postseason play, L-L League teams have shined over the years in the District 3 and PIAA playoffs.

In fact, a pair of L-L League programs are 1-2 in all-time district championships: Lebanon Catholic had 20 Class 1A crowns before the school closed down in 2020, and Lancaster Catholic is right on the Beavers’ heels with 19 titles, the last one in 2020.

Fourteen L-L League teams in all have captured District 3 championships, with McCaskey (7), Manheim Township (5), Cedar Crest (4), Columbia (4), Elco (3), Conestoga Valley (2), Lancaster Country Day (2), Cocalico (1), Ephrata (1), Garden Spot (1), Lancaster Mennonite (1) and Lebanon (1) all on the list with Lebanon Catholic and Lancaster Catholic.

“Our teams are just as good as anyone from across the state,” Kreiser said. “We have more quality teams, and that’s what makes it a great league.”

As for the state playoffs, the L-L League has sent 14 teams to PIAA championship games over the years, with seven teams pocketing state gold:

McCaskey (1982; beat Erie Villa Maria 65-39 in 3A finals); Lancaster Catholic (1989; beat Pittsburgh North Catholic 65-49 in 3A finals); Lebanon Catholic (1990; beat Clarion 75-57 in 1A finals); Lebanon Catholic (1995; beat Williamsburg 50-46 in 1A finals); Lancaster Catholic (1996; beat Pittsburgh North Catholic 66-49 in 3A finals); Lebanon Catholic (2017; beat Juniata Valley 55-43 in 1A finals); and Lancaster Catholic (2018; beat Berks Catholic 51-36 in 4A finals) have all hoisted PIAA gold trophies on the state’s biggest stage.

Meanwhile, McCaskey (1979; fell to Franklin Regional 64-52 in 3A finals); McCaskey (1980; fell to Shaler 60-38 in 3A finals); Columbia (1986; fell to Linesville 55-48 in 1A finals); Lancaster Catholic (1988; fell to Pittsburgh North Catholic 65-49 in 3A finals); McCaskey (1990; fell to Penn Hills 86-39 in 4A finals); Lampeter-Strasburg (2009; fell to Archbishop Carroll 68-45 in 3A finals); and Lancaster Catholic (2012; fell to Archbishop Wood 52-33 in 3A finals) all have extremely respectable silver PIAA trophies in their cases.

“The league has definitely grown and gotten better over the years,” Kreiser said. “It shows in district play and state play as well, with Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon Catholic especially. For a while there it seemed like at least two of our teams were either in the state finals or in the Eastern finals, representing the L-L League. It’s a really good league, and there are no days off. You have to be ready to play every night.”

