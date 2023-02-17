Now that Lancaster-Lebanon League section play and the league playoff portion of the 2022-23 schedule are in the books, it’s time to weigh-in with some all-star selections and other random kudos from this season.

It’s the LNP Awards. Top players in each section. A top coaching performance in each section. A top rookie from each section. And the most memorable game in each section from this past winter. I tried to avoid co-awards, but so many players had so many super seasons that I had some ties along the way. I’ve always been more inclined to include, not exclude. Anyway, keep reading.

All the awards were based on my observations and coverage from this season. I’m approaching 100 games covered this winter, so I’ve been in a lot of gyms and watched a lot of great performances since the first week of December.

Players are listed alphabetically, and statistics are through the league playoffs. The league’s coaches will be releasing their all-star teams and various award winners in the coming days. Stay tuned for that.

For now, my selections …

SECTION 1

10 FOR THE SHOW

Ava Byrne, junior G, Manheim Township (13.9 points a game, 9 3-pointers, 682 career points)

Autumn Cook, senior G, Hempfield (9.6, 26 3-pointers, 655 career points)

Kailah Correa, sophomore G, Lebanon (19.0, 22 3-pointers, 974 career points)

Aaliyah Ferrer, senior G, Lebanon (10.0, 49 3-pointers)

Kaila Francis, freshman F, Cedar Crest (10.1)

Liliana Harrison, sophomore F, Lebanon (11.5)

Sarah Kraus, junior F, Manheim Township (12.3, 9 3-pointers)

Lauren Moffatt, senior F, Hempfield (10.0, 19 3-pointers, 815 career points)

Sophia Ott, junior G, Hempfield (15.8, 36 3-pointers, 566 career points)

Anisha Sepulveda, senior G, McCaskey (11.8, 26 3-pointers)

THE SECOND 10

Hailey Berk, junior F, Manheim Township (6.2)

Olive Brandt, freshman G, Lebanon (6.8, 10 3-pointers)

Elaina Foley, junior F, McCaskey (7.5, 3 3-pointers)

Brin Groff, senior F, Penn Manor (5.7, 23 3-pointers)

Lizzie Lowe, junior G, Cedar Crest (9.1, 3 3-pointers)

Allison Metzgar, junior G, Cedar Crest (9.5, 39 3-pointers)

Keymara Myers, senior F, McCaskey (7.3)

Mariah Ruth, junior G, McCaskey (7.6, 18 3-pointers)

Brooke Weaver, sophomore G, Manheim Township (8.0, 18 3-pointers)

Zariyah Whigham, junior F, Lebanon (6.9)

MVP: Kailah Correa, Lebanon. Not much this young lady can’t do, and she helped steer the Cedars to the biggest stage this season, all the way to the league championship game with a snazzy 24-0 record. Lebanon fell there to Columbia — in front of packed house at Manheim Township — but it’s been quite the ride for the Cedars. Correa is one of the key cogs, and Lebanon’s engine on the floor. Defensive wiz. Fast-break artist. Transition-game terrorizer. Jump-shooter. Dribble-driver. You name it. Most memorable moment: Too many to choose from, but her 29-point, 3-trey performance in the Section 1-clinching triple-OT win over Cedar Crest won’t soon be forgotten. She fouled out in the third OT, and I can still see Correa encouraging and cheering wildly for her teammates from the bench. So add unabashed team leader to her overflowing list of credentials. Hard to believe this kid is a 10th-grader. Correa has already accomplished so much for the Cedars … and she still has two more full seasons to go. Don’t miss her in your travels.

TOP ROOKIES: Going to split this award between Lebanon freshman Olive Brandt and Cedar Crest freshman Kaila Francis, who both shined in their ninth-grade campaigns. Brandt does a slew of dirty work for the Cedars; pick your pocket, ignite the transition game, slither to the rim, and knock down the occasional must-have jumper. Kid’s got ice water in her veins — and basketball in her genes. Francis, meanwhile, firmly established herself as one of the top post players around the league. Nimble. Good hands. Knows how to use her body in the paint to get to the rim and crash the backboard. And her off-balance 3-pointer heave to beat the OT-2 horn vs. Lebanon was one of the best shots of the season. Lebanon County fans are blessed right now with so much young talent on display.

BEST COACHING PERFORMANCE: Jaime Walborn, Lebanon. Tough to argue with these nuggets: A glittering 24-0 getaway. The outright Section 1 championship, with some money-time victories the second time around to stay perched atop the standings. A spot in the league championship game for the first time since 1998. A setback there vs. Columbia, OK. But a storybook start and an excellent season all-around for Lebanon, which had a packed house for all of its games, kept the resurgence in the program going, and isn’t done yet. Did we mention the Cedars will lose just one senior starter from this bunch? Walborn did a great job orchestrating her crew, and Lebanon is very much back with the L-L League hierarchy. That’s a big deal for that city and that school district. Enjoy this ride.

GAME OF THE YEAR: Easy — Lebanon 66, Cedar Crest 64 in triple-OT at Lebanon on Jan. 27. Falcons’ sniper Lizzie Lowe had a buzzer-beater. Cedar Crest's Allison Metzgar had a horn-beater. And Francis’ buzzer-beater at the end of OT-2 was nothing short of spectacular. A jam-packed crowd at Lebanon. A game of runs and big stops and incredibly clutch shots between the backyard rivals. Non-stop excitement and end-to-end action throughout. And as an added bonus, Lebanon needed a win on its home court, against its backyard rival, to clinch the outright section championship that night. And the Cedars did it — and cut down the nets when it was finally over — in what will go down as the best game in the league this season. Simply unforgettable.

SECTION 2

10 FOR THE SHOW

Leah Caldwell, freshman F, Ephrata (8.9)

Jenna Ehlers, senior F, Solanco (12.7, 26 3-pointers)

Jasmine Griffin, senior G, Ephrata (17.4, 25 3-pointers, 1,433 career points)

Rhiannon Henry, senior G, Conestoga Valley (9.3, 19 3-pointers)

Maddie Knier, senior F, Manheim Central (23.3, 25 3-pointers, 1,933 career points)

Kaylie Kroll, senior G, Manheim Central (9.3, 28 3-pointers)

Abbie Reed, senior G, Manheim Central (7.5, 14 3-pointers)

Samantha Shaak, junior F, Warwick (9.1, 12 3-pointers)

Bella Smithson, junior F, Warwick (9.7)

Cara Tiesi, senior G, Ephrata (6.4, 42 3-pointers)

THE SECOND 10

Taryn Hummer, senior F, Elizabethtown (8.7)

Marie McCracken, freshman G, Ephrata (4.4, 5 3-pointers)

Gabrielle Moore, sophomore G, Conestoga Valley (5.6, 29 3-pointers)

Morgan Pavelik, junior G, Garden Spot (9.2, 11 3-pointers)

Payton Snyder, junior F, Manheim Central (4.5)

Gwen Varley, junior G, Garden Spot (5.3, 28 3-pointers)

Natalie Wenger, senior G, Warwick (7.6, 6 3-pointers)

Chloe Wilkinson, freshman G, Elizabethtown (6.6, 13 3-pointers)

Kayla Willis, senior G, Warwick (4.6, 28 3-pointers)

Nikki Zeiset, senior G, Garden Spot (6.7, 6 3-pointers)

MVP: Going the co-MVP route here. Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier and Ephrata’s Jasmine Griffin came in together four years ago, and they’ll exit together after this season as two of the top players in the history of their respective programs. Knier, in fact, needs just 5 points to become the Barons’ all-time leading scorer, and she needs 67 points to become just the eighth player in league history to reach the coveted 2,000-point milestone. Her most memorable moment: Knier’s buzzer-beater J forced OT in Central’s eventual gut-check win over Ephrata. She scored 25 points that night, and in crunch time, Knier scored 21 or more points in a game 11 straight times between Jan. 11 and Feb. 11. Any questions? Powerful and graceful. A bull with finesse. And an absolute scoring machine with a nose for the rim, and an awesome jumper to boot. My favorite Knier stat to date this season: She’s 92-for-109 — 85 percent — at the foul line. That’s crazy good in the girls game. Knier’s only mystery? She’s yet to announce her college plans. And hey, that’s OK. It’s her call; she’s doing her due diligence. She’s going to make someone out there really, really happy when she commits. Meanwhile, Griffin is capping her career in style. She became Ephrata’s all-time leading scorer earlier this winter, and helped the Mountaineers make the league and D3-6A playoffs. Her most memorable moment: During Ephrata’s 5-0 start back in December, Griffin went 27-23-22-20-23 in the scoring department to get her senior season off on the right foot. She never slowed down. Heady. Silky smooth. Floor general. Basketball IQ that’s completely off the charts. A sweet lefty stroke. And nobody has lowered their shoulder, powered their way through traffic and gotten to the rim more consistently than Griffin around here over the last four seasons. She’s headed to Indiana-Wesleyan to continue her hoops career. The folks out there will love her. Knier and Griffin will both be missed not only in their respective programs, but around the league, as play-the-game-the-right-way ambassadors and two of the best to do it in these parts in a long time. It’s only fitting that they go out as co-MVPs in my book.

TOP ROOKIE: Leah Caldwell, Ephrata. A terrific ninth-grade breakout season for Ms. Caldwell, who blossomed into one of the league’s top post performers the deeper the season wore on. She earned a starting gig from the jump, and immediately went to work. By the end of January she was a consistent double-digit scorer in the lane, and she has no fear when it comes to attacking the glass. Caldwell should — should — be a 1,000-point scorer in a couple of years, and she’s only going to get better, and be more of a nightmare matchup and a pest on the glass moving forward.

BEST COACHING PERFORMANCE: Michael Smith, Manheim Central. Welcome to the show, sir. A heck of a debut season on the bench for the Barons’ rookie skipper — and former Central standout athlete during his prep days — who guided his troops to a perfect run through section play and into the league semifinals, posting a glorious 14-game winning streak along the way. A former boys coach in the pipeline, Smith’s first foray coaching in the girls program was a smashing success; the transition was smooth, it didn’t take long at all for the Barons to get used to his voice and, more importantly, get used to his system. And this: I don’t think there was a coach who was out doing more in-game scouting than Smith. Seriously. I spotted him countless times in countless gyms this winter, parked up in the bleachers with his trusty iPad and notebook. He was not out-worked in his rookie campaign. It speaks volumes about Smith’s preparedness, and having his team ready to go every single night. Don’t underestimate that.

GAME OF THE YEAR: If the Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest triple-OT instant-classic was the most memorable game around the league this season, then Ephrata at Manheim Central on Jan. 31 was a close second. The Mounts were out to snap the Barons’ 9-game winning streak, and nearly did, taking a 5-point lead into the waning minutes. But Knier, well, did Maddie Knier things. Her 3-pointer got Central a little closer. And with time running out in regulation, the ball ended up in Knier’s hands at the top of the key. With Griffin draped all over her — what a matchup that was — Knier bum-rushed the lane, pulled up, and then stuck a fade-away jumper at the buzzer to force OT. The Barons went on to win from there, securing no worse than a tie for the Section 2 title — which they ended up clinching outright a couple of days later. It was an epic game; Knier bucketed 25 points and Kaylie Kroll popped in 14 points with a couple of 3-pointers for Central. Griffin poured in 26 points and Caldwell had 10 points and was all over the boards for Ephrata — which quickly righted its ship and gobbled up second place in the section.

SECTION 3

10 FOR THE SHOW

Mary Bolesky, junior G, Lancaster Catholic (15.2, 49 3-pointers, 802 career points)

Anna Horner, sophomore G, Lampeter-Strasburg (8.9, 35 3-pointers)

Rylee Kraft, junior G, Lancaster Catholic (14.0, 15 3-pointers, 738 career points)

Lily Lehman, junior G, Lancaster Catholic (7.9, 20 3-pointers)

Autumn Lipson, junior G, Lancaster Catholic (7.2, 36 3-pointers)

Katie Ranck, senior F, Lampeter-Strasburg (14.0, 3 3-pointers, 703 career points)

Teagan Sahm, senior F, Cocalico (13.8, 8 3-pointers)

Hayley Sheroky, freshman G, Northern Lebanon (9.5, 20 3-pointers)

Olivia Shutter, sophomore G, Northern Lebanon (14.5, 35 3-pointers, 566 career points)

Kasey Weimer, freshman G, Northern Lebanon (9.3, 5 3-pointers)

THE SECOND 10

Carleigh Anderson, sophomore G, Lancaster Catholic (5.7, 13 3-pointers)

Erin Henry, senior F, Cocalico (5.1)

Stella Higgins, sophomore G, Lancaster Catholic (5.4)

Sara Miller, junior G, Elco (4.0, 5 3-pointers)

Sam Nelson, senior F, Elco (7.6, 7 3-pointers)

Makenna Seifert, junior G, Elco (6.7, 15 3-pointers)

Maddie Stout, freshman G, Elco (7.4, 22 3-pointers)

Ava Vaughn, sophomore G, Lampeter-Strasburg (5.3, 33 3-pointers)

Remy White, sophomore G, Donegal (7.1, 13 3-pointers)

Mia Wissler, sophomore G, Donegal (7.9, 23 3-pointers)

MVP: Mary Bolesky, Lancaster Catholic. The Crusaders’ consummate point guard played with a chip on her shoulder from the get-go, helping Catholic to a rip-roaring 16-0 start, to a perfect run through section play, and into the league semifinals. Most memorable moment: Bolesky drained three 3’s and scored a season-high 26 points in a win over Ephrata in the Crusaders’ holiday tournament, and she had a 25-point, 5-trey night in a victory over section rival Northern Lebanon. But it’s more than the points and the 3’s for Bolesky. She is Catholic’s traffic cop, defensive spark-plug, transition igniter and coach on the floor, all rolled into one. The kid’s a winner, and her drive and determination are second to none in these parts. Bolesky has one speed: Warp.

TOP ROOKIES: Hayley Sheroky and Kasey Weimer hit the court running in their freshmen debuts this winter for the Vikings. NL skipper Ken Battistelli started four ninth-graders and a sophomore, but the Vikings didn’t re-tool; NL kept on keeping on, and will play in the D3-4A playoffs with a young-pup roster. Sheroky made an instant splash in the backcourt; her game-winning layup in the waning seconds at Cocalico in the section opener got everyone’s attention, and Weimer’s scoring production went up and up the deeper the season wore on. She’s a mid-range weapon, and Sheroky is a major arc threat. Gut-hunch: NL is going to cause a lot of headaches moving forward.

BEST COACHING PERFORMANCE: Charlie Detz, Lancaster Catholic. Another season and more success for the Crusaders under Mr. Detz, who guided his crew to a 16-0 start and to its sixth straight section championship before hitting a bit up a speed-bump down the stretch. Never one to shy away from a tricky nonleague schedule, the Crusaders fell to D3-6A 2-seed Central York and to D1-5A heavyweight Bishop Shanahan — both on the road, behind enemy lines — down the stretch. And Catholic was bumped out of the league bracket in the semifinals by eventual runner-up Lebanon. Still, with all the expectations and bull’s-eyes swirling, Detz guided the Crusaders to 21 wins through the league playoffs, to the program’s 26th section title, and to the top seed in the D3-3A bracket — with four juniors and a sophomore starting for the bulk of the season.

GAME OF THE YEAR: Elco at Lampeter-Strasburg on Jan. 19 turned out to be a real Jim-dandy, when both teams were trying to chase down Lancaster Catholic in the section hunt and stay in line for postseason bids. The pesky Raiders built a 9-point second-half lead before the Pioneers put on their rally caps. The hero: Anna Horner hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for L-S, which polished off the comeback for a gut-check 49-46 victory. The Pioneers went on to finish alone in second place and snare league and D3-5A playoff slots. Elco had a great stretch run, but finished No. 11 — and was the first team out — in D3-4A.

SECTION 4

10 FOR THE SHOW

Brie Droege, junior G, Columbia (24.0, 29 3-pointers, 1,550 career points)

Brooke Droege, junior G, Columbia (16.9, 29 3-pointers, 1,131 career points)

Emily Gambler, senior F, Columbia (1.3)

Ava Hoover, sophomore F, Annville-Cleona (11.3)

Genesis Meadows, senior G, Lancaster Country Day (25.2, 58 3-pointers, 1,609 career points)

Janae Patterson, freshman G, Pequea Valley (12.7, 27 3-pointers)

Jayla Rivera, senior G, Lancaster Mennonite (22.5, 42 3-pointers, 1,016 career points)

Sophia Sanchez, sophomore G, Lancaster Country Day (13.6, 64 3-pointers)

Kailee Soto, junior G, Columbia (9.0, 41 3-pointers)

Shania Stoltzfus, junior G, Pequea Valley (7.3, 22 3-pointers)

THE SECOND 10

Sarah Arment, senior G, Pequea Valley (3.7)

Breanne Beiler, junior F, Pequea Valley (4.7)

Delaney Burke, freshman, F, Columbia (4.0)

Chantel Cannon, senior G, Lancaster Country Day (8.4, 8 3-pointers)

Josie Clay, sophomore G, Annville-Cleona (7.6, 20 3-pointers)

Kendall Cooper, sophomore F, Annville-Cleona (7.8)

Meli Figueroa, senior G, Linden Hall (8.5, 7 3-pointers)

Jamie Guertler, junior F, Octorara (4.3)

Katie Stoltzfus, sophomore G, Pequea Valley (6.7, 26 3-pointers)

Liviiah Sweeney, sophomore F, Lancaster Mennonite (6.6, 24 3-pointers)

MVP: How about a tri-MVP? Hey, why not. Columbia’s unflappable twin combo — Brie and Brooke Droege — and Lancaster Country Day sniper du jour Genesis Meadows all had excellent, MVP-worthy seasons. So we’re going with that troika. Brie and Brooke Droege made clutch bucket after incredibly clutch bucket during the Crimson Tide’s splendid L-L League tourney ride, culminating with the program’s second league crown after a win over previously undefeated Lebanon. Brie Droege’s playoff run: 34 points and three 3’s vs. Manheim Township; 24 points and a couple of treys vs. Manheim Central; and 20 points — and some dagger second-half shots — vs. the Cedars in the finale. Brooke Droege also came up large during Columbia’s L-L bracket journey, with 50 points and six treys in three games, as the Tide has won its last 15 games in a row heading into districts. Brie Droege is at 1,500-plus points and Brooke Droege is at 1,100-plus points through the league finals. They are, in a word, outstanding. Meadows is having a simply jaw-dropping season for Country Day; she was the league’s leading scorer through the playoffs, and she’s had eight — eight! — games of 30 or more points this season, including a whopper 44-point, 6-trey night a couple of weeks back vs. Lititz Christian. Meadows is at 1,600-plus points, tops in program history. She’s done nothing but win since she won the starting point guard duties in her freshman season — when the Cougars won the D3-1A title. She’ll try and bookend her prep career with a 2A title this season, as Country Day is the 1-seed in that bracket. Droege. Droege. Meadows. That trio has combined for — get this — 1,536 points and 116 3-pointers this winter, heading into districts. Not too shabby.

TOP ROOKIE: Heard a lot about Pequea Valley ninth-grader Janae Patterson coming up through the Braves’ pipeline, and she didn’t disappoint. Coach Jason McDonald put Patterson in his starting lineup on Night 1, and she never budged, becoming PV’s sturdy lead guard and crunch-time scorer. Already polished at the wheel, Patterson has a real feel for the game; she knows when to flip the switch into overdrive and get out and run, and she knows when to back off and run the offense. Transition fiend, owner of a pretty tear-drop shot, and has arc range. You’ll be hearing Patterson’s name a ton over the next three seasons.

BEST COACHING PERFORMANCE: Karl Kreiser, Columbia. An outright Section 4 championship. A 15-game winning tear in crunch time down the stretch, including three memorable triumphs in the league playoffs. And the L-L crown, Columbia’s first since 1995. Now a 2-seed and the D3-3A bracket to navigate, as the Tide would love some redemption after falling in the D3 title game the last two years in a row. Kreiser joined the 250-win club this winter, and including his time as Columbia’s boys skipper, he’s at 321 career wins heading into districts. That’s really solid. And this: A special moment watching Kreiser celebrate after his Tide topped Lebanon for league gold. He picked up his first league title that night, and teared up post-game talking about his dad — Columbia legend Elmer Kreiser, whose name is on the school’s old-school gym — and how proud he was to win one for the family. Great stuff. Athletics are important around here, gang. Especially up on the hill.

GAME OF THE YEAR: No triple-OT or buzzer-beaters, but a special night back on Dec. 6 when Columbia hosted Pequea Valley for an early Section 4 showdown. It was a terrific atmosphere, as the Tide celebrated 50 years of girls basketball. The gym was packed with former Columbia players and contributors. Banners on the wall. T-shirts. And a great halftime show, including a stirring history of the program delivered by Kreiser’s son and penned by former Tide standout and 1,000-point scorer Kim Brown. A good time was had by all. Columbia won the game 57-27 to get its section-championship march started.

