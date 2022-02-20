The L-L League girls basketball coaches will be weighing in with their all-star selections right up around the bend. Stay tuned.

In the meantime, here’s handing out some LNP awards, based on my in-depth coverage and what I saw and gathered from around the league this season. No voting. No input from coaches. Just from my observations from the 50th season of L-L League girls basketball.

This season, perhaps more than ever, I was asked pretty much on a nightly basis who I thought were the very best players in the league. An All-League squad of sorts. That’s a tricky call. But I’ll get these awards started with my All-League teams, which, like every award list moving forward in this post, are presented in alphabetical order …

ALL-LEAGUE

THE FIRST FIVE

Kailah Correa, freshman G, Lebanon — 20.7 points, 29 3’s

Brie Droege, sophomore G, Columbia — 22.6 points, 12 3’s

Brooke Droege, sophomore G, Columbia — 15.8 points, 29 3’s

Jasmine Griffin, junior G, Ephrata — 17.2 points, 28 3’s

Maddie Knier, junior F, Manheim Central — 22.1 points, 14 3’s

THE SECOND FIVE

Mary Bolesky, sophomore G, Lancaster Catholic — 10.6 points, 39 3’s

Jeriyah Johnson, senior G, Lancaster Catholic — 9.9 points, 42 3’s

Genesis Meadows, junior G, Lancaster Country Day — 21.0 points, 51 3’s

Ashlyn Messinger, senior F, Northern Lebanon — 16.5 points, 18 3’s

Lily Sugra, senior F, Penn Manor — 18.8 points, 12 3’s

THE THIRD FIVE

MacKenzie Burke, senior G, Columbia — 9.1 points, 41 3’s

Ava Byrne, sophomore G, Manheim Township — 15.3 points, 19 3’s

Kailey Eckhart, senior F, Elco — 15.8 points, 27 3’s

Rylee Kraft, sophomore G, Lancaster Catholic — 11.6 points

Lauren Moffatt, junior F, Hempfield — 11.6 points, 31 3’s

I always tend to include, not leave out. Were there other players who could have graced this list? Certainly. But I had to draw the line somewhere. Again, no bias. Just what I saw and covered this winter. And I covered all 15 of those players multiple times.

Up next, all-section teams, plus some random awards …

SECTION 1

10 FOR THE SHOW

Sarah Batra, senior F, Cedar Crest — 12.0 points, 17 3’s

Ava Byrne, sophomore G, Manheim Township — 15.3 points, 19 3’s

Autumn Cook, junior G, Hempfield — 6.0 points, 9 3’s

Morgan Miller, senior G, Penn Manor — 11.7 points, 39 3’s

Lauren Moffatt, junior F, Hempfield — 11.6 points, 31 3’s

Sophia Ott, sophomore G, Hempfield — 10.3 points, 21 3’s

Anisha Sepulveda, sophomore G, McCaskey — 12.1 points, 25 3’s

Sydney Shepos, senior F, Penn Manor — 6.5 points, 12 3’s

Lily Sugra, senior F, Penn Manor — 18.8, points, 12 3’s

Missy Welch, senior F, Manheim Township — 7.0 points

MVP: Lily Sugra, senior F, Penn Manor — Comets’ crasher, dribble-driver, put-back artist and go-to scorer, particularly down the stretch in money time, and Sugra never disappointed, helping Penn Manor win its first section championship since 1975 — on the way to a league semifinal trip, and the No. 8 seed in the D3-6A bracket. A simply sensational senior season for Sugra, who lowered her shoulder and got to the rim like no other this winter. And if you packed it in, she’s drilled a dozen 3’s heading into districts. Sugra shined brightest in the last month: 22.3 points with eight 3’s in the last 10 games, through the L-L League playoffs. That included a 36-point explosion, with three 3’s, in a win over Lebanon, and a 32-point night in a win over McCaskey. Shied away from the attention, but again, Sugra had an absolute baller senior season, which puts her in the spotlight quite often.

Best coaching performance: Megan Collins, Penn Manor — First section crown since 1975. A spot in the league semifinals. A No. 8 seed in the D3-6A field. Huge wins down the stretch, including victories against Section 1 usual-suspect heavyweights Hempfield, Manheim Township and Cedar Crest the second time through league play to clinch the gold trophy. Pretty simple choice here. Collins got her Comets into the winner’s circle for the first time in 47 years. Boom.

Top rookie: Brooke Weaver, freshman F, Manheim Township — Earned big minutes in the Blue Streaks’ rotation, and found herself on the floor in crunch time in all the big section games, against the Penn Manors, Hempfields and Cedar Crests of the world. Chipped in with 2.9 points and eight 3’s in her ninth-grade campaign, and should be ticketed for many, many more minutes moving forward in Neffsville.

SECTION 2

10 FOR THE SHOW

Brynn Adams, senior G, Ephrata — 7.7 points, 24 3’s

Madison Bishop, senior G, Lebanon — 7.1 points, 13 3’s

Kailah Correa, freshman G, Lebanon — 20.7 points, 29 3’s

Jasmine Griffin, junior G, Ephrata — 17.2 points, 28 3’s

Liliana Harrison, freshman F, Lebanon — 5.7 points

Taylor Hehnly, senior G, Conestoga Valley — 13.1 points, 39 3’s

Jade Love-Morris, senior G, Elizabethtown — 12.8 points, 29 3’s

Ainsley Raybold, senior G, Elizabethtown — 9.1 points, 33 3’s

Bella Smithson, sophomore F, Warwick — 7.3 points, 2 3’s

Cara Tiesi, junior G, Ephrata — 6.6 points, 43 3’s

MVP: Jasmine Griffin, junior G, Ephrata — Hit the 1,000-point plateau in the L-L League semifinals, in the Mountaineers’ wonderfully wacky OT win over Penn Manor. Ephrata’s floor general and blood and guts leader. How clutch was Griffin? How about 27 points in the Mounts’ play-in win over Elco, which kicked off their splendid playoff run. And then 17 points — including her 1,000th — in the victory over Penn Manor. And, in front of an absolutely packed house in the league finals against Lancaster Catholic — with the Crusaders’ D focused on her — Griffin flipped in 23 points to keep the Mounts within shouting distance. Facilitator. Rim-crasher. Wing shooter. Runs the floor with abandon, head always up. Crafty, smooth-operator lefty. One more season of Griffin in Ephrata; we’re anxious to see what kind of damage she inflicts next winter, before she shuffles off to the college of her choice.

Best coaching performance: Jaime Walborn, Lebanon; Brian Cerullo, Ephrata — Gotta go with two skippers here, since the Cedars and the Mounts shared the section hardware. Walborn and her Lebanon outfit got off to a 5-0 start in league play, and sat atop the Section 2 standings for a good chunk of the winter — until the Cedars hit a rough patch, and Ephrata got back in it. A crossover loss to Manheim Township was a stinger setback for the Mounts, but Cerullo rallied his troops, and Ephrata ripped off five wins in a row to reach the L-L League finale for the first time since 1991. The Mounts ended up going 11-2 in their last 13 games, and played for league gold after winning their third Section 2 title in a row. Not too shabby. ... Lebanon — with freshmen Kailah Correa and Liliana Harrison leading the charge — had one of its best seasons in recent memory. True, the Cedars had to share the section crown, but after a bumpy 1-5 clip in mid-January, Walborn guided Lebanon to a 4-0 finish and into the L-L League quarterfinals, where the Cedars dropped a 61-54 heart-breaker at Columbia. More good news for Lebanon: Walborn and her crew, thanks to that fast finish, earned the last spot in the D3-6A playoffs, and will continue on in the postseason.

Top rookie: Kailah Correa, freshman G, Lebanon — No surprise here. Correa has more than lived up to her preseason hype. Exhibit A: How about a 41-point night Lebanon’s wild comeback win over Conestoga Valley on Jan. 10. Exhibit B: How about a 36-point outburst the very next night, in the Cedars’ come-from-behind win over McCaskey. Exhibit C: How about 20.6 points with 12 3’s in the last eight games — all crunch-time, gotta-have clashes — as Lebanon preps for districts. It’s much more than scoring for Correa; she’s a top-shelf point guard with outstanding vision, court awareness, dribbling skills aplenty, and a hoops IQ completely off the charts for a ninth-grader. If Lebanon can continue to make postseason pushes the next three years, Correa is going break a lot of records in the Cedars’ book.

SECTION 3

10 FOR THE SHOW

Jenna Daveler, senior G, Lampeter-Strasburg — 10.9 points, 39 3’s

Erin Gonzalez, senior G, Garden Spot — 9.9 points, 13 3’s

Kiersten Hostetter, senior G, Lampeter-Strasburg — 9.7 points, 27 3’s

Maddie Knier, junior F, Manheim Central — 22.1 points, 14 3’s

Olivia Lasko, senior F, Solanco — 10.5 points, 14 3’s

Rachel Nolt, senior G, Manheim Central — 9.3 points, 32 3’s

Abbie Reed, junior G, Manheim Central — 8.1 points, 25 3’s

Teagan Sahm, junior F, Cocalico — 11.8 points, 17 3’s

Kiersten Shipton, junior G, Cocalico — 10.5 points, 40 3’s

Taylor Soehner, senior F, Garden Spot — 12.9 points, 7 3’s

MVP: Maddie Knier, junior F, Manheim Central — Another outstanding season for Ms. Knier, who joined the 1,000-point club along the way this winter, while helping the Barons share the Section 3 crown with L-S. Gamer. Graceful. Athletic. Powerful. Added a mean streak to her repertoire this season, getting on the boards and mixing it up in the lane a little more. Hit for double-digits in points in every game out, with 15 20-point games sprinkled in there, including this lights-out stretch: 31 points and three 3’s in a gut-check win over eventual Section 1 champ Penn Manor, and 30 points, two nights later, in a win at Elco, the same night she joined the 1,000-point club. Superb player. Up next: A D3-5A ticket. And then a much-anticipated senior season for Knier, who should be getting plenty of college bites.

Best coaching performance: Tony Fink, L-S; Tyson Hayes, Manheim Central — Double award-winners here, after the Pioneers and the Barons shared Section 3 glory. Fink told his team around the midway point that this was it for him; he was stepping away at the end of the season. The Pioneers responded with a red-hot 11-2 clip, including a trip to the league’s play-in game — a victory over Pequea Valley — and the quarterfinals. Fink hit 150 career victories along the way this winter, and he’ll take his squad to the D3-5A playoffs, where L-S will try and extend his coaching career a little longer. ... Hayes and the Barons were sailing right along in first place until Central suffered a gut-punch buzzer-beater loss at L-S on Jan. 25. But the Barons responded with six straight wins to share the section crown and go to the league quarterfinals. Central has the 4-seed in the D3-5A bracket, and the Barons would love to make a run.

Top rookie: Stella Higgins, freshman G, Manheim Central — Logged more key varsity minutes than any other ninth-grader in Section 3, and made some big buckets for the Barons, while chipping in with 1.6 points a night. Even started a few games when Central had some injury issues. Looks like a bright future for Ms. Higgins, who is likely ticketed for a starting gig next season, and she gets to practice with Knier every day, which will definitely help.

SECTION 4

10 FOR THE SHOW

Mary Bolesky, sophomore G, Lancaster Catholic — 10.6 points, 39 3’s

Victoria Burton, senior F, Donegal — 12.2 points, 4 3’s

Kailey Eckhart, senior F, Elco — 15.8 points, 27 3’s

Sophia Floyd, junior G, Donegal — 8.7 points, 7 3’s

Jeriyah Johnson, senior G, Lancaster Catholic — 9.9 points, 42 3’s

Vivian Klemmer, senior F, Lancaster Catholic — 5.0 points

Rylee Kraft, sophomore G, Lancaster Catholic — 11.6 points

Lily Lehman, sophomore G, Lancaster Catholic — 7.8 points, 19 3’s

Ashlyn Messinger, senior F, Northern Lebanon — 16.4 points, 18 3’s

Olivia Shutter, freshman G, Northern Lebanon — 11.3 points, 27 3’s

MVP: Jeriyah Johnson, senior G, Lancaster Catholic — Crusaders’ defense stopper and go-to scorer is having a heck of a season for Lancaster Catholic, which won its fifth section title in a row — and 25th overall — and captured its 16th L-L League championship. Johnson was one of the heroes in the title game, ripping four 3-pointers and scoring 18 points in the Crusaders’ win over Ephrata. Quick feet. Quick hands. Will drive you batty defensively. Can score in transition, off the bounce and off screens; she’s hit countless money step-in 3’s this winter — and is hoping for more, when Lancaster Catholic sets sail in the D3-4A bracket.

Top coaching performance: Charlie Detz, Lancaster Catholic — The Crusaders were the runaway preseason favorites, yes. But an undefeated ride through league play — for 59 L-L victories in a row heading into next season — for Lancaster Catholic’s fifth straight section title, a clutch league semifinal win over previously unbeaten Columbia, and the program’s 16th league gold trophy after a win over Ephrata. Tack on some killer nonleague games — Delone Catholic, Bermudian Springs, Central Bucks West, Trinity, Eastern York, Loyalsock, Central York — and that’s a nifty resume. Detz needs two more victories to join the 200-win club.

Top rookie: Olivia Shutter, freshman G, Northern Lebanon — The young-ish Vikings knew senior scorer Ashlyn Messinger was going to see any number of junk defenses this season, which meant retooling Northern Lebanon had to find another go-to scorer. Pronto. Enter Shutter, who had a really nice breakout season for the Vikes, with 11.3 points and 27 3’s. Messinger, a true vet, was still able to get her buckets, but Shutter came into her own as a reliable catch-and-shooter and transition finisher. She had 14 double-figure scoring nights, including a career-high 22-point, 5-trey effort against Susquenita, and another 22-point night against East Pennsboro. Shutter scored at a 14.0 clip with five 3’s in the final five games to cap her ninth-grade season, and she’ll definitely be one to watch next season starting in December.

SECTION 5

10 FOR THE SHOW

Morgan Bigler, senior F, Columbia — 8.1 points

MacKenzie Burke, senior G, Columbia — 9.1 points, 35 3’s

Brie Droege, sophomore G, Columbia — 22.6 points, 12 3’s

Brooke Droege, sophomore G, Columbia — 15.8 points, 29 3’s

Piper Graham, senior G, Lancaster Country Day — 10.2 points, 23 3’s

Ja’syah James, senior G, Octorara — 10.5 points, 12 3’s

Genesis Meadows, junior G, Lancaster Country Day — 21.0 points, 51 3’s

Jayla Rivera, junior G, Lancaster Mennonite — 13.4 points, 27 3’s

Shania Stoltzfus, sophomore G, Pequea Valley — 9.0 points, 19 3’s

Kiana Wakefield, senior G, Lancaster Country Day — 11.3 points, 23 3’s

MVP: Brie Droege, sophomore G, Columbia — A lot of really solid players in Section 5 — including her twin sister — but Droege took her game to a different level this winter, as she took on all defenders and scored at will. Glass-attacker. Baseline driver. Killer left hand. Deft jump-shooter. Added a 3-point shot to her repertoire. Wears out a path to the line. You name it. Top scorer in the L-L League through the league finals, and has 851 career points heading into the D3-2A tournament, so if the Crimson Tide makes a deep run, there’s a shot she gets to 1,000 points as a sophomore. The last L-L League player to do that? Kiki Jefferson at Lancaster Catholic. That’s the kind of company Droege is already in. She’s scored 21 or more points in 18 of 23 games heading into districts, and Droege is at 23.3 points in the last eight games, including a clutch 32-point effort in Columbia’s unforgettable league quarterfinal win over Lebanon.

Top coaching performance: Karl Kreiser, Columbia — A 22-0 getaway, including a memorable league quarterfinal win over Lebanon. The Tide’s first section title since 1997, with a 10-0 league record to boot. A trip to the league semifinals, where Columbia lost to eventual champ Lancaster Catholic by one point, on a foul shot with 3.3 seconds to go. The No. 1 seed in the upcoming D3-2A bracket. And a glittering 22-1 record through the league playoffs. Mr. Kreiser it is.

Top rookies: A couple of hello-world ninth-graders here — Ava Hoover, freshman F, Annville-Cleona; Katie Stoltzfus, freshman G, Pequea Valley: We heard a lot about Hoover coming up through the Dutchmen’s system, and she arrived this winter and immediately went to work, leading the squad with 7.2 points a night while doing damage in the lane and on the glass. Bright future for Hoover, who helped A-C win five games in a row down the stretch, but a spiffy 6-2 clip to end the regular season couldn’t get the Dutchmen into the D3-3A bracket; A-C was the last team out. But what a ride. Definitely remember Hoover’s name when next season tips in December. … Stoltzfus has been a real firecracker coming off Pequea Valley’s bench, scoring at a 7.2 clip with 38 treys. Her last four games, through the L-L League playoffs, were stupendous: 10.8 points with — wait for it — 13 3-pointers, including a 15-point, 5-trey night against L-S in the league play-in game. She shot 5-for-6 from deep that night, before a big crowd in a league playoff game. Stoltzfus had seven double-digit scoring nights and 12 times she hit two or more treys in a game — always off the pine, providing instant offense for the Braves, who earned the No. 3 seed in the D3-3A bracket after a runner-up finish in Section 5. Gotta believe Stoltzfus cracks the Braves’ starting five next season, so expect her numbers to keep climbing.

