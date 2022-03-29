Tate Landis of Warwick, Elijah Hamilton and Zach Kirk of Octorara, Camden Hurst of Lancaster Mennonite, Corey Attivo of Elco, and Jaquis Heath and Jamal Lebedev of La Academia will play for 717 Hoop Dreams in the D’Onofrio Classic basketball tournament in Conshohocken over the next three weeks.

The D’Onofrio, back after a two-year pandemic hiatus, is a classic Philadelphia-area event for high school players on independent teams formed for this event only.

Alumni include Kobe Bryant, Kyrie Irving, Billy Owens, Lonnie Walker and most of the best high school players from the region over the past six decades.

717 Hoop Dreams will be coached by Octorara High School coach Gene Lambert. Its first round game will be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Its second game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7. All games are played at the Fellowship House in Conshohocken,

Other local players on rosters: Conestoga Valley sophomore Demajh Salisbery and Augue Gerhart, formerly of Cocalico and now at the Hill School in Pottstown, will play for Philly Pride.

Matt Gilhool, an Elizabethtown sophomore headed for Westtown in West Chester, will play for the Yellow Jackets.

Among the high-major recruits expected to play: DJ Wagner of Camden, N.J., who’s the top-ranked junior in the country, with offers from Kentucky, Villanova, Memphis, Syracuse and Temple; Chance Westry, formerly of Trinity High and now of Compass (Ariz.) and headed to Auburn; Syracuse commit Quadir Copeland of IMG (Fla.) Academy; Daniel Skillings of Roman Catholic in Philadelphia and a Cincinnati commit; and Justin Edwards, a junior from Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia with offers from Kentucky, Tennessee and Villanova.