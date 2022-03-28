The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball senior all-star game is set. It will be held April 5 at Hempfield High School. Tip-off time is 7 p.m.

The game consists only of seniors. They were selected by the coaches. Players selected are listed below, followed by a listing of which players will be on which team.

Sections One and Two all-stars

Kamrin Carroll – Penn Manor

Marquis Ferreira – Lebanon

Patrick Gilhool – Elizabethtown

Mason Hagen - Ephrata

Tate Landis - Warwick

Seth Miller – Manheim Township

Cole Overbaugh – Hempfield

Avery Sapp - Warwick

Cameron Swinton – Conestoga Valley

Austin Wertz – Conestoga Valley

Hasan Williams – McCaskey

Sections Three and Four all-stars

Corey Attivo – Elco

Jack Engle – Lancaster Catholic

Khalil Masden - Donegal

Judd Novak – Manheim Central

Isaiah Parido – Lampeter-Strasburg

Trey Rios - Cocalico

Luka Vranich – Lampeter-Strasburg

Berkeley Wagner – Lampeter-Strasburg

Brendan Weaver – Garden Spot

Luke Williams – Elco

Peyton Wolfe – Northern Lebanon

Section Five all-stars

J’Von Collazo - Columbia

Robert Footman, Jr. – Columbia

Kerry Glover - Columbia

Grant Landis – Lancaster Country Day

Jaedon Mast – Lancaster Mennonite

Nevin Stoltzfus – Pequea Valley

Away Roster (Dark Uniforms)

Coaches: Kerry Glover (Columbia) and Matt Johns (Manheim Township)

J’Von Collazo - Columbia

Robert Footman, Jr. – Columbia

Kerry Glover – Columbia

Mason Hagen – Ephrata

Khalil Masden – Donegal

Jaeden Mast – Lancaster Mennonite

Seth Miller – Manheim Township

Judd Novak – Manheim Central

Cole Overbaugh - Hempfield

Cameron Swinton – Conestoga Valley

Nevin Stoltzfus – Pequea Valley

Brendan Weaver – Garden Spot

Austin Wertz – Conestoga Valley

Peyton Wolfe – Northern Lebanon

Home Roster (White Uniforms)

Coaches: Ed Berryman (Lampeter-Strasburg), Chris Christensen (Warwick), and Brad Conners (Elco)

Corey Attivo – Elco

Kamrin Carroll – Penn Manor

Jack Engle – Lancaster Catholic

Marquis Ferreria – Lebanon

Patrick Gilhool - Elizabethtown

Grant Landis – Lancaster Country Day

Tate Landis - Warwick

Isaiah Parido – Lampeter-Strasburg

Trey Rios - Cocalico

Avery Sapp - Warwick

Luka Vranich – Lampter-Strasburg

Berkeley Wanger – Lampeter Strasburg

Hasan Williams - McCaskey

Luke Williams - Elco