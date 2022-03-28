The Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball senior all-star game is set. It will be held April 5 at Hempfield High School. Tip-off time is 7 p.m.
The game consists only of seniors. They were selected by the coaches. Players selected are listed below, followed by a listing of which players will be on which team.
Sections One and Two all-stars
Away Roster (Dark Uniforms)
Coaches: Kerry Glover (Columbia) and Matt Johns (Manheim Township)
J’Von Collazo - Columbia
Robert Footman, Jr. – Columbia
Kerry Glover – Columbia
Mason Hagen – Ephrata
Khalil Masden – Donegal
Jaeden Mast – Lancaster Mennonite
Seth Miller – Manheim Township
Judd Novak – Manheim Central
Cole Overbaugh - Hempfield
Cameron Swinton – Conestoga Valley
Nevin Stoltzfus – Pequea Valley
Brendan Weaver – Garden Spot
Austin Wertz – Conestoga Valley
Peyton Wolfe – Northern Lebanon
Home Roster (White Uniforms)
Coaches: Ed Berryman (Lampeter-Strasburg), Chris Christensen (Warwick), and Brad Conners (Elco)
Corey Attivo – Elco
Kamrin Carroll – Penn Manor
Jack Engle – Lancaster Catholic
Marquis Ferreria – Lebanon
Patrick Gilhool - Elizabethtown
Grant Landis – Lancaster Country Day
Tate Landis - Warwick
Isaiah Parido – Lampeter-Strasburg
Trey Rios - Cocalico
Avery Sapp - Warwick
Luka Vranich – Lampter-Strasburg
Berkeley Wanger – Lampeter Strasburg
Hasan Williams - McCaskey
Luke Williams - Elco