We’re nearing the homestretch of the high school boys basketball season. Section races are rounding out. And coaches, players and fans are likely keeping a close eye on District Three power ratings in anticipation of a postseason that we’re nearing with each passing day.

With that mind, below is a look at the setup of the Lancaster-Lebanon League tournament next month, current section races, where L-L teams stand in district power ratings, top upcoming games, and more.

L-L League boys basketball standings

League playoff setup: The top two teams from each of the four sections qualify for the eight-team L-L League tournament, which begins Feb. 13. In the top half of the bracket, the Section One champ will host the District Four runner-up and the Section Three champ will host the Section Two runner-up. In the bottom half of the bracket, the Section Two champion will host the Section Three runner-up and the Section Four champion will host the Section One runner-up.

Section races: Hempfield (8-0 league, 16-2 overall) is the first L-L League team to clinch a league playoff berth this season. The Knights have also clinched at least a share of the Section One crown. They can win it outright with a victory at second-place McCaskey (6-2, 11-9) on Tuesday.

In Section Two, Manheim Central (8-1, 15-3) is the leader, with a game up on second-place Warwick (6-2, 12-5). The Warriors travel to third-place Conestoga Valley (5-3, 10-8) in a game that essentially should decide an L-L playoff spot when all is said and done. The Warriors won the first meeting in Lititz earlier this season.

In Section Three, Lampeter-Strasburg (8-1, 15-3) and Octorara (7-1, 12-5) are both even in the loss column atop the section. The Braves will travel to L-S on Friday in a game that will likely decide the section champ. Octorara won the first meeting in Atglen earlier this season.

In Section Four, Columbia (5-0, 16-2) and Lancaster Mennonite (5-1, 12-7) are both even in the win column atop the section, but we have to wait until the regular season finale Feb. 8 for their second meeting in what will decide the section crown.

District Three playoffs: The cutoff date for regular season games to count towards the district power ratings is Feb. 15. District Three playoffs begin the week of Feb. 20. With that said, ten L-L teams are currently in the District Three playoff window entering this week: Hempfield (No. 4 in 6A), Ephrata (No. 10 in 6A), Manheim Central (No. 1 in 5A), Lampeter-Strasburg (No. 2 in 5A), Warwick (No. 5 in 5A), Octorara (No. 4 in 4A), Elco (No. 8 in 4A), Columbia (No. 1 in 3A), Lancaster Mennonite (No. 1 in 2A), Lancaster Country Day (No. 5 in 1A).

Full list of District Three boys basketball power ratings

Top scorers: Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk scored 31 points in Friday’s comeback win at Donegal. It’s the fourth 30-point game of his career. Kirk is one of three L-L players to log three games of 30 or more points this season (the others: Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube and L-S senior guard Ben Wert). Check out the High School Basketball page on LancasterOnline for the full list of last week’s top scorers and more.

Here’s the full list of last week’s top individual point-scorers across the L-L…

Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk 31 points (ties career-high, Friday at Donegal)

Octorara senior guard/forward Elijah Hamilton 29 points (ties career-high, Wednesday vs. Elco)

Ephrata senior guard/forward Dylan Kohl 25 points (Thursday, at Solanco)

Lancaster Catholic junior Thadeus Lee 25 points (Monday, vs. Cocalico)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Toby Ashby 24 points (Thursday, vs. Annville-Cleona)

Manheim Township junior guard Sebastian Henson 23 points (Thursday, at McCaskey)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 22 points (Tuesday, vs. Manheim Central)

Octorara senior guard/forward Elijah Hamilton 22 points (Friday at Donegal)

Lampeter-Strasburg junior guard Dean Herr 21 points (Monday, vs. Donegal)

McCaskey senior guard Jon Byrd 21 points (Thursday, vs. Manheim Township)

Ephrata senior guard/forward Dylan Kohl 20 points (Monday, vs. Daniel Boone)

Donegal junior guard Evyan Patel 20 points (career-high, Friday vs. Octorara)

New high-water mark: Cedar Crest put up an eye-popping 95 points in last Friday’s 95-55 win over rival Lebanon. That blows out of the water the previous single-game high by an L-L team this season: McCaskey’s 84 points in a 84-66 win over Harrisburg last month. All five Falcon starters finished in double-figures scoring.

Top upcoming games: Thirty games involving L-L squads on tap over the coming week. Here are some intriguing matchups to keep an eye on…

Tuesday, Jan. 31: 19 L-L League teams in action across 10 games. Hempfield goes to McCaskey, with a Black Knights win clinching the outright L-L Section One crown. Conestoga Valley hosts Warwick (8 p.m. tip), with teams separated by percentage points for second place in Section Two, thus this matchup will have implications on a L-L tournament spot. Interesting non-league matchup when Class 5A Lampeter-Strasburg goes to Class 6A Cedar Crest.

Friday, Feb. 3: 14 L-L teams in action across eight games, including a matchup that could define the L-L Section Three race when Octorara travels to defending section champ Lampeter-Strasburg.

Saturday, Feb. 4: Four L-L teams in non-league action, all at home: Columbia, Lebanon, Manheim Township and Northern Lebanon.