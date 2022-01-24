Chatting before Friday’s game at Lampeter-Strasburg, Elco 11th-year boys basketball coach Brad Conners made the following observation: “We’re over halfway through the season. I can’t believe that.”

I’m feeling much the same way as we have less than three weeks remaining on the Lancaster-Lebanon League regular season schedule. This Friday will mark just two weeks away from the beginning of the 10-team L-L tournament.

We could get our first section champion as early as tonight if L-L Section Three leader Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0 league, 14-0 overall) can overcome Section Three second-place Manheim Central (4-3, 10-5) on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Elizabethtown (5-3, 9-6) could make Section Two a three-team race if the Bears can win at Warwick (7-2, 12-3).

L-L Section Four fourth-place squad Donegal (4-4, 9-7) could make things interesting if the Indians can win at Section Four leader Elco (6-2, 10-4) on Friday.

Also on Friday, Cedar Crest (5-2, 9-8) travels to Hempfield (7-2, 13-2) in a meeting of the top-two teams in Section One.

More than likely, we’ll have to wait two more weeks until Section Five is decided, as Columbia (5-0, 15-0) will host Lancaster Mennonite (5-1, 9-5) on Feb. 7.

All of those mentioned above, plus several others, are also jockeying for District Three playoff spots.

With that in mind, here’s a look back at last week’s notable performances across the L-L.

Last week’s high scorers: Columbia senior J’Von Collazo scored 31 points in Monday’s home win over Trinity, becoming the ninth L-L boys hoopster to score 30 or more points in a single game so far this season. Meanwhile, L-S sophomore Ty Burton logged his second 30-point game of the season on Monday. And Warwick senior Tate Landis logged three games of 20 points or more last week. Overall, sixteen players scored 20 or more points in a single last week. Here were the top five:

Columbia senior guard J’Von Collazo 31 points (Tuesday vs. Trinity)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton 30 points (Tuesday at Octorara)

Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst 29 points (Tuesday vs. Lancaster Country Day)

Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton 29 points (Saturday vs. Kennard-Dale)

Conestoga Valley sophomore guard DeMajh Salisbery 27 points (Tuesday vs. Manheim Township)

Warwick senior guard Tate Landis 26 points (Friday at Cedar Crest)

Lampeter-Strasburg junior guard Ben Wert 25 points (Friday vs. Elco)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Austin Wertz 25 points (Saturday at Oxford)

Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe 24 points (Saturday at Annville-Cleona)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 23 points (Saturday vs. Cedar Cliff)

Octorara senior Joe Sims 22 points (Saturday vs. Kennard-Dale)

Warwick senior Avery Sapp 22 points (Saturday vs. Lower Dauphin)

Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena 20 points (Tuesday at Lebanon)

Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis 20 points (Tuesday at Lancaster Mennonite)

Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton 20 points (Tuesday vs. L-S)

Warwick senior guard Tate Landis 20 points (Tuesday vs. McCaskey)

Elizabethtown senior guard Patrick Gilhool 20 points (Friday at McCaskey)

Penn Manor senior guard Kamrin Carroll 20 points (Friday vs. Lebanon)

Conestoga Valley sophomore DeMajh Salisbery 20 points (Saturday at Oxford)

Warwick senior Tate Landis 20 points (Saturday vs. Lower Dauphin)

Unbeaten watch: Columbia (5-0 league, 15-0 overall) and L-S (9-0 league, 14-0 overall) are still unbeaten. The Tide hosts Annville-Cleona (2-12) on Tuesday, travels to York Suburban (5-10) on Thursday and hosts Executive Education Academy (7-4) on Saturday. …L-S goes to Manheim Central (4-3, 10-5) on Tuesday, hosts Solanco (1-6, 2-10) on Thursday and travels to E-town (9-6) on Saturday.

3-point notes: Four teams had a single game of double-digit 3-pointers last week: Garden Spot, Cedar Crest, Conestoga Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg. …among individual players, L-S senior Ben Wert hit seven treys in Friday’s win vs. Elco, while Manheim Central’s Trey Grube and Northern Lebanon’s Peyton Wolfe each hit six 3-pointers in separate games Saturday.

Game-winners: Elizabethtown 6-foot, 9-inch sophomore forward Matthew GIlhool had the go-ahead bucket on the Bears’ last possession, followed by an E-town defensive stop as time expired in Friday’s 49-47 win at McCaskey. …Warwick senior guard Tate Landis stepped to the line with two free-throw attempts and his team down a point to Lower Dauphin in the final seconds Saturday. Landis sunk both free-throws to allow the Warriors to escape with a 53-52 win.

Welcome back: Penn Manor sophomore guard Ethan Benne has returned to form after returning a couple weeks from surgery to correct a collapsed lung, which was caused when he took an elbow to the chest in the season-opener. …CV senior guard Austin Wertz scored 25 points in his third game back from a high ankle sprain suffered late in the Dec. 20 against L-S.

League-leading scorers: In the L-L League through Jan. 22, are Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (21.3 ppg), Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamiliton (20.4 ppg), L-S sophomore guard Ty Burton (20.4 ppg), Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (18.9 ppg), Warwick senior guard Tate Landis (18.3 ppg).

3-point leaders: Total made 3-pointers through Jan. 22, are Manheim Central junior Trey Grube (54), Northern Lebanon senior Peyton Wolfe (50), Cocalico senior Trey Rios (44), Hempfield junior Miguel Pena (36), L-S sophomore Ty Burton (35).

Coaching notables: With Saturday’s 42-37 non-league win over Central Dauphin, Hempfield veteran skipper Danny Walck improved his career mark to 360-271. He’s 325-246 as a skipper in the L-L. …Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen picked up career win No. 80 with Saturday’s 53-52 victory against Lower Dauphin …Cedar Crest 12th-year coach Tommy Smith enters the week at 197 career wins. Northern Lebanon coach Chris George enters the week at 148 career wins…Lancaster Catholic 17th-year skipper Joe Klazas (331-122) is two wins away from passing Warwick’s Dave Althouse (332-112) for fifth place in all-time coaching wins in the L-L.

Correction: A week ago, LNP|LancasterOnline reported CV veteran skipper was nearing 200 career wins. That is incorrect. Shipper went back and checked the record books from his previous stops, and learned he is actually at 181 career wins.

1K watch: Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe enters the week at 966 career points, while Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst enters the week at 944 career points. …Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover (1,100 career points) is 12 points away from moving into top-10 on the program’s all-time scoring list.

Landis: Lancaster Country Day senior guard Grant Landis (14.7 ppg, 23 3-pointers) has committed to Marywood University, an NCAA Division III program in the Atlantic East Conference.

Janko from Lanco in the house: If you see MLB outfielder and Lancaster Catholic alum (and all around nice guy) Travis Jankowski and his family in tow at L-S games, it’s because Jankowski’s wife is a cousin of Pioneers’ hoopster Hunter Hildenbrand. Jankowski played for the Philadelphia Phillies last season and is currently a free agent.

Coming up: Here are some top games to keep an eye on this week: On Tuesday, L-S can win the outright L-L Section Three crown with a win at Manheim Central - that game will be played at Doe Run Elementary School. Also on Tuesday, E-town travels to Warwick in a key Section Two matchup. A Bears’ win would make Section Two a three-team race. …On Friday, Cedar Crest travels to Hempfield, a matchup of the top-two teams in L-L Section One. Also on Friday, L-L Section Four third-place Donegal travels to Section Four leader Elco. On Saturday, Lebanon travels to fully healthy CV squad as the Buckskins look to play spoiler. Also on Saturday, the late Mike Sabb will be honored before E-town’s home game vs. L-S, which is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

