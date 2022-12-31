The Lampeter-Strasburg School District transportation coordinator for 27 years, Jeff Landis had also been the scorekeeper for L-S boys basketball games since at least the mid-1990s. And most of the time while he was at the games, he would find a way to lend a helping hand in the form of score-keeping, announcing or even running the scoreboard clock.

Landis died Dec. 19. He was 56.

“Any sport he did, he didn’t get paid for that,” retired L-S teacher Matt Cooper said. “He was a salaried employee as an administrator. He just did it (driving the bus to sporting events) because he wanted to do it.”

Though a quiet individual, Landis made a lasting impact on those with whom he interacted, evident in the many former L-S students who showed up at the celebration of life service for Landis on Thursday night.

“It was probably 75 percent students,” Cooper said. “These students are now adults. They drove in from everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like it. …Every kid you talked to had a meaningful relationship with this guy.”

Cooper recalled an annual trip in which L-S students delivered presents to 350 residents of a nursing home in Columbia Borough every December.

“If Jeff didn’t volunteer to drive it would have never happened,” Cooper said.

Former L-S boys basketball coach John Achille remembered once taking a van of his players to a camp at Alvernia University in Berks County, only to realize he locked the keys inside the van while in a grocery store parking lot. Achille called Landis.

“Jeff hopped in the car and drove the whole way to get me a key,” Achille said.

About a dozen years ago, the L-S boys basketball team was playing in a holiday tournament across the Susquehanna River at Eastern York High School in Wrightsville, York County. Landis was driving the bus. He missed the turn into Eastern York, stopped and reversed into a neighboring property.

“The bus got stuck,” current L-S boys basketball coach Ed Berryman said. “The basketball players got out and pushed the bus out.”

Landis, being the man he was, got off the bus, knocked on the door of the home and provided his contact information to the owner of a property who now had treadmarks in his lawn.

“We’ll pay for that,” Landis said.

In a battle with esophageal cancer for several months, Landis sat in a wheelchair when he was honored at halftime of an L-S boys basketball home game against Elco on Dec. 16. Those in attendance gave Landis a standing ovation.

“He told me after the game that gave him a lot of energy,” Berryman recalled.

Landis died three days later.

“Honest to goodness,” Cooper said. “I have never heard anybody say anything bad about Jeff Landis.”

That’s the lead item on this week’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball notebook after what was the busiest week of the high school season, with 22 teams competing in holiday tournaments while two others played non-league contests - Lancaster Country Day was the lone L-L squad remaining idle. Three L-L squads came away with holiday tournament crowns.

L-L League boys basketball standings

Tournament champions: Warwick won its Lititz Flooring Company Holiday Tournament with a 55-52 overtime win against Dallastown on Wednesday night. … On Thursday night, Columbia edged Steel-High, 51-50, to win the Justin Henry Scholarship Trust Tournament, at Mifflin County High School, while Solanco’s Noah Bailey hit the game-winner in the final 20 seconds to top Kennard-Dale, 38-37, to win the Mules’ holiday tourney crown.

Tournament runners-up: Hempfield fell to Wilson, 52-36, in the Wheatland Federal Credit Union Holiday Tournament championship game Wednesday - the Black Knights bounced back two nights later with a come-from-behind 65-59 non-league win over CD East. ... Garden Spot battled the whole way but came up just short against Susquehannock, 65-59, in the Spartans’ Swishmas Tourney championship game Wednesday. … Cedar Crest fell to Exeter, 69-55, in the Cedar Crest Booster Club Holiday Tournament championship game Thursday. … McCaskey came up short in overtime vs. York High, 75-70, in the Hagelgans & Veronis Holiday Classic. ... In the Eastern York Holiday Tournament championship game, Conestoga Valley lost to Eastern York, 69-61, on Friday night.

Consolation winners: Lancaster Mennonite (Antietam), Cocalico (Swishmas), Manheim Township (Boiling Springs), Lancaster Catholic (Lititz Flooring Company), Ephrata (Northern Lebanon), Donegal (East Pennsboro), Manheim Central (Mifflin County), Lampeter-Strasburg (Hagelgans & Veronis).

High-scorers: Thirteen L-L players scored 20 or more points in a game, with two of them doing it twice. There are now eight players to have scored 30 or more in a game so far this season, after three more players pulled of the feat. Here's the list of top scorers from the week...

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 34 points (career-high, Thursday, win, 3 OT, vs. Spring Grove)

Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk 31 points (season-high, matches career-high, Friday, win, vs. Collegium Charter)

Manheim Township junior guard Sebastian Henson 30 points (career-high, Wednesday, win at Boiling Springs)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 28 points (Thursday, win, vs. Harrisburg)

Hempfield senior point guard Miguel Pena 26 points (season-high, Friday, win, vs. CD East)

Lancaster Mennonite junior Myles Halvorsen 26 points (career-high, Wednesday, win vs. Mount Calvary Christian)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 24 points (Wednesday, loss vs. York High)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 24 points (Thursday, win at Mifflin County)

Pequea Valley junior Jackson Neff 24 points (career-high, Thursday, loss at Dayspring Christian)

Lancaster Catholic junior Thaddeus Lee 22 points (career-high, Wednesday, win vs. Penn Manor)

Conestoga Valley sophomore guard Chris Dukes 21 points (career-high, Thursday, win, 3 OT, vs. Spring Grove)

Lancaster Mennonite junior Myles Halvorsen 21 points (Tuesday, loss vs. Nativity BVM)

Lancaster Catholic junior Chris Koltunovich 20 points (career-high, Tuesday, loss at Warwick)

Warwick sophomore Caleb Johnson 20 points (Tuesday, win vs. Lancaster Catholic)

Columbia’s Dominic Diaz-Ellis 20 points (Wednesday, win vs. Manheim Central)

Grube moves up: Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube is now at 1,368 career points, moving into third-most in program history, surpassing 2008 alum Jordan Gatchell (1,327 points) and 2015 alum Matt Walsh (1,365 points). He now trails 2006 alum Tom Kenneff (1,706 points) for second place. Grube is also at 247 career 3-pointers, two short of tying the league’s all-time mark set by 2022 Northern Lebanon grad Peyton Wolfe (249).

3-pointers: Garden Spot hit 12 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 63-44 win over Hanover in the opening night of the Spartans’ Swishmas Tournament. It matched their season-high for 3s in a game, as Garden Spot and Manheim Central have the single-game high-water mark for treys in a game so far this season. It’s also the fourth game in double-digit 3s for Garden Spot so far this year, which leads the league. … L-S hit 11 treys, including five each from Ben Wert and Chase Smucker, in Wednesday’s 59-55 loss to York High. That’s the third-highest single-game total by an L-L team so far this season.

High-water mark: McCaskey topped Harrisburg, 84-66, on Wednesday night. The Red Tornado’s 84 points is the new single-game high-water mark by an L-L team this season. Conestoga Valley’s 82 points in Thursday’s 82-77 triple-OT win is the second-highest single-game total (previous highs: 80 points by both Columbia and Octorara).

Overtime: Warwick beat Dallastown in overtime to win its holiday tournament crown Wednesday, the Warriors’ second OT win and third OT game this season. McCaskey fell to York High in its holiday tournament championship game Thursday, Conestoga Valley beat Spring Grove in triple-OT in a Eastern York Holiday Tournament opener Thursday. According to CV coach Shipper, that was the third triple-OT game in which he has been a head coach. His teams are 3-0 in those games, including a triple-OT win over Lebanon last season.

Coaching notables: Conestoga Valley coach Jim Shipper picked up career victory No. 190 with Thursday’s triple-OT win over Spring Grove. Shipper is in his third season coaching the Buckskins, but 14th season overall as a high school head coach. … Solanco head coach Anthony Hall picked up career victory No. 90 with Thursday’s dramatic 38-37 win over Kennard-Dale. Hall, who is also the Solanco athletic director, is in his first year coaching Solanco but eighth year as a high school head coach overall.

Coming up: League play resumes this week. Here are some notable games:

Tuesday: Lancaster Country Day (0-1 league, 4-3 overall) at Lancaster Mennonite (1-0, 5-4) in a game that will have league playoff ramifications, seeing as how these two squads are likely battling for the L-L Section Four runner-up spot. … Manheim Central (1-0, 6-2) at Garden Spot (0-2, 3-6) in an L-L Section Two game in which the Barons are the favorite going against a young but scrappy Spartans squad whose six losses are by an average margin of 3.5 points, plus Manheim Central senior Trey Grube could set the new league record in career 3s (he’s two shy of tying it). Speaking of which, Garden Spot is the league-leader in 3-pointers (see above). … Elco (0-1, 5-3) at Northern Lebanon (0-2, 0-8) should be a competitive matchup that features Raiders junior guard Dallas George going against his dad in Northern Lebanon coach (and Elco alum) Chris George.

Thursday: Octorara (1-0, 5-3) at Cocalico (2-0, 5-4) in a L-L Section Three matchup in which the winner becomes the contender to L-S (2-0, 7-2) for the section crown.

Friday: Ephrata (1-0, 6-2) at Manheim Central (1-0, 6-2) - game is played at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School - in a game matching a pair of L-L Section Two contenders. … Cedar Crest (1-1, 4-4) at Lebanon (0-2, 0-8) L-L Section One backyard rivalry game

Saturday: War of the Roses showcase at Red Lion, York County, featuring four games, the first starting at 1:30 p.m.: McCaskey (5-4) vs. Central York (6-3), Hempfield (7-2) vs. York High (6-2), Warwick (5-3) vs. West York (6-3), and Lampeter-Strasburg (7-2) vs. Red Lion (2-8).

Notebook dump: About 45 minutes before Cocalico's game against Susquehannock on Tuesday at Garden Spot, I was sitting next to Eagles coach Seth Sigman on the Cocalico bench. Three Cocalico players, who had just gotten done looking at the list of Garden Spot 1,000-point scorers, approached Sigman to ask, "Dude, who was that Curtis Waltman guy?"

For the uninitiated, Waltman is a 2001 Garden Spot alum who finished as the league's second all-time leading scorer (2,689 points) who also owns the league single-game record for points (60), among other records.

Said Sigman, "Yeah, and the refs would call a foul on you if you just looked at him (Waltman) the wrong way."

In case you missed it: A joy and honor to be a messenger of a story looking back at the Penn Manor teams of 1971, 1972, who won the last Lancaster County Scholastic League championships (L-L League began in 1973), powered by Lancaster County's best basketball product in Wally Walker. Check it out...