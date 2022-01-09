Elco's Luke Williams (30) hauls in a pass under the blanket against Lancaster Catholic during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Friday Jan. 7, 2022.
We begin this week’s L-L boys basketball notebook with the following caveat: this was written before the completion of Sunday’s three games at Lebanon Valley College. It’s there Lebanon, Cedar Crest, Donegal and Northern Lebanon participated in the annual Jim Rhoades Classic.
The couple days prior featured some signature victories across the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Elco (4-0 league, 8-2 overall) topped Lancaster Catholic (3-2, 3-6) on Friday to create breathing room atop L-L Section Four. McCaskey (2-2, 3-5) topped Hempfield (3-2, 8-2) on Saturday, handing the Black Knights their second-straight loss after an 8-0 start, which kicks the door open on the L-L Section One race.
Also on Saturday, Manheim Central (7-2) picked up seventh-straight win with a non-league victory over previously unbeaten Fleetwood (7-1), and Columbia (8-0) won at York Catholic (7-2) in a matchup between the two teams atop the District 3-3A power ratings.
The Tide and Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0) are the league’s two remaining unbeatens.
Here’s a recap of last week’s top scorers, updates on the league’s leading scorers and 3-point leaders, coaching notables, a look ahead to this week and more…
The week’s top scorers: Twelve hoopsters scored 20 or more points in a single game last week. Here were the top-five: Elizabethtown sophomore forward Matthew Gilhool scored a season-high 28 points in Tuesday’s OT win vs. Hempfield. …Lampeter-Strasburg junior guard Ben Wert scored a season-high 26 points on Monday vs. Lancaster Mennonite. …Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube had 28 points on Wednesday vs. Solanco. …Manheim Township senior Seth Miller tallied 24 points on Wednesday vs. Penn Manor. …Manheim Central senior forward Colliin Thompson knocked down seven 3-pointers en route to a season-high 23 points on Saturday vs. Fleetwood (the Barons made 12 treys overall).
Overtime: Three games went overtime last week, two in double-OT. First up, E-town upended previously unbeaten Hempfield on Tuesday night in single-OT, 43-38. …On Wednesday, Garden Spot lost at York Suburban in a double-OT non-league matchup, 44-42. Also on Wednesday, Lancaster Catholic’s Logan Weyforth hit a game-tying shot at the end of the first overtime before the Crusaders prevailed over Donegal, 61-57, in a L-L Section Four matchup in double-OT.
100: Lampeter-Strasburg sixth-year coach Ed Berryman picked up career win No. 100 with Monday’s 72-52 non-league victory over Lancaster Mennonite.
1K: Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover enters the week at 987 career points. The Tide are home Monday vs. Susquehanna Township, when Glover will aim to become the 15th hoopster in the program’s 104-year history to hit 1K.
Top scorers: In the L-L through Jan. 9, are as follows: Manheim Central’s Grube (22.1 ppg), Conestoga Valley senior guard Austin Wertz (21 ppg), Octorara junior Elijah Hamilton (19.7 ppg), Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (19 ppg), L-S sophomore guard Ty Burton (18.2 ppg).
Top 3-point shooters: In the L-L through Jan. 9 are as follows: Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe (31), Manheim Central’s Grube (30), Cocalico senior guard Trey Rios (27), Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena (24) and Manheim Central’s Thompson (23).
Coming up: Among several games coming up this week, here are some noteworthy matchups: Tuesday will feature McCaskey at Lebanon (2-0, 6-2) and Warwick (4-1, 8-2) at Manheim Township (2-1, 5-3) in a pair of Section One-Two crossovers. …Columbia (2-0, 7-0) travels to Lancaster Mennonite (2-0, 6-3) on Thursday, with first place in L-L Section Five on the line. …On Friday, Warwick is at Hempfield (3-2, 8-2), E-town (2-2, 5-4) is at Manheim Township and Elco is at Manheim Central (2-1, 7-2) - Manheim Central’s home games this season are at Doe Run Elementary School. …On Saturday, Lebanon is at rival Cedar Crest (2-1, 4-5) in a Section One-Two crossover - Lebanon won the Dec. 28 matchup, 51-46.
Ryan Smith non-profit: After becoming the L-S all-time leading scorer in 2018, Ryan Smith went on to play at East Stroudsburg, where he was named the PSAC East Freshman of the Year in 2019. Smith died March 22 after a 19-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Shortly thereafter, two scholarship funds were set up in Smith’s memory: the Ryan N. Smith Youth Scholarship Fund through the Millersville Community Church (for more information or to donate, visit giving.ncsservices.org/App/Giving/ncs-1914) and the Ryan N. Smith Endowed Scholarship Fund through the ESU Foundation and the ESU men’s basketball program (for more information or to donate, contact the ESU Foundation at 570-422-3333 or coach Jeff Wilson at 484-767-2634). More recently, the Ryan N. Smith Relentless Fund has been set up through the Lancaster County Community Foundation (for more details or to donate, visit lancfound.org/fund/ryan-n-smith-relentless-fund).
