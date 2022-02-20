About 10 days ago, the Lampeter-Strasburg boys basketball team won at Bishop McDevitt, 53-50, in its regular season finale. It capped the Pioneers’ first unbeaten regular season since 1959.

That 1959 squad went 12-0 in its regular season before losing its next game, falling to Columbia in the Lancaster County Scholastic championship game.

But some L-S players on this year’s squad knew the unblemished regular season meant nothing if they didn’t take care of business in the postseason.

“After our Bishop McDevitt game (last week), one of our seniors came in and wrote on the board that we’re 0-0 going into the playoffs,” L-S sixth-year coach Ed Berryman told LNP|LancasterOnline earlier this week. “It’s a new season. That’s their mindset: Next game, respect everyone, and get ready for your next opponent.”

Those comments from Berryman were made after the Pioneers’ quarterfinal win. L-S went on to capture the L-L championship in memorable fashion, 50-47 over Hempfield, with sophomore phenom Ty Burton drilling a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left in Friday’s title tilt. By the way, Burton finished with 18 points in that game, but he hadn't taken a shot in the fourth quarter until his game-winner.

It’s the program’s second league championship, first since 2018.

All that is to say, L-S (24-0) is still unbeaten and has a league championship under its belt. Up next on this historic Pioneers’ run is the challenge of trying to become just the second team in program history to win a District Three championship. The last, and only, to do it was in 2002.

That factoid highlights this week’s L-L boys basketball notebook as the District Three playoffs get underway.

District Three playoff games in Classes 1A, 3A and 5A will be held Monday and Thursday, Classes 2A, 4A and 6A will be held Tuesday and Friday.

Twelve L-L League teams will be in action.

Six on Monday…

District 3-1A quarterfinal, New Covenant Christian at Lancaster Country Day

District 3-3A quarterfinal, Lancaster Catholic at Kutztown, 7 p.m.

District 3-5A first-round, Mechanicsburg at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

District 3-5A first-round, Northeastern at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

District 3-5A first-round, Lower Dauphin at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

District 3-5A first-round, Octorara at Shippensburg, 7 p.m.

Four on Tuesday…

District 3-6A first round, Lebanon at Warwick, 7 p.m.

District 3-2A quarterfinal, Fairfield at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

District 3-4A first round, Wyomissing at Elco, 7 p.m.

Others: Two L-L teams have first-round byes and will host a playoff game later in the week: Columbia hosts a District 3-3A semifinal Thursday, and Hempfield hosts a District 3-6A quarterfinal Friday.

Also, Mount Calvary Christian, based in Elizabethtown, is 23-1, won the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference championship Friday, is the top seed in District 3-1A and set to host a quarterfinal Monday against Lancaster County Christian.

Other district playoff notables: If Lancaster Catholic were to beat Kutztown, the Crusaders would travel to Columbia for Thursday’s District 3-3A semifinal. Those teams met in last year’s league quarterfinal and District 3-3A title game, both won by Lancaster Catholic …if Manheim Central and L-S both win Monday, they would square off at L-S on Thursday in what would be the fourth meeting between the teams this season. …Of the 12 L-L head coaches in this year’s District Three playoff, eleven have already previously won a district playoff game in the past. The lone newbie is E-town second-year coach Lee Eckert, who is making his district playoff debut as his Bears’ squad tussles with defending District 3-5A champ Lower Dauphin in Elizabethtown on Monday.

Here’s the rest of this week’s notebook…

Last week’s high-scorers:

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton 33 points (Wednesday vs. Manheim Central)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton 27 points (Monday vs. Lebanon)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 26 points (Wednesday vs. L-S)

Manheim Township senior guard Seth Miller 25 points (Monday vs. Manheim Central)

Manheim Central senior guard Judd Novak 22 points (Wednesday vs. L-S)

Lampeter-Strasburg junior guard Ben Wert 20 points (Wednesday vs. Manheim Central)

3-point notables:

Lampeter-Strasburg made 11 3-pointers in Monday’s 73-53 L-L quarterfinal win over Lebanon, led by six treys from Pioneers’ sophomore guard Ty Burton.

L-S and Manheim Central each made 11 3-pointers in Wednesday’s L-L semifinal.

Approaching 1K: Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis enters Monday’s District 3-1A quarterfinals at 978 career points. The Cougars are guaranteed at least two district playoff games in 1A.

In case you missed it: A t-shirt sale (t-shirts, long-sleeve tees, hoodies) is being held through March 6 to raise money for the Ryan N. Smith RelentlesS Fund.