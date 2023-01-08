High school boys basketball teams from Lancaster County represented themselves well in the War of the Roses showcase at Red Lion on Saturday, winning three of four games, the last two in overtime.

Hempfield topped York High in Game No. 2, 58-47. Warwick then followed with a 61-59 overtime win against West York - the Warriors improved to 3-1 in OT games this season. The nightcap went double OT, with Lampeter-Strasburg emerging with a 66-61 win over Red Lion.

A third OT game happened in another showcase elsewhere, as Lower Dauphin topped Cedar Crest, 58-56, in the annual two-game Rhodes Classic at Lebanon Valley College (in the other game, Palmyra topped winless Lebanon).

That’s the lead item in this week’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball notebook.

Here’s a recap of the rest of the highlights from across the league last week…

L-L boys basketball standings

Top scorers: Fifteen players scored 20 or more points in games last week, including Lancaster Catholic senior guard/forward Thaddeus Lee, who accomplished the feat twice. The high scorers were Lancaster Country Day senior Toby Ashby, who notched a career-high 33 points in Saturday’s win over York Country Day, and Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk, who scored 30 in Thursday’s win at Cocalico to become the third L-L player to log multiple 30-point games so far this season.

Here’s the full list of top scorers from last week…

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Toby Ashby 33 points (career-high, Saturday, vs. York Country Day)

Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk 30 points (Thursday, at Cocalico)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 26 points (Saturday, 2 OT, at Red Lion)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 26 points (Tuesday, at Garden Spot)

Penn Manor junior guard Ethan Benne 25 points (season-high, Tuesday, at Conestoga Valley)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 24 points (Tuesday, vs. Penn Manor)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior forward Luke Hines 24 points (career-high, Tuesday, at Lancaster Catholic)

Lancaster Catholic senior Thaddeus Lee 24 points (Saturday, vs. Oley Valley)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Chase Smucker 23 points (Saturday, 2 OT, at Red Lion)

Warwick junior Trevor Evans 23 points (Saturday, OT, vs. West York at Red Lion)

Lancaster Catholic senior guard/forward Thaddeus Lee 22 points (Tuesday, vs. Lampeter-Strasburg)

Lancaster Mennonite junior Myles Halvorsen 22 points (Saturday, at Academy Park)

McCaskey senior guard Eric Centeno 22 points (Saturday, vs. Central York at Red Lion)

Lancaster Mennonite senior Savier Sumrall 21 points (Saturday, at Academy Park)

Octorara senior guard Elijah Hamilton 21 points (Tuesday, vs. Donegal)

Donegal sophomore guard DeAndre White 20 points (Thursday, vs. Northern Lebanon)

Columbia: In case you missed it, videographer Tyler Huber and I stopped by Columbia to catch up with the Tide (9-1) on the goings-on in their current eight-game win streak...

Coaching notables: Cedar Crest 13th-year boss Tommy Smith picked up career victory No. 190 with a win over rival Lebanon on Friday. … Columbia seventh-year coach Kerry Glover enters the week one win shy of career victory No. 100. The Tide will host Annville-Cleona on Thursday.

3-pointers: Manheim Central drained 11 treys in Friday’s win over Donegal. That’s one shy of their single-game season-high so far in 2022-23 - Garden Spot and Manheim Central have the single-game high (12) to this point. L-S, Manheim Central and Garden Spot are the lone teams to have hit 11 or more 3s in a game so far this year. Barons senior guard Trey Grube had five 3s in the Friday win, putting him at 257 for his career, which is just 14 shy of matching Cocalico alum Tucker Lescoe for the all-time league mark (271).

Turnaround campaigns: After a two-win campaign a year ago, Solanco (6-6) is off to a solid start under new coach Anthony Hall, while Ephrata (6-4) has already matched last year’s win total. Speaking of which, the Mules edged the Mountaineers last Tuesday, 42-38.

Top upcoming games: Thirty-six games featuring L-L squads are on tap in the coming week. Here are some of the notables…

Monday night features a pair of contests involving L-L squads, including a rivalry game when Donegal (7-5) visits neighboring Elizabethtown (5-7).

Nineteen L-L teams will be in action across 10 games Tuesday, highlighted by L-L Section One first-place matchup of McCaskey (3-0 league, 7-5 overall) at Hempfield (3-0, 9-2) and L-L Section Three matchup of Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0 league, 9-2 overall) at Octorara (2-1, 6-5).

Ten L-L teams will be in league action across five games Thursday night, when Columbia (1-0, 9-1) hosts Annville-Cleona (0-2, 5-7) in a Section Four matchup in which Tide coach Kerry Glover will go for career win No. 100.

Fourteen L-L teams will be in action across seven games Friday, and don’t be surprised if all but one of those games go down to the wire.

Ten L-L teams will be in action across nine non-league games Saturday, highlighted by Manheim Central (8-2) going on the road to unbeaten Fleetwood (10-0).

Check out the full day-by-day schedules on the Schedule tab of the LancasterOnline High School Sports page.

Landis: In a follow-up on last week’s notebook that led off with a remembrance of former L-S transportation coordinator (and longtime boys basketball bus driver and scorekeeper) Jeff Landis, former L-S superintendent Robert Frick sent me a beautiful email on his thoughts about Landis …

“When inclement weather occurred, Jeff and I would go out and drive around the District between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. to determine if school would start on time, be delayed, or be canceled. He would drive one section of the District, and I another. His advice was critical, and always accurate.

After I retired and had a conflict with attending a sporting event, Jeff would text me multiple times from a game to apprise me of how our teams were doing. He missed attending very few games, home or away.

He loved his job, and he was excellent at it. He loved the kids, and they reciprocated. His warmth and caring characterized who he was.”

Dunk of the Week: Manheim Central junior forward Aaron Enterline, in the final minutes of a Tuesday win at Garden Spot.

Thanks for reading!