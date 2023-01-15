We begin this week’s L-L boys basketball notebook with some sad news. Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard, and the league’s second-leading scorer, Ben Wert is done for the year with a season-ending injury to his left knee.

The injury came near the end of Tuesday’s setback at Octorara, when Wert picked off a Braves pass and went the other way for a layup attempt that would have cut the Pioneers deficit to five points with about two minutes left - Octorara ended up winning the game to force a first-place tie with L-S in Section Three.

When Wert went in for the layup, with the bucket to his right shoulder, he planted his left foot when his left knee gave out on him. Wert collapsed to the floor.

“I knew right away,” Wert said. “It was the worst pain I ever felt.”

Wert underwent an MRI on Friday that confirmed the injury: a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. It brings to an end what had been a stellar senior campaign in which Wert entered as the lone returning starter from last year’s history-making L-S squad that won league and District Three titles and won its first 28 games. Wert was the second-leading scorer on that squad.

A 6-foot, 3-inch guard, Wert was on pace for an all-state type of senior campaign in 2022-23. He averaged 24.1 points a game through 12 contests, and was one of only two L-L hoopsters with three games of 30 or more points this season. He had been catching the eyes of several college coaches from NCAA Division III programs. He also brought a veteran presence to a young L-S squad looking to keep the basketball momentum rolling.

“I still plan on being with the team,” Wert said.

L-S (4-1 league, 10-3 overall) will now lean on forward Luke Hines (9.1 points per game), Trent Wagner (2.7 ppg) and Tim Holmes for senior leadership, while Holmes and junior guard Dean Herr (3.4 ppg) will now see more action as a result of the loss of Wert, and sophomore guard Chase Smucker (14.3 ppg) will take on more of a scoring role, coach Ed Berryman said.

“The team can still rack up wins,” Wert said. “I hope their goals don’t change.”

While we’re talking about injures, Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst, an all-state player a year ago, told LNP|LancasterOnline on Sunday he is still about more than two weeks away from returning from a broken, right shooting hand.

Here’s a recap of the highlights from last week’s action across the league…

L-L boys basketball standings

Section races: Hempfield (5-0, 12-2) topped McCaskey (4-1, 9-6) last Tuesday to take over first place in L-L Section One. Also Tuesday, Octorara (4-1, 8-5) edged L-S (4-1, 10-3) to force a tie atop Section Two. Manheim Central (4-0, 11-2) leads Section Three, but goes to second-place Warwick (4-1, 9-4) on Tuesday. Columbia (2-0, 12-1) is riding an 11-game win streak entering the week. The Tide and Lancaster Mennonite (3-0, 9-4) are unbeaten in Section Four. Columbia will host the Blazers this Friday.

3-pointers: Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube enters the week at 268 career 3-pointers, three shy of tying the all-time league mark (271) set by Cocalico alum Tucker Lescoe in 2016. Garden Spot hit 13 treys in Tuesday’s 58-56 win over Warwick. That’s the new single-game high for an L-L squad. The previous high was 12, with both Garden Spot and Manheim Central accomplishing the feat.

Overtime:

Three games involving L-L squads went overtime last week. Here's a recap...

Donegal 61, Elizabethtown 56, 2 OT: Donegal trailed by two points at the end of the first quarter and by five points at the end of the second and third quarters before taking a 2-point lead in the final seconds. Elizabethtown’s Brendan Lehman tied it on a layup at the end of regulation, 50-50. The Tribe eventual prevailed in double OT, 61-56. Donegal was powered by a career-high 22 points from senior point guard Dutch Good, who earlier this season told me he’s the son of former Indiana Hoosiers hoopster Rob Turner, who played for Bobby Knight in the late 1990s.

Penn Manor 71, Manheim Township 63, 3OT: Down 10 points at halftime, Penn Manor came back to tie it at 50-50 with 16 seconds left in regulation when sophomore guard Aiden Mattern hit a game-tying 3-pointer. The Blue Streaks trailed 59-55 with under 40 seconds left in the first OT period but tied it on a Landon Kennel putback, Caden Young steal and ensuing pair of free-throws. Penn Manor had chances at game-winners at the end of the first and second overtime periods but came up short. Tied 61-61 going into the third extra period, Penn Manor scored the game’s next five points on a pair of Ethan Benne (season-high 26 points) layups and free-throw. It was a free-throw fest from there, with the Comets prevailing. Penn Manor enters the upcoming week having won its last three, and four of its last five, with the one loss in there being a narrow to defeat to Section One first-place Hempfield.

Conestoga Valley 65, Manheim Township 55, OT: Down a bucket, the visiting Buckskins tied it at 55-55 with 1:05 left in regulation on a layup from junior forward Owen Fisher on a baseline assist from teammate Griffen Rishell (24 points). Manheim Township junior guard Sebastian Henson had a look at a potential game-winning jumper as time expired but it was off the mark. CV scored all 10 points of the extra period to win it.

Nail-biters:

Games involving L-L League team that was decided in regulation by a margin of five points or less…

Garden Spot 58, Warwick 56: The first six losses for the Spartans this season were by an average margin of 3.5 points. They then lost by double-digits to Manheim Central and Kennard-Dale. Garden Spot bounced back with a 58-56 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two win over Warwick, with Zach Uplinger hitting a 3-pointer to put the Spartans up in the final moments. By the way, this matchup is likely a good preview of what’s to come next season, when these two squads essentially return everyone and will likely contend for the Section Two crown in 2024.

Conestoga Valley 52, Ephrata 50: Buckskins’ senior guard Nasziir Anderson hit the game-winning floater with about six seconds left in CV’s Section Two road win.

McCaskey 51, Cedar Crest 49: The Red Tornado got a bounceback Section One win on the road at Cedar Crest on Thursday night. LNP|LancasterOnline colleague Mike Gross was there to cover it.

Columbia 73, Lancaster Catholic 67: In a non-league tilt Friday night, host Lancaster Catholic led 22-20 at the end of the first quarter, visiting Columbia led 36-33 at halftime and 55-46 going into the fourth quarter. A corner 3-pointer from Crusaders’ junior guard Andrew Richardson cut the deficit to 64-56 with 4:23 remaining. The Tide scored eight of the game’s next nine points and essentially rode out a win from there. Columbia stretched its win streak to 10 games. But still quite a good showing for a Lancaster Catholic team with just one senior on the roster (young L-L squads playing well this season: Garden Spot, Lancaster Catholic, Warwick).

Columbia 63, Scotland 58: Playing at Chambersburg on Saturday, the Crimson Tide led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter, 36-24 at halftime 52-42 at the end of the third quarter, and held off Scotland to pick up their 11th-straight win, the longest win streak among L-L teams. Sophomore Dominic Diaz-Ellie tallied a career-high 20 points for Columbia.

Top scorers: Individual single-game high-scorers across the league last week...

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 31 points (Tuesday, vs. Solanco)

Lancaster Mennonite senior Savier Sumrall 30 points (Thursday, vs. La Academia)

Lancaster Catholic junior Thaddeus Lee 27 points (Friday, vs. Columbia)

Hempfield junior forward Ben Troyer 26 points (season-high, Tuesday, vs. McCaskey)

McCaskey senior point guard Jon Byrd 26 points (season-high, Tuesday, at Hempfield)

Penn Manor junior guard Ethan Benne 26 points (season-high, Thursday, at Manheim Township)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Toby Ashby 25 points (Thursday, vs. Pequea Valley)

McCaskey senior guard De’Shaun McFadden 25 points (career-high, Saturday, vs. John Bartram)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 24 points (Saturday, at Manheim Township)

Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk 24 points (Tuesday, vs. Lampeter-Strasburg)

Ephrata sophomore guard Cooper Truskey 24 points (Saturday, vs. Twin Valley)

Columbia junior guard Jordan Poole 23 points (career-high, Friday, at Lancaster Catholic)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 23 points (Saturday, at Fleetwood)

Pequea Valley junior guard Joerick Irizarry 23 points (career-high, Saturday, at Susquenita)

Donegal senior point guard Dutch Good 22 points (career-high, Monday, OT, at Elizabethtown)

Penn Manor junior guard Ethan Benne 22 points (Tuesday, vs. Lebanon)

Warwick junior guard Carter Horst 22 points (Friday, vs. Garden Spot)

Cedar Crest junior forward Aiden Schomp 21 points (season-high, Tuesday, vs. Manheim Township)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 21 points (Tuesday, at Octorara)

Lampeter-Strasburg junior guard Chase Smucker 21 points (Friday, vs. Northern Lebanon)

Cocalico junior guard Aaryn Longenecker 20 points (career-high, 20 points, Friday at Donegal)

Columbia sophomore guard Dominic Diaz-Ellis 20 points (Saturday, vs. Scotland)

Elizabethtown’s Caiden Zeager 20 points (Monday, OT, vs. Donegal)

Ephrata senior guard/forward Dylan Kohl 20 points (Saturday, vs. Twin Valley)

Garden Spot senior Zach Uplinger 20 points (Tuesday, vs. Warwick)

Hempfield senior forward Chase Calabretta 20 points (career-high, Saturday, vs. Governor Mifflin)

Coaching notables: Lancaster Catholic 18th-year coach Joe Klazas picked up career victory No. 340 in Tuesday’s win over Northern Lebanon. …Columbia seventh-year coach Kerry Glover picked up career win No. 100 in Thursday’s win over Annville-Cleona, becoming the sixth coach in the program’s 107-year history to hit the century mark. … Garden Spot fifth-year head coach Nate Musselman picked up career victory No. 40 in Tuesday’s win over Warwick. …Warwick coach Chris Christensen enters the week with 98 career wins, two shy of the century mark. The Warriors host Manheim Central on Tuesday, then face Lower Dauphin at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School on Saturday.

Top upcoming games: Thirty-eight games involving L-L League squads on tap in the coming week. Here are the notable games...

Monday, Jan. 16: Four L-L League teams each in solo non-league contests, including Hempfield taking a 100-mile bus trip east to The Jungle in Bucks County to square off with Samuel Fels, a high school in the School District in Philadelphia that was founded in 1989.

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Eight league games involving 16 L-L teams, plus McCaskey hosting Unionville in a non-league tilt. Best of the bunch is arguably Section Two matchup Warwick at Manheim Central, as the Barons enter atop the section while Warwick is the defending section champ still trying to defend its throne despite not having a senior on the roster.

Wednesday, Jan 18: Exeter at Manheim Township

Thursday, Jan. 19: Seven L-L League teams in action across four games, and all have a good chance of going down to the wire: Lancaster Mennonite at Mount Calvary, Lancaster Catholic at Donegal, Northern Lebanon at Cocalico, Lampeter-Strasburg at Elco

Friday, Jan. 20: Sixteen L-L League teams in 8 league games. Lots of good ones in here, including Lancaster Mennonite at Columbia with first place in Section Four on the line (and possible return from injury of all-state stud Camden Hurst for the Blazers?)

Saturday, Jan. 21: Fourteen L-L League teams in action across 13 games. Five of those games will be at the same location: Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School, site of the annual Mid-Penn vs. L-L Showcase. Here’s the lineup:

12 p.m., Penn Manor vs. Cedar Cliff

1:30 p.m., Cedar Crest vs. Bishop McDevitt

3 p.m., Hempfield vs. Central Dauphin

4:30 p.m., Warwick vs. Lower Dauphin

6 p.m., Manheim Central vs. Middletown

Dunk of the Week: Penn Manor junior guard Ethan Benne block was pulled in by teammate Dhamir Wesley, who tossed a football pass to a streaking Benne on the other end. Benne finished it off with an and-1 dunk against Lebanon on Tuesday.

Thanks for reading!