As we enter the second week of the District Three boys basketball playoffs, we know at least two squads from Lancaster County will compete in district finals, while three Lancaster-Lebanon League teams will compete in district semifinals for a chance to play for district gold later in the week.

Three other L-L squads have qualified for state tournaments, while another needs to win a district consolation to keep its season alive.

Semis: Those in district semis action Monday night:

In Class 6A, third-seeded Hempfield (23-2) will travel to second-seeded Cumberland Valley (20-3). District 3-6A bracket

In Class 5A, top-seeded Manheim Central (21-5) will host fourth-seeded Mechanicsburg (18-6) at Doe Run Elementary School. District 3-5A bracket

And in Class 4A, fourth-seeded Octorara (17-7) travels to top-seeded Berks Catholic (19-3). District 3-4A bracket

Finals: Two teams from Lancaster County will compete in district championship games at Hershey’s Giant Center on Tuesday. Up first, top-seeded and unbeaten Linville Hill Christian (21-0) will face second-seeded Greenwood (22-1) in Class 1A title tilt at 12:45 p.m. Later, top-seeded Lancaster Mennonite (15-8) will square off with third-seeded Antietam (13-10) in the Class 2A championship game at 4:15 p.m.

Linville won its first district crown a year ago. Lancaster Mennonite and Antietam are meeting in a district final for the third year in a row, with the Blazers looking for their third crown in a row.

District consolations: Two L-L teams will compete in Class 5A consolation games Monday night to decide seeding in the PIAA Class 5A tournament: L-L Section Two runner-up Warwick (17-8) will host Muhlenberg (15-9), and L-L Section Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg (18-6) will host Milton Hershey (18-6).

Meanwhile, L-L Section Five co-champ Columbia (19-5) will host Oley Valley (19-5), with a spot in the PIAA Class 3A tournament on the line.

Also Tuesday in Class 1A, Lancaster Country Day (15-9) will host La Academia (12-10) to decide seeding for the state tournament, while Elizabethtown-based Mount Calvary Christian (17-7) needs to beat visiting High Point Baptist (13-7) to qualify for states.

Seasons are done: For L-L Section One runner-up Cedar Crest (14-10). Ditto for Donegal (14-9) and Elco (11-12). All three suffered first-round defeats in District Three tournament games.

1K: Octorara senior forward Elijah Hamilton and Hempfield senior guard Miguel Pena each surpassed 1,000 career points in district playoff wins last week. Hamilton is the 15th in program history to hit the 1K mark, joining older brother Naji Hamilton (1,137 career points). Pena is the 11th Black Knight boys hoopster to hit 1K.

Grube: With three 3-pointers in Thursday’s District 3-5A quarterfinal win, Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube is now at 300 career treys. He’s already the league’s all-time leader in career triples.

Hurst: Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst enters Tuesday’s District 3-2A final at 1,307 career points. That’s seven points shy of the program’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer (Steve Leaman, 1,314 points) and closer to the program’s all-time mark (Julian Collazo, 1,398 points).

Last week’s top scorers:

Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst 31 points (Wednesday, vs. Steel-High)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 21 points (Thursday, vs. Muhlenberg)

Octorara senior forward Josh Bare 21 points (Thursday, vs. Eastern York)

Coaching notables: Manheim Central skipper Charlie Fisher enters the week two coaching wins shy of 100 for his career. … Hempfield coach Danny Walck improved to 360-253 as a coach in the L-L, which is already fourth-most in league history. His overall career win-loss record is 392-278. … Linville coach Mike Schatzmann picked up career win No. 200 in Saturday’s District 3-1A semifinal victory. In his third year at Linville, Schatzmann is 59-10 with the Warriors. The previous 141 wins came in his previous stop at Pequea Valley, his alma mater.

Notebook dump: Speaking of Schatzmann, LNP has done a couple pieces in the last 12 months further explaining how Schatzmann came back to the sidelines after eight years away. With the milestone he hit Saturday, I learned a bit more of his coaching journey, which began shortly after he graduated high school when he was asked to become PV’s freshman coach.

“A few years later the varsity job opened up,” Schatzmann said.

Refresher: Schatzmann was an L-L all-star in his senior season at Pequea Valley in 1977, the year Cocalico won the state championship led by superstar Phil Fassnacht. https://www.newspapers.com/image/562282050/?terms=Mike%20Schatzmann%20%2B%20Pequea%20Valley&match=1

Schatzmann took over as the PV boys varsity coach seven games into the 1994-95 season. A year later, the Braves finished with a winning record for the first time in 23 years. Schatzmann remained in that role until the early 2010s.

He stayed away from the sidelines for eight seasons. What did he do to fill his time?

“I was hunting,” he said. “I’m a big deer hunter. I built a hunting lodge in New York.”

While Linville has had a kindergarten through eighth grade school since 1944, the high school only began in 2016-17. The first year of the varsity basketball program was the 2017-18 school year. Schatzmann was soon recruited to be head coach beginning in 2020.

“One of the Linville guys knew me and took me up to New York to go golfing,” Schatzmann recalled. “We got on the golf course, every other hole was, ‘Would you ever think about coaching again?’”

Someone from Linville also placed a call to Schatzmann’s wife, which he learned about upon his return home.

“She told them, ‘He’ll come help you.’”

Linville went 14-6 in Schatzmann’s first year. The Warriors then won the 2022 District 3-1A crown and reached the state quarterfinals in the program’s fifth year of existence. They’re currently 21-0 heading into Tuesday’s district final.

There’s another New York connection here, too. Linville leading scorer Daniel King lived in New York City until fourth grade, when his family moved to Lancaster County.

“My family has roots in Lancaster County,” King said. “An Amish Mennonite background.”