There are no longer any unbeatens left in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball this season. A night after Ephrata held off Donegal to improve to 5-0, the Mountaineers went on the road and fell to Cocalico, 66-58, on Thursday night.

Ephrata (5-1) also entered the night with the league’s best defense, having held opponents to 38 points a game, and its season-high allowed allotment being 43 points on Wednesday to Donegal.

The Eagles (4-3) proceeded to put up a season-high 66 points, backed by nine 3-pointers, with four players knocking down a pair of triples, including a pair of treys from sophomore guard/forward Camden Ochs, who tallied a career-high 23 points. A Cocalico team that began the year averaging 39.3 points per game in its first four games is averaging 62.7 points in its last three games.

By the way, Columbia (7-1) owns the league's longest current win streak at six-straight games.

That’s the lead item on this week’s L-L boys basketball notebook. Around the corner are 13 holiday tournaments featuring 21 L-L squads. Of those 13 tourneys, seven are hosted by L-L squads.

L-L League boys basketball standings

Here’s a recap of highlights from four days of games Dec. 19-22.

Tons of scoring: Fifteen L-L players scored 20 or more points in a game, including four with multiple 20-point games, and one with three 20-point games. We’ll mention a couple senior guards at the top that both set new career-highs on Wednesday night: Manheim Central’s Trey Grube and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ben Wert.

They’re the only L-L hoopsters with multiple 30-point games so far this season, with this being Wert’s third of 32 or more this season, as L-S (6-1) has won five in a row.

Grube hit an eye-popping seven 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 63-58 win over Conestoga Valley. That’s the most by an L-L hoopster in a single game in nearly a year (Hempfield’s Miguel Pena hit eight against Wilson in late December 2021). After a pair of triples Thursday, Grube sits at 241 career 3-pointers, second-most all-time in league history. He has passed 2017 Elco alum Mason Bossert (234) and is approaching 2022 Northern Lebanon alum Peyton Wolfe (249) for the new record. The Barons (5-1) have won three in a row.

Here’s the full list of 20-point scorers…

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 36 points (career-high, Wednesday, win vs. Conestoga Valley)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 35 points (career-high, Wednesday, win at Muhlenberg)

Lebanon senior Emmanuel Mason 30 points (career-high, Monday, loss at Garden Spot)

Garden Spot sophomore Jace Conrad 27 points (season-high, Monday, win vs. Lebanon)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 26 points (Monday, win at Donegal)

Lancaster Country Day junior guard Jake Kumah 25 points (Tuesday, loss vs. Columbia)

Manheim Township junior guard/forward Sebastian Henson 24 points (career-high, Monday, win vs. Warwick)

Warwick junior guard Carter Horst 24 points (season-high, Monday, loss at Manheim Township)

Cocalico sophomore guard/forward Camden Ochs 23 points (career-high, Thursday, win vs. Ephrata)

Columbia junior guard Brelon Miller 23 points (Tuesday, win at Lancaster Country Day)

Octorara senior guard Elijah Hamilton 23 points (season-high, Monday, loss at Berks Catholic)

Hempfield junior guard/forward Ben Troyer 21 points (season-high, Wednesday, win vs. Manheim Township)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 21 points (Thursday, win at York Suburban)

Octorara junior guard Zachary Kirk 21 points (Monday, loss at Berks Catholic)

Garden Spot’s Jace Conrad 20 points (Wednesday, loss vs. Elizabethtown)

Elizabethtown’s Brandon Andrews 20 points (Monday, win vs. Penn Manor)

Garden Spot’s Jace Conrad 20 points (Wednesday, loss vs. Elizabethtown)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Chase Smucker 20 points (Monday, win at Donegal)

Manheim Central junior guard/forward Sam Witmer 20 points (Thursday, win at York Suburban)

Octorara junior guard Zachary Kirk 20 points (Wednesday, loss at Schuylkill Valley)

3-pointers: Garden Spot (2-5) hit 10 3s in Monday’s 61-51 overtime win against Lebanon, led by five triples from sophomore Jace Conrad (27 points). It’s the Spartans’ third game with double-digit treys so far this season - they’ve hit 49 through six games, an impressive average of 8.2 make 3-pointers per game. All seven of Garden Spot’s games to this point have been decided by margins of 10 points or less, with the Spartans’ five losses decided by an average margin of three points. … Elco (5-2) hit 10 treys in Monday’s 53-48 win at Wyomissing. It’s the Raiders’ second game this season with double-digit treys - they’ve hit 38 triples through six games, an average of 6.3 a game. … Elco and Garden Spot are the lone L-L teams with multiple games of double-digit 3-pointers thus far. Garden Spot and Manheim Central own the league’s single-game high in triples (12).

Overtime: Cocalico junior guard Aaryn Longenecker hit the game-tying bucket with 3.2 seconds left in regulation to send Monday’s contest vs. Lancaster Catholic to overtime, where the host Eagles outscored the visiting Crusaders 10-0 to win it, 61-51. All five of Lancaster Catholic’s games to this point have been decided by margins of 10 points or less. The Crusaders (3-3) bounced back Thursday with a 48-47 win over Kennard-Dale. … Tied 55-55 at the end of regulation, host Manheim Township (3-6) outscored visiting Warwick 19-12 in overtime Monday to get the win, 74-67. It was back-to-back OT games for the Warriors (3-3) … Cocalico and Manheim Township are two of four L-L teams to win in OT so far this season (the others: Elco, Warwick).

Coaching notables: Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher, in his sixth year steering the Barons and eighth year as a head coach overall, picked up career victory No. 80 with Wednesday’s win over Conestoga Valley. … McCaskey fifth-year coach Freddy Ramos picked up career victory No. 50 in Wednesday’s win over Lebanon. After an 0-3 start, the Red Tornado (4-3) have won four in a row … Pequea Valley fifth-year coach Thad Rittenhouse picked up career victory No. 20 with Wednesday’s win at Biglerville.

Dunk of the week: L-S guard Ben Wert gets the steal and fastbreak throwdown in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three win over Elco on Dec. 16.

Thanks for reading!