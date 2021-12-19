Through the first 10 calendar days of the 2021-22 high school boys basketball season, just three Lancaster-Lebanon League teams remain unbeaten: Columbia (4-0), Hempfield (5-0) and Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0).

That’s not to take anything away from the other 21 L-L clubs. For instance, the Black Knights will be tested when they travel to L-L Section One rival Manheim Township (1-0 league, 3-2 overall) Tuesday night. The Blue Streaks’ two losses are by a combined margin of 14 points to a pair of talented teams.

As expected, Section Two is a juggernaut, with Lebanon (1-0, 4-1), Warwick (1-0, 4-1) and Conestoga Valley (0-1, 3-1) off to hot starts, while E-town (1-1, 2-2) appears to have worked out some kinks in last Friday’s win over CV.

Ditto for Lancaster Catholic (2-0, 2-3), as the Crusaders have won their first pair of Section Four games after an 0-3 start to stiff non-league competition. Lancaster Catholic is in a first-place tie with Elco (2-0, 3-1).

Finally, Lancaster Mennonite (1-0, 4-1) created some separation with Friday’s lopsided league win against Lancaster Country Day (1-1, 3-1). The Blazers and Columbia appear to be on a collision course to again clash for the Section Five crown. Speaking of which, Columbia will travel to York Catholic on Wednesday, the first meeting between those programs since last year’s District 3-3A semifinals matchup.

L-L boys basketball standings

Here are some highlights from last week’s L-L action, and a brief look ahead at this week’s top games.

The week’s high-scorers: Five L-L hoopsters scored 24 or more points in a single game last week: Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton 27 points (Thursday vs. Manheim Central), Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 24 points (Saturday at Northern Lebanon), Manheim Township senior guard/forward Brock Oldac 24 points (Wednesday at McCaskey), McCaskey junior Shamell Burke career-high 24 points (Friday win at Penn Manor), Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton 24 points (Tuesday vs. Elco).

Team 3-point notables: Lampeter-Strasburg hit a season-high 12 3-pointers in Friday’s 75-40 L-L Section Three win at Solanco. It matches this season’s L-L high-water mark of single-game 3-pointers (Cocalico hit 12 triples in a non-league win vs. Bermudian Springs on Dec. 11). L-S also hit 10 3-pointers in Thursday’s 70-47 L-L Section Three win vs. Manheim Central on Thursday). One other L-L squad had double-digit 3-pointers in a single game last week: Lancaster Mennonite hit 10 triples.

Individual 3-point notables: Northern Lebanon senior sharpshooter Peyton Wolfe still holds this season’s L-L single-game high-water mark for 3-pointers (six). But three L-L shooters hit five treys in games last week: Conestoga Valley senior Austin Wertz in Tuesday’s home non-league win vs. Cocalico, Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena in Wednesday’s 70-45 L-L Section One win vs. Penn Manor, Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover in Wednesday’s 70-37 L-L Section Five win at Annville-Cleona.

Coaching milestones: Cedar Crest 12th-year coach Tommy Smith picked up career victory No. 190 in Wednesday’s 57-32 non-league win vs. Susquehanna Township. Smith’s career mark now sits at 190-84. …Warwick seventh-year coach Chris Christensen picked up career victory No. 70 with Monday’s non-league win over Manheim Central. Christensen’s career record now sits at 72-66. …Manheim Central’s Charlie Fisher, who is in his fifth season skippering the Barons and seventh season as a head coach overall, picked up career victory No. 60 with Saturday’s 64-60 non-league win at Northern Lebanon. …Lancaster Country Day fourth-year coach Jon Shultz picked up career win No. 40 with Wednesday’s 49-29 L-L Section Five victory over Pequea Valley. Shultz’s career mark now sits at 41-27.

Kudos: To Lancaster Catholic senior guard Nahjier “Bam” Aikens, who was seriously injured in an April car accident. Coming into this season, the return of Aikens was still a question mark. But he made his debut Friday night with 15 points in the Crusaders’ 58-54 L-L Section Four victory at Octorara.

Top upcoming games: L-S travels to CV on Monday night in a non-league matchup that could be one of the highest-scoring games of the year. …Tuesday will be a full night of league games. Among them, Hempfield at Manheim Township in Section One, CV at Warwick and E-town at Lebanon in Section Two, Lancaster Catholic at L-S in a Section Three/Four crossover. …Columbia travels to York Catholic on Wednesday night in a District 3-3A semifinals rematch.

Dunk of the week: Welp, this is turning into a weekly feature. Here’s another dunk from E-town 6-9 sophomore forward Matt Gilhool, this one coming in a home L-L Section Two matchup vs. Warwick on Dec. 14. Once again, the assist comes from big brother Patrick Gilhool: