We’ve reached the final dates remaining on the calendar in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball regular season. Of the league’s four sections, we have one section crown decided entering the week of Feb. 6. Hempfield (9-0 league, 18-2 overall) is the Section One champ for the third year in a row.

The Section Two crown should be decided Thursday when second-place Warwick (8-2, 14-5) travels to Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School to take on the first-place Barons (10-1, 17-4) - Warwick is at third-place Ephrata (5-5, 13-7) on Tuesday.

After topping Octorara (8-2, 13-6) on Friday, Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1, 16-4) enters the week atop Section Three, one game up on the Braves. The Pioneers are at Northern Lebanon (0-11, 1-20) tonight and at Cocalico (4-6, 7-13) on Thursday. L-S needs to win at least one of those to clinch at least a share of the section title, and win both to capture the outright section championship.

The Section Four crown will be decided Wednesday night when Columbia (7-0, 19-2) travels to Lancaster Mennonite (6-1, 13-7).

Keep in mind the top two teams in each section qualify for the eight-team league tournament, which begins Feb. 13. With that in mind, Tuesday’s winner of Cedar Crest (6-3, 12-8) at McCaskey (6-3, 11-10) will be the Section One runner-up and lock up a league playoff berth, and improve their odds of qualifying for District Three playoff playoffs.

District playoffs: Entering the week, thirteen L-L teams are in the District Three playoff window: Hempfield (No. 4 in 6A), Cedar Crest (No. 10 in 6A), Ephrata (No. 12 in 6A), Manheim Central (No. 1 in 5A), Warwick (No. 4 in 5A), L-S (No. 5 in 5A), Donegal (No. 13 in 5A), Octorara (No. 5 in 4A), Elco (No. 9 in 4A), Lancaster Catholic (No. 10 in 4A), Columbia (No. 1 in 3A), Lancaster Mennonite (No. 1 in 2A) and Lancaster Country Day (No. 6 in 1A).

An additional four teams based in Lancaster County are in the District 3-1A playoff window: Linville Hill Christian (No. 1, 15-0 overall), Dayspring Christian (No. 3, 17-3), Mount Calvary Christian (No. 4, 14-6) and No. 5 La Academia (No. 5, 10-8).

Spead: Another Class 1A team based in Lancaster County is Veritas Academy, who improved to 4-14 with Saturday’s 58-56 win over West Shore Christian. In the process, Veritas hoopster John Spead became the program’s first 1,000-point scorer.

Welcome back: Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst, an all-state pick in 2022, returned last week after missing 18 games with a broken hand. Hurst scored 14 points in his return, helping the Blazers top Lancaster Country Day in a 49-42 Section Four win Thursday. Hurst's return should make Wednesday's Section Four finale with Columbia mighty entertaining.

Coaching notables: Penn Manor 11th-year coach Larry Bellew and Lancaster Mennonite fifth-year skipper Seth Buckwalter each picked up career win No. 70 in wins Thursday. … Hempfield coach Danny Walck enters the week with 355 wins as a coach in the L-L League (355-253 in L-L League, 387-278 career overall). That’s tied for fourth-most league coaching wins in L-L history, alongside Pete Horn (355-138 at McCaskey from 1973 to 1993, 495-180 in 28 years coaching overall).

Top individual scorers: Lebanon senior Emmanuel Mason put up a career-high 40 points in Thursday’s loss to Penn Manor. That’s the new single-game high for points for L-L players this season. Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube matched his career-high with 36 points in Wednesday’s loss to Kennard-Dale. Lancaster Catholic junior Thaddeus Lee scored a career-high 32 points in last Tuesday’s win over Elco. Hempfield senior Miguel Pena and Penn Manor junior Ethan Benne, both guards, each logged a career-high 30 points in victories last week.

There have now been 13 L-L players to score 30 or more points in a game this season.

Overall, seventeen L-L players scored 20 or more points in a game last week. Here’s the list…

Lebanon senior Emmanuel Mason 40 points (career-high, Thursday, vs. Penn Manor)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 36 points (matches career-high, Wednesday, vs. Kennard-Dale)

Lancaster Catholic junior Thaddeus Lee 32 points (career-high, Tuesday, vs. Elco)

Hempfield senior point guard Miguel Pena 30 points (career-high, Tuesday, at McCaskey)

Penn Manor junior guard Ethan Benne 30 points (career-high, Thursday at Lebanon)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Toby Ashby 26 points (Thursday, vs. Lancaster Mennonite)

Elizabethtown’s Caiden Zeager 24 points (season-high, Tuesday, vs. Solanco)

Garden Spot junior Lance Binkley 23 points (career-high, Friday, at Warwick)

Warwick sophomore guard Caleb Johnsen 23 points (career-high, Tuesday, at Conestoga Valley)

Columbia junior guard Jordan Poole 22 points (Thursday, at Pequea Valley)

Hempfield junior guard Sebastian Henson 22 points (Saturday, vs. Cumberland Valley)

Annville-Cleona senior guard Ricardo Cruz 21 points (season-high, Tuesday, vs. Columbia)

Cedar Crest junior guard Leo Tirado 21 points (career-high, Thursday, at Manheim Township)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Tanner Petersheim 21 points (career-high, Friday, vs. Ephrata)

Ephrata senior guard/forward Dylan Kohl 21 points (Thursday, at Wyomissing)

Ephrata senior guard/forward Dylan Kohl 21 points (Friday, at Conestoga Valley)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Chase Smucker 20 points (Friday, vs. Octorara)

Octorara senior guard/forward Elijah Hamilton 20 points (Tuesday, vs. Cocalico)

Dunk of the Week: DeSales University junior Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown alum) throws it down in last Wednesday’s win at Wilkes...

