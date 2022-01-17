In an attempt to contextualize the ridiculous 3-point numbers being put up across Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball this season, I’ll start with the current book I’m reading: Adrian Wojnarowski’s “The Miracle of St. Anthony.”

Published in 2005, the book follows the Bob Hurley-coached St. Anthony prep team in Jersey City, New Jersey, during the 2003-04 season. Hurley is one of all the all-time winningest basketball coaches and a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer,

During an early-season victory in the 2003-04 campaign, Wojnarowski notes, “After the 89-36 victory, a performance in which St. Anthony scored on a surreal thirteen three-point shots. …”

Thirteen 3s in a high school hoops game were a lot nearly 20 years ago.

By comparison, Lampeter-Strasburg entered last week already holding this season’s L-L single-game high-water mark for 3-pointers in a game at 14 (in an 86-71 win at Conestoga Valley on Dec. 20). The Pioneers then hit 15 treys in Monday’s 74-44 win at Northern Lebanon, and followed that with 17 3-balls in Friday’s 89-46 win over Donegal.

The Pioneers were one of four L-L boys hoops squads who notched double-digit treys in a single game last week alone. Among them was Manheim Central, whose junior guard Trey Grube drilled seven 3s in Friday’s 58-53 win over Elco. That’s one shy of this season’s single-game L-L high-water mark by a single player (Miguel Pena hit eight treys in a 51-50 win over Wilson in December).

This got me thinking: is 3-point shooting really up across the L-L?

While I’m from Lancaster and grew up watching L-L hoops, I started covering the league in the 2016-17 season. So I pulled out the team-by-team stats from five years ago and crunched the numbers: L-L teams averaged 5.1 3-pointers in 2016-17.

Through about two-thirds of the 2021-22 season, teams are surprisingly averaging 4.8 treys a game.

So is 3-point shooting actually down?

Well, about a third of the league’s teams are averaging more made 3-pointers in 2021-22 vs. 2015-16: L-S (8.8 vs. 7.3), Manheim Central (7.9 vs. 5.1), Conestoga Valley (6.5 vs. 4.8), Cedar Crest (6.3 vs. 4.9), Hempfield (5.7 vs. 4.5), Lancaster Mennonite (5.6 vs. 5.1), Manheim Township (5.4 vs. 4.4), Columbia (5.0 vs. 4.5).

The consensus: 3-point shooting is up for some, but not all. Also: it's instances like these that reminds me I'm more of a words guy than a numbers guy. My brain hurts.

By the way, the Pioneers’ average of 8.8 made 3-pointers is better than what Elco averaged in 2016-17 (8.2), a Raiders bunch that featured sharpshooter Mason Bossert (1,241 career points).

As former longtime Manheim Township coach Jim Kreider told me recently, “The biggest difference is how well kids shoot now. You see that at every level all the way up to the NBA.”

This is the lead item for a weekly L-L boys basketball noteback jam-packed with numbers, looking back on the action from the week of Jan. 10.

L-L boys basketball standings

Unbeaten watch: Columbia (4-0 league, 12-0 overall) and L-S (7-0 league, 12-0 overall) are the league’s lone unbeatens to this point in the 2021-22 campaign.

Columbia is off to its best start in 31 years - the 1990-91 squad went a perfect 24-0 in the regular season before losing to CV in the L-L semifinals. That was just the second Columbia squad to begin the year with 22-straight wins (the 1956 squad went 22-0 before losing in the Class 2A state quarterfinals).

The Tide just pulled off a ridiculous stretch of five games in nine days against some tough competition. Columbia and York Catholic (11-2) are the top-two teams in the District 3-3A power ratings, and the Tide beat the Irish, 85-56 on Jan. 8. Missing two of its top-three scorers to COVID-19 protocol, Susquehanna Township (4-7) went up 16-7 in the first quarter before Columbia caught its breath for a 64-53 win Jan. 10. The Tide set this season’s new single-game point total for an L-L squad in Wednesday’s 101-35 win at Pequea Valley (1-3, 3-9). Columbia beat Lancaster Mennonite (2-1, 6-5) on Thursday, 76-66, to take over the top spot in the L-L Section Five standings. And the Tide topped Berlin Brothers Valley, last year’s Class 1A state runner-up, on Saturday, 57-52. Up next is Tuesday’s home matchup with Trinity, a traditional stronghold just three years removed from an appearance in the Class 3A state final. The Shamrocks are currently off to an 8-3 start, coming off a 7-point loss to District 3-4A front-runner Berks Catholic (11-2).

The Pioneers will face a couple tests later this week when L-L Section Four leader Elco (5-1, 9-3) visits Friday before L-S goes to Muhlenberg (10-3) on Saturday. Those are the last matchups for L-S before the Jan. 25 trip to L-L Section Three challenger Manheim Central (4-1, 10-2). The Barons enter this week with a 10-game win streak.

High-scorers: More than 30 L-L boys hoopsters scored 20 or more points in a single game last week, some of them doing it multiple game. Leading the pack was Elizabethtown senior guard Patrick Gilhool (31 points on Monday vs. Solanco), Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton (31 points on Saturday at Garden Spot) and Warwick senior guard Tate Landis (30 points on Friday at Hempfield). They’re three of eight L-L players who have scored 30 or more points in a single game so far this season.

The others with more than 20 points in a game last week…

Elizabethtown senior guard Patrick Gilhool 29 points (Saturday vs. Ephrata)

Ephrata’s Mason Hagen 29 points (Friday vs. Penn Manor)

Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton 27 points (Tuesday vs. Manheim Central)

Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover 27 points (Thursday at Lancaster Mennonite)

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ben Wert 27 points (Friday vs. Donegal)

Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst 26 points (Saturday vs. Conestoga Valley)

Warwick senior Tate Landis 26 points (Tuesday vs. Manheim Township)

Lancaster Catholic senior guard Jack Engle 25 points (Tuesday at Garden Spot)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton 25 points (Friday vs. Donegal)

Elco senior forward Corey Attivo 25 points (Friday at Manheim Central)

Cocalico senior guard Trey Rios 24 points (Tuesday at Elco)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Cameron Swinton 24 points (Saturday at Lancaster Mennonite)

Conestoga Valley sophomore guard DeMajh Salisbery 24 points (Saturday at Lancaster Mennonite)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton 24 points (Tuesday at Northern Lebanon)

Manheim Central guard Trey Grube 24 points (Friday vs. Elco)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 23 points (Monday at Red Land)

Conestoga Valley junior guard Griffin Rishell career-high 23 points (Tuesday at Penn Manor)

Elco senior guard/forward Luke Williams 23 points (Tuesday vs. Cocalico)

Donegal senior guard Khalil Masden 22 points (Tuesday at Solanco)

Garden Spot junior guard Michael Heisley 22 points (Monday vs. Manheim Township)

Lancaster Catholic’s Jack Engle 22 points (Friday vs. Solanco)

Solanco’s Jadon Yoder 21 points (Monday at Elizabethtown)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Cameron Swinton 21 points (Tuesday at Penn Manor)

Hempfield senior forward Cole Overbaugh 21 points (Tuesday vs. Ephrata)

Manheim Central senior guard Trey Grube 21 points (Tuesday at Octorara)

Columbia senior Kerry Glover 21 points (Wednesday at Pequea Valley)

Columbia freshman Dominic Diaz-Ellis 21 points (Wednesday at Pequea Valley)

Elizabethtown senior guard Techeal Gonquoi 20 points (Monday vs. Solanco)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Grant Landis 20 points (Thursday at Conestoga Christian)

Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton 20 points (Friday at Garden Spot)

Lebanon’s Adrian Cruz 20 points (Saturday at Cedar Crest)

McCaskey senior guard Hasan Williams 20 points (Saturday vs. CD East)

Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton 20 points (Saturday at Kennett)

Overtime: Tied 54-54 at the end of regulation, Manheim Central won the OT period en route to a 68-58 L-L Section Three-Four crossover victory at Octorara on Tuesday. …tied 45-45 at the end of regulation in Saturday’s non-league contest, McCaskey outscored Central Dauphin East, 13-7, in the extra period to come away with the 58-52 OT win.

Game-winners: Six of seven games on Friday involving L-L squads went down to the wire. Two were won on game-winners: Hempfield junior guard/forward Michael Rieker hit a game-winning bank-shot 3-pointer to help the Black Knights prevail 57-55 over Warwick; Garden Spot junior guard Dylan Nolt was fouled on a game-tying layup in the final seconds. Nolt hit the ensuing game-winning free-throw, giving the Spartans a 51-50 win against Octorara. …on Saturday, Octorara sophomore guard Zachary Kirk made a go-ahead layup with 30 seconds left, and the Braves hung on to win at Kennett, 65-64. …also on Saturday, Conestoga Valley junior guard Griffin Rishell hit the go-ahead basket with 3.5 seconds left in the Buckskins’ 76-74 victory at Lancaster Mennonite.

Kudos: To Octorara. Before Saturday, Octorara was 3-6, with five of the six losses coming by single-digit margins, including Friday's 51-50 loss at Garden Spot. The Braves picked up Saturday's one-point win thanks to the late-game heroics of Kirk (see above).

1K: Columbia senior Kerry Glover entered last week 13 points shy of 1,000 career points. He got all of those 13 points in the first half of Monday’s 64-53 non-league win over Susquehanna Township. He became the 15th player in the program’s 104-year history to hit the 1K mark. He enters this week tied for 12th on the program's all-time scoring list (1960 grad Dan Monk had 1,050 points). Speaking of which, Glover was nominated as a Class of 2022 McDonald's East All-American.

Leading scorers: In the L-L through Jan. 16, Grube (22.3 ppg), CV senior guard Austin Wertz (21 ppg), Burton (20.3 ppg), Hamilton (20 ppg), Hurst (19.4 ppg).

Individual 3-point leaders: In total made 3s in the L-L through Jan. 16, Grube (45), Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe (40), Cocalico senior Trey Rios (39), Burton (32), Manheim Central senior Collin Thompson (31).

Coaching notes: Lancaster Catholic 17th-year coach Joe Klazas picked up career win No. 330 with Friday’s 55-51 win over Solanco. …Annville-Cleona skipper Jason Coletti picked up career win No. 140 with Monday’s 42-37 non-league win at East Pennsboro. Coletti is in his fourth season with the Dutchmen boys, 14th season overall as a head coach. …Veteran Donegal skipper Kevin Dolan picked up career win No. 130 with Tuesday’s 49-48 victory at Solanco. Dolan is in his fifth season with the Indians and 14th season overall as a head coach in the L-L …Columbia sixth-year coach Kerry Glover picked up career win No. 80 with Saturday’s 57-52 win over Berlin Brothers Valley …McCaskey fourth-year skipper Freddy Ramos picked up career win No. 40 with Saturday’s 58-52 win over CD East. …CV coach Jim Shipper is at 198 career wins. The Buckskins host Manheim Township on Tuesday and Hempfield on Thursday before traveling to Oxford on Saturday.

Coming up: In addition to the matchups mentioned above, here are some noteworthy contests this week: On Tuesday, Hempfield (5-2 league, 10-2) travels to Lebanon (4-1, 9-3) in an L-L Section One-Two crossover. It’s also the first meeting between the clubs since last year’s L-L tournament title game. On Friday, Warwick (5-2, 9-3) travels to Cedar Crest (4-1, 7-6) for a Section One-Two crossover.

Mid-Penn/L-L Showcase: On Saturday, Manheim Central hosts its annual Mid-Penn/L-L showcase, this time at Doe Run Elementary School. The matchups are as follows:

12 p.m., Middletown vs. Penn Manor

1:30 p.m., Bishop McDevitt vs. Cedar Crest

3 p.m., Northern York vs. Ephrata

4:30 p.m., Lower Dauphin vs. Warwick

6 p.m., Hempfield vs. Central Dauphin

7:30 p.m., Manheim Central vs. Cedar Cliff

Reminder: Saturday is also the funeral for Mike Sabb, a 2008 graduate of Elizabethtown who was best known as the biggest fan of E-town sports over the last 20 years. Sabb died Dec. 1 after a courageous four-year bout with cancer. He was 32. A time of visitation will be held beginning at noon at Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown, followed by the memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Those attending the service are required to wear a face covering. The family also respectfully requests that persons who have refrained from getting the coronavirus vaccine should also refrain from attending this service.