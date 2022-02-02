Neither Brendan Weaver nor Ryan Conrad felt that they did enough during the first half of Garden Spot’s game against Manheim Central on Tuesday at New Holland.

In fact, the Spartans senior post players combined for only two points before the break.

However, the second half, especially the fourth quarter, was a different story. Weaver scored 13 of his 15 points after halftime and Conrad added all 11 of his points, nine in the fourth quarter, leading Garden Spot to a 56-51 victory.

“I started off really slow. I missed four free throws in a row and couldn’t get anything to fall from the post,” Weaver said. “It was getting pretty rough. I needed to do more. Ryan needed to do more in the post. We knew we had a huge height advantage and needed to step it up.”

“I was struggling and really getting down on myself,” said Conrad. “I told myself, ‘we are still in this game’ and if I get going, it is going to bring everything up for us.”

Spartans coach Nate Musselman was thrilled with the play of his leaders in the final 16 minutes as his team improved to 6-5 in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three and 8-11 overall.

“I told them how proud I am of that group and very proud of those seniors,” he said. “We challenged them a couple games ago and they have done nothing but step up.”

Tuesday marked the second time in a few days that Conrad had a huge second half.

“He scored 14 Friday night in the second half against Cocalico,” Musselman said. “We keep telling Ryan, keep doing the right things. Keep getting in the right spot, and he does.”

Weaver came up with the play of the game with 3:31 left when, after a missed Spartans free throw, he stole the ball under the Barons basket, hit a layup and was fouled. His free throw made it 49-43.