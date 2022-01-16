On Sept. 3, 1971, inside the Farm and Home Center on the outskirts of Lancaster city, area school officials held a news conference to announce the proposal of a new high school athletic association made up of public schools in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

It was the beginning of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, which played its first season the following academic year, in 1972-73, with about a dozen sports. Among them was boys basketball, with 21 teams set to be the first participants.

Today, in the middle of the 2021-22 campaign, there are 25 teams celebrating what is the league’s 50th season on the hardwood.

Among the highlights of the last half-century, four L-L programs have won state crowns, 10 have won a combined 22 District Three titles, and six players have surpassed 2,000 career points.

There have also been eight coaches to amass more than 300 career wins. Among them is Pete Horn, who was in his first year as McCaskey’s boss in the L-L’s first year of existence. The Red Tornado had left the Central Penn League to join the L-L.

“Pretty much everyone in the league when we arrived, with the exception of Columbia, was a bring-the-ball-up-the-floor, half-court type on offense and played a 2-3 zone on defense,” Horn recalled. “There were awful lots of games in the 40s. Our style was a little different. Gradually, the addition of the 3-point shot and so forth has changed the game. It has made the game faster and more interesting. What you’ll see now is a lot more flexibility in terms of style of play.”

Horn’s 1973 McCaskey team won the inaugural L-L crown, led by three forwards each standing 6-feet, 7-inches tall.

Evolution of game and its venues

“My first year at Hempfield everyone told me, ‘You don’t have any big guys,’” Warren Goodling recalled.

A former West York and Lock Haven standout, Goodling achieved success as the Northeastern coach in York County before being named the Hempfield skipper in 1985.

“Everyone had big guys and threw the ball into the post,” Goodling said. “We didn’t have any big guys my first year. … I remember the big guys in the league, the post players.”

The PIAA added the 3-point line to high school basketball starting in the 1987-88 season, but not until the last half-dozen years has it led to more and more teams taking an outside-in approach to scoring, a trend largely caused by the success of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry.

“The biggest difference is how well kids shoot now,” former longtime Manheim Township coach Jim Kreider said. “You see that at every level all the way up to the NBA. People shoot the ball so well it’s amazing.

“The first thing that pops into my head is a move toward more position-less basketball,” former longtime Lancaster Mennonite coach Geoff Groff said. “Just because you’re 6-5 doesn’t mean you have to play inside. Players aren’t as pigeon-holed to one position anymore.”

“Another kind of change,” Groff said. “I grew when you did not fraternize with the opposition. With the development of AAU and all those things, and online social media interactions. ...there’s a lot more interactions during and after games between players of opposing teams. ...it’s not so much like they’re your enemy anymore.”

Goodling and Groff, now both retired from coaching, trail only Steve Powell among the L-L’s all-time winningest coaches, all with more than 400 career victories apiece. Kreider’s coaching career spanned nearly 40 years at various levels in the L-L, the last 18 of those as the Blue Streaks’ varsity skipper until his retirement in 2012.

The change in venues over the last five decades is also worth noting. For example, McCaskey played its games on a stage in its auditorium in the early 1970s. At the time, it was one of the biggest courts in the county.

“To be honest, it was not a good venue at all,” Horn said. “The crowd all sat out in the auditorium. … Nobody had a good seat. Our gym was the first I can remember of the big gyms being built. Now McCaskey is one of the older facilities. But that was certainly a step in the right direction.”

Building on a vibrant history

While the L-L was formed in 1972, it should be noted that the sport had a deep, rich history in the area before then.

For instance, McCaskey, previously referred to as Lancaster High, was among the first schools in the county to have a basketball program in the early 1900s, just a short time after the sport was invented by James Naismith in 1891. As early as the 1920s there was a Lancaster County Scholastic League made up of teams from Lititz, Ephrata, Manor, Columbia, Manheim, Elizabethtown, Quarryville, Rothsville, Paradise, Mount Joy, West Lampeter, Akron and Salisbury. Lancaster/McCaskey was a longtime member of the Central Penn League.

Before the L-L’s existence, seven basketball programs in Lancaster County (Lancaster/McCaskey, Mount Joy/Donegal, Columbia, Manheim Township, New Holland/Garden Spot, Hempfield) had combined to win 14 district championships from 1929 through 1969.

By 1971-72, 15 teams made up the Lancaster County Scholastic League: Penn Manor, Manheim Township, Columbia, Ephrata, Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Hempfield, Donegal, Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Warwick, Lampeter-Strasburg, Garden Spot, Solanco, Pequea Valley.

They all became members of the newly-formed L-L.

Along with them came Annville-Cleona (leaving the Capital Area Conference), Cedar Crest and Elco (leaving the Tri-County League), McCaskey and Lebanon (leaving the Central Penn League) and Northern Lebanon (leaving the Upper Dauphin League).

“I think it benefited Lebanon County schools more than us,” Harry Frey recalled.

Frey was among the best players in Lancaster County as a Penn Manor senior in 1958 before coaching the Comet boys from 1966 to 1978 and Comet girls from 1980 to 1985.

“From a coach’s standpoint, we saw it as longer hours with more travel,” Frey said.

Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon Catholic were welcomed into the league in 1974. Lancaster Mennonite came on board in 1979.

Since then, the league’s makeup has pretty much stayed the same. Lancaster Country Day and Octorara joined in 2018, and Lebanon Catholic closed its doors in 2020.

Shifting sections

Along the way, however, the section layout, league tournament and the deciding of section crowns have shape-shifted.

From 1978 through 1989, L-L basketball had first- and second-half section champions, a concept borrowed from the Central Penn League. It created a bit of madness. For example, in Goodling’s first year as the Hempfield coach, the Black Knights finished the first half with a 5-2 league record.

“In Section One there was a four-way tie,” he recalled. “We ended up having a semifinal of the four teams one night and final another night. Just to decide the first-half section champion.”

The league’s first two years were the only in which the league championship was just a matchup between the winners of Sections One and Two.

The league tourney expanded to a five-team field in 1975 and went to a four-team field in 1984, with the four teams made up of three section champions and a wild card, with the wild card often being selected at random from among the three section runners-up.

The wild card confusion is largely what led the league playoffs expanding to an eight-team field in 1990. The L-L tourney went to a nine-team field in 2017 and the current 10-team format in 2019. The league has also gone from two sections to three to four to five — it will go back to four sections at the start of next season.

The venues for the league title game have changed over the years, too. Before Manheim Township’s new 2,000-seat gymnasium opened in the late 2000s, other L-L championship venues included Hersheypark Arena, Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College, Elizabethtown College and Hershey’s Giant Center, among other locations.

Speaking of league crowns, McCaskey leads the way with 14, followed by Lebanon (nine), Hempfield (seven), Cedar Crest (four) and Warwick (three). Four programs each have two league crowns to date: Cocalico, Conestoga Valley, Columbia, Lancaster Catholic. Four others have one league trophy: Ephrata, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Township, Solanco. (Special thanks to Dell Jackson with LLhoops.com for this information)

Names and numbers of note

Here’s a look back at some of the top players, coaches and teams since the L-L’s birth.

2,000-point scorers: Mike Wisler (2,837 points, Columbia, 1986-1990), Curtis Waltman (2,689 points, Garden Spot, 1998-2001), Sam Bowie (2,226 points, Lebanon, 1975-79), Jack Hurd (2,160 points, Warwick, 1984-88), Will Lasky (2,086 points, Annville-Cleona, 1984-88), Zach Hoover (2,037 points, Lebanon Catholic, 2002-2006).

A couple things worth noting here is the 3-point line was added to high school basketball in 1987. So of the league’s six all-time leading scorers, only two played with a 3-point line throughout their entire high school career.

There are also plenty of other top players in L-L history who didn’t score 2K. There’s not enough space to mention them all here, but here’s a nod to Cedar Crest’s Steve Kuhn and Evan Horn, Cocalico’s Carl Unruh, Phil Fassnacht and Tucker Lescoe, Ephrata’s Mike Matto, Hempfield’s Ryan Butt, Justin Stewart and Ryan Moffatt, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Ryan Smith, Lancaster Catholic’s Greg Testa, Ryan Purvis and Zach Shedleski, Lancaster Mennonite’s Seth Buckwalter, McCaskey’s Bruce DeBord, Jerry Johnson, Dustin Salisbery, Perry Patterson and Kobe Gantz, Penn Manor’s Aaron Dread, Solanco’s Johnny Miller and Manheim Central’s Taylor Funk, just to name a few.

By the way, Penn Manor’s Wally Walker is considered the best player from Lancaster County to never play in the L-L. He was the star at Frey-coached Penn Manor in the last years before the L-L was formed, before leading the University of Virginia to the Atlantic Coast Conference crown in 1976 and going on to win two rings in an eight-year NBA career.

Waltman: Waltman holds the league’s single-season scoring record (1,004 points in 2000-01) and single-game scoring record (60 points vs. Lancaster Mennonite on Feb. 2, 2001).

Longest game: Hempfield’s 90-85 win in five overtime periods at Warwick on Jan. 27, 2017, is the longest game in L-L history.

300 wins: Eight coaches have surpassed 300 career wins: Steve Powell (468-245 in 26 seasons at McCaskey through 2017-18), Goodling (452-205 in 25 seasons at Hempfield through 2009-10), Geoff Groff (401 career victories in 26 total seasons at Lancaster Mennonite), Horn (355-138 in 21 seasons at McCaskey through 1993, 495-179 all-time record), Dave Althouse (332-112 in 15 seasons at Warwick through 1989-90), Joe Klazas (currently 329-120 through Jan. 9 in his 17th season at Lancaster Catholic), Danny Walck (currently 321-246 through Jan. 9 in his 25th season in the L-L, 12th at Hempfield, 356-271 all-time record), Bob Borden (finished with at least 320 career wins when he retired as CV coach in 2007).

State champions: Cocalico (1977), Columbia (1987), Annville-Cleona (1999) and Lancaster Catholic (2003).

District Three champions (From 1973 onward): Cocalico: (1974, 1977), Columbia (1990, 1994), Lampeter-Strasburg (2002), Lancaster Catholic (2003, 2011, 2020, 2021), Lancaster Country Day (2019), Lebanon Catholic (2000, 2005, 2006, 2013), Lancaster Mennonite (1997, 2021), Manheim Township (1989), McCaskey (2000, 2002, 2003) and Warwick (1984).