The high school boys basketball season tips off Friday, Dec. 10. Lancaster-Lebanon League matchups begin the following week. With that in mind, below a brief outlook on each of the L-L’s five sections. In case you’re wondering, the team-by-team preview capsules will be published on LancasterOnline in the coming days. That’ll be followed with the full list of the many L-L squads particing in tip-off tournaments. In the meantime, here’s an overview on what to anticipate in section play.

Section One:

Teams (listed alphabetically): Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Manheim Township, McCaskey, Penn Manor

Last year’s champ: Hempfield

Top returning players: Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena (11.3 ppg, 33 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star) and senior forward Cole Overbaugh (7.5 ppg, L-L Section One second-team all-star), Manheim Township senior guard J.T. Weaver (14.2 ppg, 22 3-pointers, L-L Section One second-team all-star) and senior guard Seth Miller (9.5 ppg, L-L Section One honorable mention), McCaskey senior guard Hasan Williams (16.9 ppg, 30 3-pointers, L-L Section One first-team all-star) and junior point guard Jonathan Byrd (10.6 ppg, L-L Section One first-team all-star).

Outlook: Hempfield, Manheim Township and McCaskey each have two returning players who received L-L all-star or honorable mention nods last season. The trio should battle for section supremacy. Penn Manor has to replace its top-two scorers but has an experienced bunch back aiming to improve on last year’s 3-win campaign. Cedar Crest arguably has the youngest and inexperienced roster in the section.

Section Two:

Teams (listed alphabetically): Conestoga Valley, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lebanon, Warwick

Last year’s champ: Lebanon

Top returning players: Conestoga Valley’s DeMajh Salisbury (17.8 ppg, Class 1A all-state selection at La Academia last season) and Austin Wertz (11.7 ppg), Elizabethtown’s Patrick Gilhool (14.5 ppg, L-L Section Two second-team all-star), Techeal Gonquoi (8.6 ppg) and Matthew Gilhool (7.2 ppg), Ephrata’s Mason Hagen (13.6 ppg, 27 3-pointers, L-L Section Two second-team all-star), Lebanon’s Marquis Ferreira (11.1 ppg, 21 3-pointers, L-L Section Two first-team all-star), Warwick’s Tate Landis (15.1 ppg, 25 3-pointers, L-L Section Two first-team all-star).

Outlook: Landis and Salisbury will be among the best players in the league this season. ...Section Two is arguably the most competitive of all sections in the L-L this winter. Lebanon and Warwick have tussled for section supremacy the last couple seasons. The Cedars (Ferreira) and Warriors (Landis) return two of the best players in the league but will have others assuming larger roles around them. CV, E-town and Ephrata each aim to take the next step in Year Two under their coaches. And the Buckskins and Bears each have a solid nucleus to propel them in that direction.

Section Three:

Teams (listed alphabetically): Cocalico, Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Solanco

Last year’s champ: Cocalico

Top returning players: Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore point guard Ty Burton (20.3 ppg, 32 3-pointers, Class 5A all-state selection, L-L Section Three first-team all-star) and senior guard/forward Luka Vranich (7.6 ppg, L-L Section Three second-team all-star), Cocalico senior guard Trey Rios (8.2 ppg, 37 3-pointers, L-L Section Three second-team all-star), Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (17.4 ppg, 59 3-pointers, L-L Section Three first-team all-star) and senior forward Judd Novak (7.3 ppg, L-L Section Three second-team all-star), Solanco junior guard Tyler Burger (11.6 ppg)

Outlook: After winning section crowns from 2016 through 2020, L-S aims to regain section supremacy after finishing as runner-up a year ago. Burton will be among the league’s top players, and part of one of the most veterans rosters in the L-L. As a result, the Pioneers have some postseason boxes they hope to check in February and March. Meanwhile, Manheim Central always puts up a fight. Cocalico, the District 3-5A runner-up last year, has plenty of new faces. Garden Spot and Solanco strive to make progress after sub-.500 campaigns last winter.

Section Four:

Teams (listed alphabetically): Donegal, Elco, Lancaster Catholic, Northern Lebanon, Octorara

Last year’s champ: Lancaster Catholic

Top returning players: Donegal senior forward Khalil Masden (16.3 ppg, L-L Section Four first-team all-star), Elco seniors Corey Attivo (13.1 ppg, L-L Section Four second-team all-star) and Luke Williams (11.6 ppg, L-L Section Four honorable mention), Northern Lebanon seniors Peyton Wolfe (13.8 ppg, 72 3-pointers, L-L Section Four second-team all-star) and Simon Grimes (8.1 ppg, L-L Section Four honorable mention), Octorara junior Elijah Hamilton (10.3 ppg, L-L Section Four second-team all-star), sophomore Zachary Kirk (8.1 ppg, L-L Section Four honorable mention)

Outlook: In years prior when Lancaster Catholic needed to reload, the Crusaders found a way to do just that. It’s partly a result of veteran boss Joe Klazas throwing younger hoopsters into the fray throughout each season, which ends up paying dividends when time comes for those players to assume larger roles. With that said, the senior core of Mason Moore (6 ppg), Jack Engle (4.5 ppg) and Ryan Koltunovich (2.1 ppg) will be tasked with assuming those larger roles this winter. Meanwhile, Elco 11th-year boss Brad Conners said this Raiders bunch is the tallest he’s had. Northern Lebanon and Octorara each have a pair of talented players back in the rotation. Donegal aims to improve on last year’s one-win campaign.

Section Five:

Teams (listed alphabetically): Annville-Cleona, Columbia, Lancaster Country Day, Lancaster Mennonite, Pequea Valley

Top returning players: Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (22.7 ppg, 31 3-pointers, Class 2A all-state selection, L-L Section Five Player of the Year), Columbia senior guards Kerry Glover (14.4 ppg, 20 3-pointers, L-L Section Five first-team all-star), Robert Footman (12.2 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Five second-team all-star), Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis (16.8 ppg, 47 3-pointers, L-L Section Five first-team all-star), Pequea Valley senior Nevin Stoltzfus (10.5 ppg, 24 3-pointers, L-L Section Four second-team all-star)

Outlook: Columbia, Lancaster Country Day and Lancaster Mennonite should clash for the section crown. The Tide has lots of nice pieces back from last year’s squad that went toe-to-toe with Lancaster Catholic in the District 3-3A title game. Lancaster Country Day has one of the most experienced rosters in the league. Lancaster Mennonite, last year’s District 2-A champ, has one of the league’s top players (Hurst) and a strong supporting cast.