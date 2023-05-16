She’s back.

Ashli Shay, the former Elco standout player and longtime Raiders’ girls basketball skipper, has a new head-coaching gig.

Shay, who scored 2,169 career points during her prep days with Elco, gained school board approval Monday to become Cedar Crest’s girls coach. She takes over for Will Wenninger, who stepped down after this past season after his second stint as the Falcons’ skipper.

Shay, who resigned her post at Elco after the 2021-22 season, spent last winter serving as Wenninger’s assistant coach with Cedar Crest. Now, she has the keys to the program.

Shay, the sixth-leading scorer in L-L League girls basketball history, and a former Penn State player and grad, guided Elco to a 143-136 record in her 12 years on the bench in Myerstown.

There are still a pair of coaching vacancies in L-L League girls basketball circles: Lancaster Country Day and Manheim Township are both in the market for new skippers.

Earlier this offseason, Solanco hired Brian Urig as its new girls basketball coach.

NEW RULE ON THE HORIZON?

The National Federation of State High School Associations has made a rule change that could be coming to a gym near you as soon as the 2023-24 boys and girls basketball season.

NFHS board of directors have voted to eliminate the 1-and-1 at the high school level. Instead of teams reaching the bonus after seven fouls per half, the new rule has team fouls resetting at the start of each quarter, with teams going into the bonus after the fifth foul.

However, instead of a 1-and-1 attempt, it will be a two-shot foul. Previously, teams weren’t rewarded a two-shot foul until 10 team fouls were reached in each half.

Women’s college basketball uses this rule.

The rule is not official in Pennsylvania just yet. The PIAA must vote to approve any rule changes for the following school year in July.

“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations, and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” NFHS member Lindsey Atkinson said in a release. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77