Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams competed in a combined total of 33 games last week. Of those, nine were decided by five points or less. Of those, five were won by L-L squads. Of those, the most surprising was arguably Warwick’s 53-50 home win over Berks County stronghold Wilson, 53-50, on Thursday night.

The Warriors (2-2) are among the youngest teams in the L-L this season - they have no seniors on the roster. Their two losses came in the Chambersburg Tip-Off Tournament a week ago. Both of those games were single-digit margins entering the third quarter, and both of those opponents (Wayneboro and Chambersburg) are a combined 7-1 to this point. The Warriors handed Wilson (4-1) its only loss so far this season.

“I’m not sure we’re able to beat Wilson if we don’t play in the tournament we played in (at Chambersburg) and played two good teams there to help us grow for the atmosphere, size and talent of Wilson,” Warwick eighth-year coach Chris Christensen said.

Christensen said his team is still figuring out the point guard position, goes about nine players deep, relies on varsity returners Carter Horst (14 points per game), Caleb Johnson (11.8 ppg) and Trevor Evans (11 ppg) for scoring and 6-foot, 5-inch junior Thomas Jeanes to do the dirty work in the post.

Warwick has won or shared the L-L Section Two crown each of the previous four seasons. With the graduation of three of the top five scorers from last year’s 21-win squad, most would understand if the Warriors used 2022-23 as a rebuilding year. It’s why a veteran Manheim Central bunch appears to be the early L-L Section Two favorite.

But given Warwick’s start, perhaps the Section Two crown still runs through Lititz.

“Once we get through some section games it’ll figure itself out a little bit,” Christensen said. “Manheim has a lot of guys back. We know that’s gonna be a huge test for us.”

For those wondering, we have an agonizing wait of about another month until the Warriors and Barons (3-1) square off for the first time this season. Meanwhile, Ephrata (4-0) appears to be in the Section Two mix as the L-L's lone remaining unbeaten this season.

That’s the lead item for this week’s L-L boys basketball notebook. Here’s a recap of other notable items from last week’s league action across the hardwood…

Game-winners: McCaskey came back from down 46-36 at the start of the fourth quarter at Northeastern when Markelle Caine hit the go-ahead bucket near the final buzzer for a 56-55 Red Tornado win on Wednesday - the team’s first of the season. McCaskey has since won two more to even their record to 3-3 after an 0-3 start. … Lancaster Catholic junior Leo Lambert go the rebound and game-winning putback bucket at the buzzer in the Crusaders’ 42-40 home win over Donegal on Thursday night.

Overtime: The first overtime win by an L-L boys basketball team this season belongs to Elco, who won at Hamburg, 58-52, last Tuesday. The Raiders (3-2) are the only team to beat Hamburg (4-1) so far this season.

Tide is rising: Columbia’s 80 points in last Monday’s 80-52 win over Camp Hill is the new single-game high-water for points scored by an L-L League team so far this season. Octorara (4-1) then matched it with a 80-44 win over Northern Lebanon on Saturday. Speaking of Octorara, the Braves saw the return of senior guard Elijah Hamilton on Saturday. An all-state pick last year, Hamilton missed the start of the year to injury. He notched 16 points in his season debut. He’s currently at 679 career points, so 1K is certainly within reach this season.

High scorers: Ten L-L players scored 20 or more points in a game last week. L-S senior Ben Wert had two games of 20-plus, including 32 points in Friday’s win over Elco, which matched Wert’s career-high. Here were all the 20-point games:

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 32 points (matches career-high, Friday, win vs. Elco)

Elizabethtown guard Caiden Zeager career-high 27 points (Tuesday, loss at L-S)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Griffen Rishell 23 points (Tuesday, loss at Donegal)

Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert 23 points (Tuesday, win vs. E-town)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Chase Smucker career-high 23 points (Tues., win vs. E-town)

Manheim Township junior guard/forward Sebastian Henson 22 points (Friday, win at Lebanon)

Hempfield senior forward Kamyn Lawrence career-high 21 points (Tues., win vs. Muhlenberg)

Ephrata junior forward Gavin Haupt 20 points (Tuesday, win at Penn Manor)

Hempfield senior guard Miguel Pena 20 points (Tuesday, win vs. Muhlenberg)

Manheim Township junior guard/forward Bennett Parmer 20 points (Friday, win at Lebanon)

Lancaster Catholic senior guard/forward Thaddeus Lee 20 points (Saturday, loss at McCaskey)

L-L boys basketball standings

Top upcoming games: Nine games featuring L-L squads on tap Monday, including Section Three matchup of L-S (4-1) at Donegal (4-2) and non-league tilt Warwick (2-2) at Manheim Township (2-5) - three of the Blue Streaks’ five losses have come by single-digit margins. Columbia (5-1) aims to assert its Section Four dominance at Lancaster Country Day (4-2) in Tuesday’s league opener. Eleven games featuring L-L squads Wednesday, including Manheim Township (1-0 league, 2-5 overall) at Hempfield (1-0, 2-5) in a matchup of programs who split last year’s Section One crown, and Donegal (4-2) at Ephrata (4-0) in a non-league tilt in which the Mounts look to remain the L-L’s lone unbeaten. Six L-L squads are in action Thursday, including Elco (3-2) welcoming unbeaten Middletown (3-0), and Cocalico (2-3) hosting Ephrata (4-0).