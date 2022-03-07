The District Three boys basketball playoffs began two weeks ago with 12 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams, and four other Class 1A teams from Lancaster County.

Of the 12 district finals teams, six were from Lancaster County. Of the six tourneys, four were won by teams from Lancaster County: 5A (Lampeter-Strasburg), 3A (Columbia), 2A (Lancaster Mennonite) and 1A (Linville Hill Christian).

Shoutout to Warwick (6A) and Lancaster Country Day (1A) for reaching district title games.

Inhale. Exhale.

Up next, nine teams from Lancaster County, plus L-L member Elco, have qualified for the state playoffs.

Competing Tuesday will be those in Classes 1A, 4A and 5A. Those matchups are as follows…

1A: Linville Hill Christian (District Three champion, 22-3) vs. Fannett-Metal (5-3, 14-11), at Octorara, 7 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (4-3, 16-5) at Lancaster Country Day (3-2, 16-9), 7 p.m.; Mount Calvary Christian (3-3, 25-2) at North Penn-Liberty (4-2, 15-9), 7 p.m. 1A bracket

4A: Elco (3-5, 16-11) vs. Neumann-Goretti (12-1, 18-4), at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield, 7:30 p.m. 4A bracket

5A: Penn Hills (7-7, 18-5) at Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1, 27-0), 6 p.m.; Elizabethtown (3-9, 16-10) at Laurel Highlands (7-1, 25-0), 6 p.m. 5A bracket

Competing Wednesday will be those in Classes 2A, 3A and 6A. Those matchups are as follows…

2A: Windber (5-2, 16-8) at Lancaster Mennonite (3-1, 16-9), 6 p.m. 2A bracket

3A: Columbia (3-1, 22-3) vs. Freire Charter (12-5, 11-14), at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m. 3A bracket

6A: Mt. Lebanon (7-4, 16-9) at Warwick (3-2, 20-6), 6 p.m.; Hempfield (3-5, 21-6) at Norristown (1-2, 20-7) 7 p.m. 6A bracket

Here are state playoff trivia notes for each squad…

Linville Hill Christian: Earned its second state playoff berth. First came in 2020, but the state tourney was canceled before it began due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Linville, coached by Pequea Valley alum and former PV coach Mike Schatzmann, is looking for program’s first state playoff win.

Lancaster County Day: Program’s sixth state playoff appearance, second under coach Jon Shultz. Cougars are 2-5 all-time in state playoffs, both wins coming in the first round, the last in 2019 in what was the first year under Shultz.

Mount Calvary Christian: Program’s eighth state playoff berth (if you’re counting 2020). The Chargers’ lone state playoff win came in 1998.

Elco: Program’s third state playoff berth (if you’re counting 2020), all since 2016, all under coach Brad Conners. The Raiders’ only other state playoff game in program history was a first-round loss in 2016 to Neumann-Goretti, who also happens to be Tuesday’s opponent.

Lampeter-Strasburg: Program’s 10th state playoff appearance, ninth since 2000 onward, seventh in the last 11 seasons, fourth under sixth-year coach Ed Berryman. L-S is 3-5 all-time in state playoff games, with all three wins coming in first-round games, the last in 2018.

Elizabethtown: Program’s fifth state playoff berth (if you’re counting 2020), third in four years, first under second-year coach Lee Eckert. The Bears are in search of their first state playoff win.

Lancaster Mennonite: Program’s 13th state playoff appearance, third under fourth-year coach Seth Buckwalter. The Blazers are 13-11 all-time in state playoff games, the last win coming in the 2018 3A quarterfinals. They’re looking for their first state playoff win for coach Buckwalter.

Columbia: Program’s 23rd state playoff appearance (if you’re counting 2020), third under sixth-year coach Kerry Glover. The Tide are 20-19 all-time in state playoff games, the last win coming in the 2015 2A first round. Columbia is looking for its first state playoff victory for coach Glover.

Warwick: Program’s 10th state playoff appearance, first since 2010, first under seventh-year coach Chris Christensen. The Warriors are 3-9 all-time in state playoff games, all victories coming in the first round, the last in 1986.

Hempfield: Program’s 11th state playoff appearance, fourth in seven seasons, fourth under coach Danny Walck. The Black Knights are 6-11 all-time in state playoff games, the last coming in the 2018 6A first round.

Here’s a look back at last week’s top scorers, coaching and college notables…

High-scorers: Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton (35 points Monday vs. Hershey), Elizabethtown senior Patrick Gilhool 32 points (Wednesday at Palmyra), Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 31 points (Monday at Palmyra) …They are three of four L-L boys hoopsters with multiple 30-point games this season (LCD’s Grant Landis is the other). …Elco senior forward Corey Attivo scored a career-high 29 points in Wednesday’s D34A consolation victory at Boiling Springs.

3-point notes: Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube drained seven treys in Monday’s season-ending 64-50 District 3-5A consolation loss at Palmyra. He finishes the season with 101 3-pointers, which is believed to be the league’s highest single-season total since Bryan Boyd had 100 triples in for the L-S 2002 district championship squad.

Coaching notes: Hempfield veteran skipper Danny Walck is now at 337 career wins as a coach in the L-L League. That’s the fifth-most coaching wins in the league’s 50-year history. He’s ahead of current Lancaster Catholic coach Joe Klazas (334-129) and former Warwick coach Dave Althouse (332-112 career record from 1975 to 1990). Walck’s overall career win-loss record is 369-275 (he’s 337-250 in L-L League). In case you’re wondering, No. 4 on the league’s all-time coaching wins list is Pete Horn, who had 355 wins at McCaskey.….Elco 11th-year coach Brad Conners is now at 131 career wins with a pair of wins in the District 3-4A consolation bracket, as the Raiders qualify for the state tournament, the second state qualification for Elco, both coming during the Conners era. …Lampeter-Strasburg sixth-year coach Ed Berryman picked up career win No. 120 in Thursday’s District 3-5A championship victory. That’s an average of 20 victories per season.

Walker: For the second time in three seasons, Alvernia senior Avery Walker (Donegal) was named the MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Year. The team’s best defender, Walker anchored a defense that held opponents to 75.4 points per game. Walker tallied 34 blocks and 34 steals, in addition to averaging 10.5 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Funk: St. Joe’s University athletic department announced over the weekend that guard/forward Taylor Funk (Manheim Central) will be sidelined the remainder of the season with a hand injury suffered in last Wednesday’s contest at La Salle. …Funk is leading the Atlantic 10 Conference in 3-pointers per game (2.71) this season. He averaged 13.2 points per game to go with a career-best 6.6 rebounds per contest this season. Appearing in 120 career contests, with 100 starts, Funk ranks third all-time in career three-pointers (277) and 22nd all-time in career points (1,439). He has one year of athletic eligibility remaining.