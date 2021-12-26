Not to bring up a sour memory from the past, but let’s not forget the COVID-19 pandemic kept holiday basketball tournaments from happening a year ago. So welcome back to what high school hoops usually look like in the final week of December.

With that in mind, eighteen Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams will participate in holiday tournament or showcase games in the coming week. More on that further down. Since no L-L teams are in action Friday through Sunday, let’s get to the notebook awhile recapping the highlights from the week of Dec. 20.

The week’s high-scorers: Four L-L ballers scored 20 or more points in a game over the last week: Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube had 30 points in Tuesday’s win vs. Garden Spot and 20 points in Monday’s win vs. Kennard-Dale. Grube is now the fourth L-L boys hoopster to score 30 or more points in a game so far this season. …Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton had 28 points in Monday’s win at Conestoga Valley. …Solanco’s Jadon Yoder had 26 points in Tuesday’s win vs. Cocalico. …Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst had 23 points in Wednesday’s loss vs. Berks Catholic. …Manheim Township guard JT Weaver had 21 points in Thursday’s bounceback win vs. Governor Mifflin.

3-point notables: Lampeter-Strasburg made 14 3-pointers in Monday’s 86-71 non-league win at Conestoga Valley. It’s the new single-game high-water mark for triples by an L-L team so far this season. The previous mark was 12 (L-S and Cocalico). Cedar Crest also had double-digit triples (10) in Tuesday’s 58-50 win at Penn Manor. …Manheim Central’s Grube hit six 3-pointers on Tuesday vs. Garden Spot. His six triples matches this season’s single-game high-water mark by an L-L sharpshooter. The other is Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe. Grube also had five 3s in Monday’s win at Kennard-Dale. …L-S’ Burton (Monday) and Cedar Crest junior guard J’Veon Reyes-Vega each made five treys in separate games.

Points: Lampeter-Strasburg scored 86 points in Monday’s 86-71 non-league win at Conestoga Valley. It’s the new single-game high-water for points scored by an L-L team this season, topping the 79 points scored by Octorara in its season-opener Dec. 10.

Coaching notables: Lebanon 12th-year coach Tim Speraw picked up career win No. 160 in Tuesday’s 47-42 L-L Section Two victory against E-town. That’s fifth-most among active L-L boys hoops coaches. …Garden Spot fourth-year coach Nate Musselman picked up career win No. 30 in Wednesday’s victory at Penn Manor.

League-leading scorers by average: CV’s Austin Wertz (21 ppg), Lancaster Mennonite’s Hurst (20.9 ppg), Manheim Central’s Grube (20.6 ppg), L-S’ Burton (20.5) and Octorara’s Elijah Hamilton (20.4 ppg). By the way, Wertz is the only senior of that bunch.

League-leading 3-point shooters by total makes: Cocalico’s Trey Rios (17), CV’s Wertz (16), Manheim Central’s Grube (15), L-S’ Burton (15), CV’s Cameron Swinton (14), Northern Lebanon’s Wolfe (14), Penn Manor’s Randy Short (14).

Holiday tourneys: Twenty-four of 25 L-L teams will be in action in the final week of 2021 (Lancaster Mennonite is the lone idle team). Six of those will be in non-tournament games. Of the 18 playing in tourneys or showcases, six are hosting holiday tourneys. Quite a few have intriguing matchups…Cedar Crest Holiday Tournament will feature Palmyra (5-1) vs. Exeter (5-2) and Cedar Crest (3-2) vs. Lebanon (5-1). …Hempfield Holiday Tournament will feature Hempfield (6-0) vs. Wilson (3-2) on Night One. …The overall records might not reflect it just yet, but the tourney at McCaskey has brand names: Red Tornado (1-3) vs. Harrisburg (0-3) and York High (1-4) vs. Thomas Mastery Charter. …Solanco Holiday Tourney is an all-L-L dance: CV (3-3) vs. Manheim Central (3-2) and Solanco (2-3) vs. Penn Manor (1-6).

Gerhart: Augie Gerhart missed most of last season with a broken wrist injury but made it back in time for the Eagles' playoff run to the District 3-5A title game. Gerhart is now a 6-foot, 9-inch junior playing at The Hill School in Pottstown. Apparently, he picked up an offer from the University of Pennsylvania, according to this tweet.

Pass of the week: No dunks but the no-look pass from Tate Landis to Ryan Fink in Warwick’s win over CV on Tuesday is worth seven seconds of your day:

