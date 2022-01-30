What a bonkers week the last seven days were across Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball.

One section crown has already been sealed. Shares of three other section crowns have already been clinched.

Then there was Ephrata losing by 48 points to Lebanon on Tuesday, bouncing back by beating Conestoga Valley on Wednesday, and CV beating Lebanon in overtime on Saturday. Also Saturday, Columbia suffered its first loss of the season, while Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe scored 21 points to hit 1,000 career points on the nose. Additionally, Manheim Township went to overtime to win each of its last two league games, both Blue Streaks’ victories.

The L-L schedule will be fully complete in 10 days (through Feb. 10). We’re in the homestretch. Here’s an attempt to make sense of it all. Reminder: the top-two teams in each section qualify for the 10-team league tournament, which begins Feb. 11. Also, in the event of a tie in the standings, there are no longer tie-breaker games. Instead, tie-breakers are decided on criteria for league playoff seeding (head-to-head, league record, District Three power rating).

L-L boys basketball standings

Section One: Hempfield (9-2 league, 16-2 overall) has clinched at least a share of the L-L Section One crown with Friday’s 61-44 win over Cedar Crest (5-4, 9-10). The Black Knights can win it outright with a win in either of their two remaining league games, which could come as early as Wednesday, when the Knights host Manheim Township (6-4, 9-7). Speaking of the Blue Streaks, they could still nab a share of the section crown if they win their final two league games and Hempfield loses its final two league games. If that were to happen, the Blue Streaks and Knights would be co-section champions, and the league playoff seeding would be decided on criteria (head-to-head, league record, District Three power rating). Of course, Cedar Crest could still technically has a shot at the share of the section crown, or the runner-up/league playoff spot, depending on what happens with Hempfield and Manheim Township.

Section Two: Warwick (9-2, 14-3) has clinched at least a share of the L-L Section Two crown and can win it outright with a victory in either of its last two league games, which could come as early as Tuesday, when the Warriors travel to CV (3-7, 8-10). If the Bucks’ were to pull off the upset, Friday’s matchup in Lititz between Warwick and Lebanon (6-4, 12-6) could have some section crown and league playoff implications. By the way, E-town (7-4, 11-8) is still in the mix for a share of the section crown and possible league playoff berth.

Section Three: Lampeter-Strasburg (11-0, 17-0) won the L-L Section Three crown outright with last Tuesday’s 62-39 win at Manheim Central. It’s the Pioneers’ 13th section crown overall. As a result, Manheim Central (6-4, 12-6) and Garden Spot (5-5, 7-11) will likely battle for the Section Three runner-up spot and league playoff berth. The Barons travel to New Holland on Tuesday.

Section Four: Elco (7-3, 11-5) can clinch at least a share of the L-L Section Four crown with a win in either of its final three league games, which would come as early as Tuesday against Northern Lebanon. If that happens, it would be the Raiders’ first section crown since 1992, when Elco coach Brad Conners and Northern Lebanon coach Chris George were Raiders’ teammates. Meanwhile, still in the mix are Octorara (5-5, 8-7), Lancaster Catholic (5-5, 5-11) and Donegal (4-6, 9-9) - the Braves and Crusaders at a shot of a share of the section crown and the Indians for a potential league playoff berth. There's still a lot to sort out here.

Section Five: Columbia (6-0, 16-1) clinched at least a share of the L-L Section Five crown with last Tuesday’s 95-33 win over Annville-Cleona. The Tide can win it outright if they beat Lancaster Mennonite (5-1, 10-7) on Feb. 7. If the Blazers were to win that matchup, both teams would be deemed co-section champs, and the league playoff seeding would be decided based on criteria (head-to-head, league record, District Three power rating). Both teams have already secured league playoff berths.

By the way, Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (968 career points) is 32 points shy of 1K. The Blazers travel to York Catholic on Monday, to Annville-Cleona on Tuesday, and to Halifax on Thursday, part of five-straight road games for Lancaster Mennonite to close out its regular season.

Here's a look at last week’s top L-L scorers, 3-point notes, and coaching notables, and more...

High scorers: Seventeen L-L hoopsters scored 20 or more points in games last week. Three of them had multiple 20-point games, led by Lebanon senior Marquis Ferreira, who had three games of 20 or more points, including a season-high 32 points in Saturday’s loss at CV. Also in that game, Buckskins’ senior guard Cameron Swinton had a career-high 31 points. They became two of 11 players in the league with 30-point games so far this season. Here’s the full list of last week’s hoopsters to score 20 or more points in a game:

Lebanon senior Marquis Ferriera 32 points (Saturday at Conestoga Valley)

Conestoga Valley senior guard Cameron Swinton 31 points (Saturday vs. Lebanon)

Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton 29 points (Friday at Lancaster Catholic)

Cocalico senior Trey Rios 27 points (Tuesday at Donegal)

Octorara sophomore Zachary Kirk 25 points (Tuesday vs. Elco)

Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis 24 points (Saturday vs. West Shore Christian)

Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst 24 points (Saturday vs. Kennard-Dale)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 24 points (Monday at Cocalico)

Conestoga Valley senior Cameron Swinton 23 points (Tuesday vs. Cedar Crest)

Conestoga Valley sophomore guard DeMajh Salisbery 22 points (Saturday vs. Lebanon)

Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena 22 points (Tuesday vs. McCaskey)

Cedar Crest sophomore Aiden Schomp 21 points (Tuesday at Conestoga Valley)

Columbia senior J’Von Collazo 21 points (Tuesday vs. Annville-Cleona)

Conestoga Valley junior Griffin Rishell 21 points (Tuesday vs. Cedar Crest)

Elco senior Rheece Shuey 21 points (Friday vs. Donegal)

Elizabethtown senior guard Patrick Gilhool 21 points (Tuesday at Warwick)

Lebanon senior Marquis Ferreira 21 points (Monday at Garden Spot)

Lebanon senior Marquis Ferreira 21 points (Friday vs. Manheim Township)

Northern Lebanon senior Peyton Wolfe 21 points (Saturday vs. Susquehannock)

Warwick senior Tate Landis 21 points (Tuesday vs. Elizabethtown)

3-point notes: Last week’s single-game leaders in 3-point shooting were Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube, who made five 3-pointers in Monday’s 51-40 win at Cocalico, and Cocalico senior guard Trey Rios, who made five 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 62-60 win at Donegal. …three L-L teams had games of double-digit treys last week: Conestoga Valley made 11 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 76-56 win over Cedar Crest, Lebanon made 10 3-pointers in Tuesday’s 68-20 win over Ephrata, Columbia made 10 3-pointers in Saturday’s 70-61 loss to Executive Education Academy.

Game-winner: In a controversial ending at Donegal on Tuesday night, Cocalico hit a pair of go-ahead free-throws late in regulation. The Indians missed an ensuing 3-point attempt, got the offensive rebound and made the putback, but after the final horn. Cocalico escaped with a hard-fought 62-60 win.

Overtime: Tied 42-42 at the end of regulation, Manheim Township teammates Sebastian Henson and JT Weaver each made a free-throw to help the Blue Streaks top McCaskey 44-42 in overtime on Tuesday. Three nights later, Manheim Township went to overtime at Lebanon, where Henson hit a 3-pointer to put the Streaks up 53-48 and JT Weaver made a free-throw with one second left, as Township came out with a 54-52 league win. …Conestoga Valley topped Lebanon in overtime Saturday, 91-84.

Coaching notes: Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher picked up career win No. 70 in Monday’s 51-40 victory at Cocalico. Fisher is in his fifth season with the Barons and seventh season overall as a head coach in L-L. …Lancaster Mennonite fourth-year head coach Seth Buckwalter picked up career win No. 50 with Saturday’s 66-56 win over Kennard-Dale.

Glover: Columbia senior guard Kerry Glover is at 1,127 career points through Jan. 26, which moves him into top-10 all-time on the program’s all-time scoring list. He surpassed 1987 alum Brian Smith (1,111 points).

League-leading scorers: Through Jan. 30, Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton (20.9 ppg), Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (20.5 ppg), Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (19.2 ppg), Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton (19 ppg), Warwick senior guard Tate Landis (17.9 ppg).

League-leading 3-point shooters: League-leaders in total 3-pointers made through Jan. 30, Grube (62), Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe (55), Cocalico senior guard Trey Rios (53), CV senior guard Cameron Swinton (43), Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena (43).

Coaches vs. Cancer Week: Last week was Coaches Vs. Cancer Week across L-L boys and girls basketball. The effort is in its 13th year of existence. This year, more than 850 t-shirts were sold, which raised more than $50,000 that was donated to the American Cancer Society and other non-profit organizations dedicated to fighting cancer.

In case you missed it...

What we covered: Lampeter-Strasburg's win at Manheim Central last Tuesday to win L-L Section Three crown. ...Warwick holding off a late upset bid from Elizabethtown on Tuesday. ...Ephrata's bounceback win over Conestoga Valley on Wednesday. ...Hempfield's big section win over Cedar Crest on Friday. ...Elco holding off Donegal on Friday. ...Columbia suffered its first loss of season on Saturday in a non-league Executive Education Academy, a possible state playoff preview.

Basketball feature: On Elco senior forward Corey Attivo.

John Walk covers L-L League boys basketball for LNP|LancasterOnline. He can be reached at jwalk@lnpnews.com