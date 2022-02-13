The following excerpt was used at the beginning of a story around this time five years ago when I wrote a feature about Taylor Funk, then a Manheim Central senior boys basketball standout and St. Joe's recruit.

Phil Martelli sat in his car in late November and punched the location “Manheim” into his GPS.

The longtime St. Joseph’s men’s basketball coach simply wanted to make the 90-minute trip from Philadelphia to stop by a preseason practice at Manheim Central High School and visit his Class of 2017 recruit Taylor Funk.

Only thing was, Martelli didn’t know there are two schools in Lancaster County with Manheim in their names. You can guess where the story goes from here, and imagine the surprise on the face of Manheim Township coach Matt Johns when Martelli showed up at the wrong Manheim gym.

This story is worth revisiting now considering what’s on the docket for tonight: a Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball tournament quarterfinal game between the Manheims of Lancaster County: Central at Township.

The other matchup in the top-half of the league tournament bracket is L-L Section Two runner-up Lebanon at undefeated Section Three champion Lampeter-Strasburg. The premiere matchup Monday is in the bottom half of the bracket: Section Five champ Columbia at Section Two champ Warwick. Finally, Section One runner-up Hempfield travels to Section Four champ Elco.

Full previews on each of those matchups can be found here.

To bring the opening of this week’s L-L basketball notebook full circle, we should note Funk is currently the second-leading scorer at NCAA Division I St. Joe’s, while Martelli is an assistant at Michigan. Speaking after Wednesday’s game, Bishop McDevitt coach Mike Gaffey said he recently sent a highlight video of Crusaders’ junior guard Tristen Waters to Martelli. Waters scored a team-high 16 points in Wednesday’s 53-50 loss to L-S, which wrapped up the Pioneers’ first unbeaten regular season since 1959.

Here’s the rest of this week’s notebook recapping highlights from last week’s action across the L-L.

District playoffs: The cutoff date for regular season games to count towards the District Three power ratings was Saturday. It’s why Octorara coach Gene Lambert scheduled the Braves to play four games in the final week of the regular season - Friday’s L-L first-round playoff loss to Lebanon didn’t count towards the power ratings. Octorara entered the final week at the No. 16 spot in the 16-team District 3-5A tournament, and thus any wins the Braves could pick up over the last seven days would help their cause in getting into the district playoffs. That brings us to Saturday. With the scored tied 70-70 against Twin Valley, Octorara sophomore guard Zachary Kirk made a go-ahead layup and ensuing free-throw in the final seconds to secure a 73-70 win.

As a result, Octorara is one of 12 L-L teams that qualified for next week’s District Three playoffs. Tournament brackets, matchups, locations and tip-off times are still to be announced, but here is who is in from the L-L: Class 6A: No. 4 Hempfield, No. 7 Warwick, No. 10 Lebanon; Class 5A: No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg, No. 6 Elizabethtown, No. 8 Manheim Central, No. 14 Octorara; 4A: No. 8 Elco; 3A: No. 1 Columbia, No. 5 Lancaster Catholic; 2A: No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite; 1A: No. 4 Lancaster Country Day.

District Three power ratings

Last week’s high-scorers: Lancaster Country Day senior guard Grant Landis put up a career-high 42 points in Monday’s win at Pequea Valley and, later in the week, had 36 points in Friday’s win over Lititz Christian. Those are the two-highest single-game totals from L-L hoopster so far this season. LCD is assured at least two games in the District 3-1A playoffs, which is worth noting since Landis (978 career points) will have a good shot at reaching 1K.

Octorara sophomore Zachary Kirk tallied a career-high 35 points in Saturday’s regular season finale win over Twin Valley.

As a result, Landis and Kirk became two of 14 L-L boys hoopsters with 30-point games so far this season. Landis is one of three with multiple 30-point games.

Here's the full list of 14 L-L players who scored 20 or more points in games last week:

Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis 42 points (Monday at Pequea Valley)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Grant Landis 36 points (Friday vs. Lititz Christian)

Octorara sophomore guard Zachary Kirk 35 points (Saturday vs. Twin Valley)

Lebanon senior guard Marquis Ferreira 29 points (Tuesday vs. Conestoga Valley)

Manheim Central senior guard Judd Novak 28 points (Friday vs. Lancaster Mennonite)

Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton 27 points (Thursday vs. Schuylkill Valley)

Octorara sophomore guard Zachary Kirk 27 points (Tuesday at Holy Ghost Prep)

Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe 25 points (Thursday at Solanco)

Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton 25 points (Tuesday at Holy Ghost Prep)

Hempfield junior Miguel Pena 23 points (Tuesday at McCaskey)

Garden Spot senior center Brendan Weaver 22 points (Thursday at Conestoga Valley)

McCaskey sophomore forward Jared Kuman 22 points (Monday at Cedar Crest)

Pequea Valley’s Nevin Stoltzfus 22 points (Friday at Brandywine Heights)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Grant Landis 21 points (Tuesday at Annville-Cleona)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 21 points (Wednesday vs. Daniel Boone)

Warwick senior guard Chase Krall 21 points (Tuesday vs. Solanco)

Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis 20 points (Thursday at Hempfield)

Lebanon senior Adrian Cruz 20 points (Monday vs. Lower Dauphin)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 20 points (Friday vs. Lancaster Mennonite)

Manheim Township junior guard JT Weaver 20 points (Tuesday vs. Cedar Crest)

3-point notes:

Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis opened the third quarter with five consecutive 3-pointers on six trips down the floor - he finished with 35 points in the frame - en route to six total 3s by the end and a career-high 42 points. …Landis followed that with a career-high eight 3-pointers in Friday’s 78-39 win over Lititz Christian. That ties the single-game high for 3s by an L-L hoopster this season (Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena had eight 3-pointers in a 51-50 win over Wilson on Dec. 27).

Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe hit six treys in Thursday’s 55-35 win at Solanco.

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube hit five treys in Wednesday’s 71-36 win over Daniel Boone.

Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena hit five 3-pointers in Tuesday’s loss at McCaskey.

Warwick senior guard Chase Krall hit five 3-pointers in Tuesday’s win over Solanco.

Manheim Central drilled 11 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 71-36 win over Daniel Boone.

Lancaster Country Day made 11 3-pointers in Friday’s 78-39 win over Lititz Christian.

Garden Spot made 10 3-pointers in Thursday’s 76-73 loss at Conestoga Valley.

Overtime games:

Elco 55, Lancaster Catholic 51: Lancaster Catholic was up 25-18 at halftime, Elco was up 36-35 at the end of the third quarter. The scored was notched at 41-41 at the end of regulation. The Raiders prevailed in the extra period to secure the outright L-L Section Four crown.

Manheim Central 62, Lancaster Mennonite 57: Down 15 points in the second quarter, Manheim Central clawed back to take the lead late in Friday's L-L first-round playoff. A layup and free-throw from Blazers’ junior guard Camden Hurst tied it at 41-41 near the end of regulation. Barons’ senior guard Judd Novak then fed an assist to Jackson Tracy for a corner 3-pointer. Novak scored his team’s next 10 points, including his last six free-throws of the extra period, to secure the win, the Barons’ first league playoff win since 2015 and first under coach Charlie Fisher.

Coaching notables: Lancaster Catholic 17th-year coach Joe Klazas picked up career win No. 333 with Wednesday’s win over Donegal. That’s the fifth-most coaching victories in L-L League history. He surpassed former Warwick coach Dave Althouse (332-112 career record from 1975 to 1990). …Lebanon 12th-year coach Tim Speraw picked up career win No. 170 in Tuesday’s L-L regular season finale victory over Conestoga Valley. …Lancaster Country Day fourth-year coach Jon Shultz picked up career win No. 50 with Tuesday’s L-L regular season finale at Annville-Cleona.