This week’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball notebook begins with some tough news. Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Camden Hurst, one of the top returning players in the L-L, suffered an injury at last Monday’s practice that will keep him out at least six weeks. Hurst fractured his right shooting hand.

“It was a 50/50 ball,” Hurst recalled when reached by phone. “I went for it and ran into someone’s knee. I thought it was a dislocation at first.”

Hurst underwent surgery Wednesday and expects to return in mid-January. Last year’s District Three Class 2A champion, the Blazers entered the season as an early L-L Section Four favorite. If they can manage to keep winning until Hurst’s return, the injury might actually be a blessing in disguise considering Hurst’s body won’t have as much wear and tear on it by the time the postseason rolls around. And when you’re a top scorer like Hurst, there’s a bunch of wear and tear that comes with frequent double-teams from opponents.

For what it’s worth, this absence for Hurst will be the second of his career. He missed the backhalf of his freshman campaign with a freak spinal infection.

Combine that with a limited sophomore schedule that came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s mighty impressive Hurst already sits at 1,244 career points. He’s within 200 points of the school’s all-time scoring mark (Julian Collazo finished with 1,398 points in 2015). One would think that mark is still within reach should the Blazers again have a long postseason run.

In the meantime, Hurst said, “I’ll be biking at least and hopefully going on runs to stay in shape.”

First father-son coach matchup in L-L: Conestoga Valley will travel to Donegal on Tuesday night. CV is coached by Jim Shipper. Donegal is coached by his son, Ryan Shipper. It is believed to be the first time in L-L boys basketball history that father-son head coaches will square off head-to-head.

League play begins: Friday will see the beginning of league play. Though, it’ll be a bit limited, with 12 teams competing in six league games. Of those matchups, Cedar Crest’s trip to Hempfield is arguably the most intriguing considering both are early L-L Section One favorites.

Below is a recap of some highlights from last week’s action across the league.

Elco, Hempfield: Over the weekend, Elco won the Lebanon Tip-Off Tournament with wins over North Schuylkill and Spring Grove, while Hempfield won the Carlisle Classic with wins over West York and Hempfield.

High-scorers: Ten players scored 20 or more points in single games last week. Here’s the list…

Annville-Cleona sophomore Jonathan Shay 32 points (Tuesday, win at Upper Dauphin)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Toby Ashby 25 points (Wednesday, loss vs. Linville Hill)

Penn Manor junior guard Ethan Benne 24 points (Friday, win at Twin Valley)

Garden Spot sophomore Jace Conrad 22 points (Friday, win at Dover)

Columbia senior guard Brelon Miller 22 points (Tuesday, win vs. Executive Education)

Manheim Township junior guard Sebastian Henson 22 points (Thursday, win at Elizabethtown)

Manheim Township junior guard Caden Young 22 points (Thursday, win at Elizabethtown)

Elizabethtown’s Brandon Andrews 21 points (Thursday, loss vs. Manheim Township)

Lancaster Catholic senior guard/forward Thaddeus Lee 20 points (Wednesday, loss at York Catholic)

Lancaster Mennonite senior guard Savier Sumrall 20 points (Thursday, win vs. Mount Calvary)

New high-water mark: Penn Manor’s 75 points in Friday’s win at Twin Valley is the new single-game high-water scoring mark for an L-L team so far this season (previous: 73, Manheim Central).

3-pointers: Garden Spot hit 12 3-pointers in last Wednesday’s 62-61 loss at Donegal. The 12 treys ties the single-game high for an L-L team so far this season - Manheim Central made 12 3-balls in a 73-56 win at Red Lion on Dec. 3. Three other L-L teams have notched double-digit 3-pointers in a game so far this year: Cedar Crest drilled 10 treys in last Tuesday’s 69-57 win at Conestoga Valley; Garden Spot hit 10 3s in Friday’s 69-66 win at Dover; Elco knocked down 10 3-balls in Saturday’s 64-56 win at Spring Grove. … On a related note, Lampeter-Strasburg senior guard Ben Wert knocked down six 3s in the Pioneers’ season-opening win Dec. 2. That’s the highest single-game 3-point individual total for an L-L player so far this season.

Game-winner: DeAndre White hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds to help Donegal top Garden Spot in last Tuesday’s 62-61 non-league win over Garden Spot.

Coaching notables: Hempfield veteran skipper Danny Walck picked up career victory No. 370 with last Friday’s win over West York. His career win-loss is 371-277, while 339-252 as a coach in the L-L. …Warwick eighth-year coach Chris Christensen picked up career victory No. 90 with last Tuesday’s win over Cocalico. …Lancaster Mennonite fifth-year coach Seth Buckwalter picked up career victory No. 60 with Thursday’s win over Mount Calvary Christian.