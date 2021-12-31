Just two Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams won holiday tournaments in what was the final week of 2021. Hempfield topped Wilson and Central York to win its holiday tourney. And Donegal beat Littlestown and Greencastle-Antrim en route to the East Pennsboro Holiday Tourney.

Though, it should be noted some of the league’s top teams did not compete in holiday tourneys For instance, Lampeter-Strasburg improved to 7-0 with a non-league win at Lower Dauphin, last year’s District 3-5A champ.

But this past week was a reminder we’re still amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The week began with 16 L-L teams slated to participate in holiday tourneys. Of those, ten actually ended up doing so. Manheim Township pulled out of the Mechanicsburg Holiday Tournament. Penn Manor pulled out of the Solanco Holiday Tournament, resulting in a two-day, three-team showcase amongst L-L squads. The same happened when Camp Hill pulled out of the Columbia Holiday Tourney. Octorara ended up not playing because the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland was canceled. On Thursday, Spring-Ford canceled its home game vs. Hempfield, while the Garden Spot at Lancaster Catholic matchup was postponed.

Here’s to a happy and healthy 2022. Before we look ahead, here were some highlights from the last week of L-L action in 2021.

L-L boys basketball standings

High-scorers: 12 L-L players scored 20 or more points in games last week. One of them was McCaskey’s Hasan Williams, who became the fourth L-L hoopster to score 30 or more points in a game so far this season. The top-five for the week:

McCaskey senior guard Hasan Williams season-high 30 points (Tuesday vs. Harrisburg)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 29 points (Wednesday vs. Conestoga Valley)

Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena 28 points (Monday vs. Wilson)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Grant Landis 25 points (Monday at Mount Calvary Christian)

Manheim Central junior Trey Grube 25 points (Thursday at Solanco)

3-point notes: Hempfield junior guard Miguel Pena hit eight 3-pointers, including the game-winner with 28 seconds left, in Monday’s 51-50 win over Wilson. It’s the new high-water mark for single-game 3-pointers by an L-L sharpshooter this season. The previous high was six. (Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis, Manheim Central junior Trey Grube and Northern Lebanon senior Peyton Wolfe). …three teams hit double-digits in single-game treys: Manheim Central had 11 in Wednesday’s 60-48 win over Conestoga Valley. Lancaster Country Day had 10 in Monday’s 70-65 loss at Mount Calvary Christian. Hempfield had 10 in Monday’s victory.

Wolfe: With four 3-pointers on Wednesday, Northern Lebanon senior guard Peyton Wolfe is now at 200 career 3-balls.

Points: Columbia topped Hanover on Tuesday with a 98-49 victory. The Tide’s 98 points is the new single-game high-water mark for an L-L squad so far this season. McCaskey notched a season-high in Wednesday’s 92-14 win over Thomas Mastery, a Class 3A boys basketball program from District 12 in Philadelphia. The previous high was L-S’s 86 points in a non-league win at Conestoga Valley on Dec. 20.

Overtime: Tied 42-42 at the end of regulation, Lebanon needed an extra period to top rival Cedar Crest 51-46 in the opening night of the Falcons’ holiday tourney inside the Cage.

Tournament winners: Hempfield won its holiday tourney with wins over Wilson and Central York. Donegal won the East Pennsboro Holiday Tournament with wins over Littlestown and Greencastle-Antrim.

Tourney runners-up: Lebanon (Cedar Crest Holiday Tournament), Northern Lebanon (Northern Lebanon Holiday Tournament)

Tourney consolation winners: Elco (Eastern York Holiday Tourney), Lancaster Country Day (Halifax Holiday Tourney), McCaskey (Hagelgans & Veronis Christmas Tournament), Ephrata (West York Holiday Tourney).

League-leading scorers: Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (22.4 ppg), Conestoga Valley senior guard Austin Wertz (21 ppg), Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst (20.9 ppg), Octorara junior guard Elijah Hamilton (20.4 ppg), Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton (20.1 ppg).

League-leading 3-point shooters: Based on total made 3-pointers are...Cocalico senior guard Trey Rios (25), Grube (24), Pena (21), Wolfe (21), CV senior guard Cameron Swinton (18) and teammate Wertz (16).

Coaching notes: Elco 11th-year coach Brad Conners picked up career victory No. 120 with Thursday’s win over Spring Grove at Eastern York. He’s among 10 active L-L boys basketball coaches with 120 or more career wins. …L-S sixth-year boss Ed Berryman enters the week at 99 career wins. The Pioneers are scheduled to host Lancaster Mennonite on Monday night.

Shot of the Week: The game-winner from Hempfield’s Miguel Pena with 28 seconds left in Monday’s 51-50 win over Wilson:

John Walk once scored 12 points in an exhibition JV game in the early 2000s. He now covers L-L League boys basketball for LNP|LancasterOnline