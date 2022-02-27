The District Three boys basketball playoffs began with 12 Lancaster-Lebanon League teams as participants. Through the first week of the six district tournaments, ten L-L squads are still alive. Three are set for championship games. Two are in semifinal games. Five others are still alive in consolation brackets.

First up in this week’s L-L boys basketball notebook, let’s get caught up to speed on the upcoming matchups…

Monday, Feb. 28

District 3-5A semifinals, No. 4 Hershey (19-5) at No. 1 Lampeter-Strasburg (25-0), 7 p.m.

District 3-5A consolation, No. 8 Manheim Central (18-9) at No. 5 Palmyra (18-6), 7 p.m.

District 3-5A consolation, No. 7 Milton Hershey (14-10) at No. 6 Elizabethtown (14-10), 7 p.m.

District 3-4A consolation, No. 8 Elco (14-11) at No. 5 Eastern York (16-10), 7 p.m.

District 3-3A consolation, No. 5 Lancaster Catholic (8-14) at No. 3 Tulpehocken, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

District 3-6A semifinal, No. 7 Warwick (19-5) at No. 3 Central Dauphin (16-4), 7 p.m.

District 3-6A consolation, No. 9 Wilson (15-9) at No. 4 Hempfield (19-6), 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 3

District 3-1A championship, No. 4 Lancaster Country Day (16-8) vs. No. 2 Linville Hill Christian (21-3), Hershey’s Giant Center, 12:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

District 3-2A championship, No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite (15-9) vs. No. 1 Antietam (20-4), at Hershey’s Giant Center, 12:45 p.m.

District 3-3A championship, No. 1 Columbia (21-2) vs. No. 2 York Catholic (17-7), at Hershey’s Giant Center, 4:15 p.m.

Semifinals trivia: This is the Pioneers’ first appearance in the district semis under sixth-year coach Ed Berryman. An L-S win Monday would put the Pioneers in a district final for the first time since 2016.. …This is Warwick’s first appearance in the district semis under seventh-year coach Chris Christensen. A Warwick win Tuesday would put the Warriors in a district final for the first time since 1984, which is also the last (and only) time Warwick won a district crown. On a related note, that 1984 squad was coached by Dave Althouse, grandfather of Warwick’s current leading-scorer Tate Landis.

Championship trivia: LCD is in the district final for the second time in four years. The Cougars won the program’s first District 3-1A crown in 2019 in what was the first year under coach Jon Shultz.. …Lancaster Mennonite is aiming for back-to-back district crowns, and third overall. Since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in last year’s district finals being hosted by the higher seed in a tournament, this will be the first trip to the Giant Center for the Blazers under fourth-year coach Seth Buckwalter, and the program’s first since 2017. On a related note, while Columbia is in the district final for the second year in a row, the Tide are making their first trip to the Giant Center under sixth-year coach Kerry Glover, and the program’s first since 2015. A Columbia win Saturday would nab the program’s first district crown since 1994.

State qualifiers: Warwick (6A), Lampeter-Strasburg (5A), Columbia (3A), Lancaster Mennonite (2A) and Lancaster Country Day (1A) have already qualified for the state tournaments.

Consolation: Manheim Central and E-town need to win two in a row to get the final spot from Class 5A for the state tournament. …Elco needs to win two in a row to get the final spot from Class 4A for the state tournament. …Lancaster Catholic needs to win Monday to qualify for the 3A state tournament. Hempfield needs to win one of their next two consolation games to qualify for the 6A state tournament.

Last week’s high-scorers: While three L-L boys hoopsters have multiple 30-point games so far this season, Lancaster Country Day senior Grant Landis is now the only of those three with three 30-point efforts. That’s after a 38-point output from Landis, who hit 1,000 career points in Monday’s District 3-1A quarterfinal win. He followed that with 38 points in Thursday’s district semifinal win at top-seeded Mount Calvary Christian.

He’s one of seven L-L players to score 20 or more points in a game last season. Here’s the list…

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Grant Landis 38 points (Thursday at Mount Calvary Christian)

Lancaster Mennonite junior guard Camden Hurst 27 points (Friday at Delone Catholic)

Warwick senior guard Tate Landis 25 points (Tuesday vs. Lebanon)

Elco senior forward Corey Attivo 24 points (Monday vs. Wyomissing)

Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore guard Ty Burton 24 points (Monday vs. Mechanicsburg)

Lancaster Country Day senior guard Grant Landis 22 points (Monday vs. New Covenant Christian)

Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube 21 points (Thursday vs. Mechanicsburg)

Lancaster Catholic senior guard Jack Engle 20 points (Monday at Kutztown)

Grube: Manheim Central junior guard Trey Grube (1,149 career points) moved up to No. 5 on MC’s all-time career scorer’s list, passing 1980 alum Terry Parks (1,134 points).

Engle: Lancaster Catholic senior guard Jack Engle committed to playing at NCAA Division III Juniata College.

Coaching notables: Elizabethtown second-year coach (and Hempfield alum) Lee Eckert picked up his first career postseason win as a head coach win Thursday’s District 3-5A consolation victory over Octorara.

