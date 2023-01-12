Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three races in boys and girls hoops are heavily discussed at the top of this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.
On the boys side, Octorara topped Lampeter-Strasburg on Tuesday night to force a three-way, first-place tie atop Section Three. On the girls side, Section Three leader Lancaster Catholic's L-L regular season win streak sits at 66 games.
We also get a look at the top upcoming games around the league. And a few girls hoopsters are also approaching milestones.
To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.
Players mentioned: Lancaster Country Day girls' hoopsters Genesis Meadows and Sophia Sanchez, Columbia girls' Brooke Droege and Cocalico girls' Kiersten Shipton, Lampeter-Strasburg boys' Ben Wert and Octorara boys' teammates Elijah Hamilton and Zachary Kirk.
