This week's L-L Basketball Roundtable takes a trip to Columbia, where the Tide chat about their 9-0 start. LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk chats with Columbia senior guards Kerry Glover and Robert Footman, along with sixth-year coach Kerry Glover.

Coming back from Columbia, Walk is back in the LNP studio with colleagues Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart to chat about the latest in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys basketball, including a hot start from Lebanon girls freshman phenom Kailah Correa, who poured in 41 points in Monday's win over Conestoga Valley. They also take a look at section races and ahead at this week's top games.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags