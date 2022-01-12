This week's L-L Basketball Roundtable takes a trip to Columbia, where the Tide chat about their 9-0 start. LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk chats with Columbia senior guards Kerry Glover and Robert Footman, along with sixth-year coach Kerry Glover.

Coming back from Columbia, Walk is back in the LNP studio with colleagues Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart to chat about the latest in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys basketball, including a hot start from Lebanon girls freshman phenom Kailah Correa, who poured in 41 points in Monday's win over Conestoga Valley. They also take a look at section races and ahead at this week's top games.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.