Penn Manor gets a visit on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk stops by his alma mater to chat with Penn Manor 10th-year coach Larry Bellew and Comet hoopsters Noe Perez and Randy Short.

Afterward, we head back inside the LNP|LancasterOnline studio, where Walk and colleagues Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart chat early-season impressions through the first week-and-a-half of the season, plus some noteworthy upcoming holiday tournaments.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.