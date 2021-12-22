Penn Manor vs McCaskey-LL Boys Basketball

Penn Manor celebrates after coming from behind and beating McCaskey 57-55 in an LL section one boys basketball game at Penn Manor High School Friday Jan. 25, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT, Staff Photographer

Penn Manor gets a visit on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk stops by his alma mater to chat with Penn Manor 10th-year coach Larry Bellew and Comet hoopsters Noe Perez and Randy Short.

Afterward, we head back inside the LNP|LancasterOnline studio, where Walk and colleagues Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart chat early-season impressions through the first week-and-a-half of the season, plus some noteworthy upcoming holiday tournaments.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags