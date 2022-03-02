It's District Three championship week on the L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Up first, the show visits Lancaster Country Day, where the Cougars are preparing for Thursday's District 3-1A championship game against Linville Hill Christian, which is based in Paradise.

Afterwards, we head back to the studio, where LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk chat all things district playoffs, as several Lancaster-Lebanon League squads are vying for district gold in the coming days, in addition to others aiming to qualify for state tournaments.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.

Players mentioned: Grant Landis (Lancaster Country Day boys), Trey Grube (Manheim Central boys), Carter Horst (Warwick boys), Maddie Knier (Manheim Central girls), Morgan Miller (Penn Manor girls), Brie Droege (Columbia girls), Kailah Correa (Lebanon girls).