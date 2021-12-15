Cocalico vs Lampeter-Strasburg-LL Girls Basketball
Lampeter-Strasburg's Hailey Leaman (15) puts up a shot against Cocalico during an L-L League Section 3 girls basketball game at Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Lampeter on Thursday Jan. 21, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart visits a Lampeter-Strasburg girls practice on this week's episode of the L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

After coming back from L-S, stick around as Reinhart and colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk chat about the opening weekend of girls and boys hoops across the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Plus, a look ahead at some of the week's top upcoming games.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.

