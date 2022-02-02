The unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg boys basketball team gets a visit on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

While at L-S, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter John Walk chats with Pioneers' senior hoopsters Luka Vranich and Berkeley Wagner and head coach Ed Berryman about what's gone into the 2021-22 campaign to this point.

Stick around as we head back into the studio, where Walk and colleagues Jeff Reinhart and Mike Gross catch up on the latest across Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys hoops. Among topics discussed are section races, league playoff outlooks and a peek ahead to the District Three playoffs.

Among many players mentioned are boys hoopsters Ty Burton (Lampeter-Strasburg), Peyton Wolfe (Northern Lebanon), Camden Hurst (Lancaster Mennonite), Elijah Hamilton (Octorara), Tate Landis (Warwick) and girls hoopsters Maggie Visniski (Lampeter-Strasburg), Genesis Meadows (Lancaster Country Day) and Jasmine Griffin (Ephrata).