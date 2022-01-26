The Ephrata girls basketball team gets a visit on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Entering this week, the Mountaineer girls (4-4 league, 6-8 overall) are in second place in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two standings, jockeying for an L-L playoff spot, in addition to a possible District 3-5A berth.

Coming back from Ephrata, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporter Jeff Reinhart is joined by colleagues Mike Gross and John Walk to discuss the latest in L-L boys and girls hoops. Among topics discussed are some noteworthy highlights across the league in recent days, a look ahead to this week's top games, and a short conversation about which teams are in the window for the 10-team L-L playoffs, which will begin in about two weeks.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.