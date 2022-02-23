We are deep into the District Three playoffs on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Up first on this week's episode, however, LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk recap last week's Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys championship games.

Afterward, we look ahead to the District Three playoffs, where several L-L girls and boys teams are in action the remainder of this week.

L-L players mentioned: girls hoopsters Morgan Miller (Penn Manor), Brie Droege (Columbia) and Jasmine Griffin (Ephrata), and boys hoopsters Ty Burton (Lampeter-Strasburg), Isaiah Parido (Lampeter-Strasburg), Berkeley Wagner (Lampeter-Strasburg), Grant Landis (Lancaster Country Day) and Corey Attivo (Elco).

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video.