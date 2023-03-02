It's District Three championship week on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Seven teams from Lancaster County have already compete in District Three title tilts, with four of those coming out on top: Lancaster Catholic girls (3A), Mount Calvary Christian girls (1A), Lancaster Mennonite boys (2A) and Linville Hill Christian boys (1A).

Meanwhile, the Manheim Central boys are set to take on Exeter in the District 3-5A championship at Hershey's Giant Center on Thursday.

Looking ahead, eight girls teams and 11 boys teams with ties to the Lancaster-Lebanon League or Lancaster County have qualified for PIAA tournaments, which begin late next week.

All of that and more is discussed on this week's show amongst LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

MORE: Full District 3 basketball championship coverage for Lancaster teams