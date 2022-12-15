It's the L-L Basketball Roundtable debut for the 2022-23 season, brought to you by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

LNP sports staffers Jeff Reinhart, Mike Gross and John Walk chat about all things Lancaster-Lebanon League girls, boys basketball through the first two weeks of the season.

What are some of the top teams? Early-season surprises? Top players? What are some upcoming games to keep an eye on? All of that and more is discussed in this quick-hitting episode that takes viewers around the league.

To watch the show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Girls hoopsters mentioned: Pequea Valley's Janae Patterson, Columbia teammates Brie and Brooke Droege, Hempfield's Lauren Moffatt, Lancaster Mennonite's Jayla Rivera, and Lebanon teammates Kailah Correa, Olive Brandt and Lilian Harrison.

Boys hoopsters mentioned: Lampeter-Strasburg's Ben Wert and Luke Hines, and Columbia teammates Brelon Miller, Jordan Poole and Aiden Miller.