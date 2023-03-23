It's the final L-L Basketball Roundtable show of the 2022-23 season, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

The District Three Class 2A boys champion Lancaster Mennonite is set to face District Seven champion Aliquippa in the PIAA Class 2A championship game at Hershey's Giant Center on Friday at 2 p.m.

The District Three Class 3A girls champion Lancaster Catholic bowed out in the state semifinals.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk join to discuss both of those items.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.