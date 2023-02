It's league championship week on the L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Columbia will square off with Lebanon in the girls final Thursday night. Hempfield will battle Manheim Central in the boys final Friday night.

To get prepped , LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk are here to discuss the matchups.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.