It's the start of the District Three playoffs on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Eleven girls teams with ties to the L-L or Lancaster County are still alive: Manheim Township (6A), Lebanon (6A), Lancaster Country Day (2A), Lancaster Mennonite (2A), Manheim Central (5A), Columbia (3A), Pequea Valley (3A), Lancaster Catholic (3A), Linville Hill Christian (1A), Veritas Academy (1A), Mount Calvary Christian (1A).

Twelve boys teams from Lancaster County are still in action: Hempfield (6A), Manheim Central (5A), Warwick (5A), Lampeter-Strasburg (5A), Octorara (4A), Columbia (3A), Lancaster Mennonite (2A), Linville Hill Christian (1A), Lancaster Country Day (1A), Mount Calvary Christian (1A), La Academia (1A) and Dayspring Christian (1A).

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Jeff Reinhart, Mike Gross and John Walk briefly discuss those matchups on this week's show, in addition to putting a bow on last week's league championship games.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.