Through Tuesday night, there were five remaining unbeaten teams in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys basketball: Lebanon girls, Ephrata girls, Lancaster Catholic girls, Columbia girls and Ephrata boys.

Meanwhile, the McCaskey girls have won seven in a row, while the Lancaster Mennonite boys are 3-1 without leading-scorer Camden Hurst to injury. Speaking of which, the Octorara boys recently saw the return of all-state pick Elijah Hamilton.

All of those topics and more are discussed on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Other players mentioned: Lebanon girls hoopsters Kailah Correa, Olive Brandt and Liliana Harrison, Lancaster Mennonite girls hoopster Jaylan Rivera and Columbia sisters Brooke and Brie Droege, and Manheim Township boys hoopster Sebastian Henson.