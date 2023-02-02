We're nearing the homestretch of the high school basketball regular season. As a result, Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three playoffs are drawing closer. With that in mind, section races and possible league and district playoff pictures are the focus of this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Jeff Reinhart and John Walk first discuss the latest in section races, the first teams to have clinched section crowns and some top upcoming games. Host Mike Gross then directs us into a chat about L-L playoff teams in the District Three playoff window.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

Players mentioned: Girls hoopsters Kailah Correa (Lebanon), Maddie Knier (Manheim Central), Jasmine Griffin (Ephrata), Brooke Droege (Columbia) and Jaylah Rivera (Lancaster Mennonite; boys hoopsters Miguel Pena (Hempfield) and Aiden Schomp (Cedar Crest).