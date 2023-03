The PIAA playoffs are in full swing, and only a couple of Lancaster-Lebanon League and CCAC teams are still on the dance floor.

Lancaster Mennonite and Linville Hill Christian, in the boys brackets, and Lancaster Catholic, in the girls bracket, are prepping for state quarterfinal matchups this weekend.

LNP|LancasterOnline reporters Mike Gross and Jeff Reinhart chat all things PIAA playoffs in this week's episode.

