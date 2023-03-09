It's PIAA playoff week on this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

The first rounds tip off Friday and Saturday.

Nine girls teams with ties to the Lancaster-Lebanon League or Lancaster County will be competing: Lebanon (6A), Manheim Township (6A), Manheim Central (5A), Pequea Valley (3A), Lancaster Catholic (3A), Columbia (3A), Lancaster Mennonite (2A), Mount Calvary Christian (1A) and Linville Hill Christian (1A).

There are 11 such teams on the boys side: Hempfield (6A), Manheim Central (5A), Lampeter-Strasburg (5A), Warwick (5A), Octorara (4A), Columbia (3A), Lancaster Mennonite (2A), Linville Hill Christian (1A), Lancaster Country Day (1A), La Academia (1A) and Mount Calvary Christian (1A).

All of those teams and their prospects in the state playoff brackets are discussed amongst LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk.

To watch the full show, click the 'play' button on the video above.

