Monday's snowstorm threw a curveball in this week's L-L Basketball Roundtable, sponsored by Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.

Due to inclement weather, the show was unable to stop at a practice this week.

But don't fear, as LNP|LancasterOnline sports reporters Mike Gross, Jeff Reinhart and John Walk gathered in the studio to get you up to speed on the latest in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls and boys basketball.

Among many topics discussed are section races, top scorers, notable upcoming matchups and more.

To watch the full show, aboveclick the 'play' button on the video.